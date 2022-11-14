After FTX: Must-Have Dash 2 Trade Trading Intel Platform Will List on BitMart, Raises $6M Only three weeks into its fundraise, brand new crypto trading analytics and signals ecosystem Dash 2 Trade (D2T) has signed an agreement to list on the BitMart centralised exchange, after its presale ends.

Now more than ever crypto needs intelligent trading tools to spot the FTXs of the future and alert traders and investors.

We also need the signals to find the real winners. Dash 2 Trade is the answer.

Dash 2 Trade is on a mission to bring professional trading tools and metrics to retail traders and investors and has already raised $6 million to do just that.

The BitMart Twitter announcement can be viewed here and is sure to provide a further boost to the highly successful presale.

BitMart is ranked 24th by top crypto data site Coinmarketcap and has a 24-hour trading volume of more than $400 million.

The news follows the announcement last week that LBank exchange will also be listing the D2T token.

A steady news flow of exchanges that have agreed to list the token provides investors with both the security of knowing that the project has been vetted by reputable exchanges, and the knowledge that there will be plentiful liquidity flowing into D2T trading pairs when trading begins.

The D2T token is required to access the full functionality of the platform, such as its signature dashboard terminal.

According to analysts, D2T has the potential to deliver 10x gains for early investors.



After FTX, Dash 2 Trade is exactly what traders need to navigate treacherous waters and bag market-beating returns



Dash 2 Trade’s market fit is even more relevant today against the background of the implosion of the FTX exchange.

The importance of thorough due diligence and research to make informed decisions is paramount – and Dash 2 Trade is building the No.1 platform to deliver market-beating returns.

Welcoming the news of the latest signed deal with an exchange, Tim Ottowitz, Dash 2 Trade community and product manager, said:

“This second exchange listings pre-announcement is a vote of confidence in the project and our team.

“Of course investors should do their own due diligence, but having the two listings agreements signed already should be taken by our growing community of supporters as an indication that we are on the right track.

“We have more centralised exchange listings negotiations ongoing and will let everyone know about them as the deals are signed in coming weeks.

“But here at Dash 2 Trade we are all about product, product, product.

“That’s why we built a minimum viable product before we started the presale.

“On that, I’m glad to be able to report that we will be providing some sneak peeks of our dashboard terminal in the next few days, with an invite-only beta to follow.”



Get on the presale price ladder today before the next increase



The D2T token is currently in the third stage of a total of nine and is priced at $0.0513 now, but that will rise to $0.0533 in the fourth stage.

The presale has been divided into nine stages and includes a price ladder in order to encourage early investors.

By the final ninth stage, 1 D2T token will cost $0.0662. Early-bird investors will have made a paper profit of 39% by the end of the presale, assuming they bought in the first stage of the presale.



Why Dash 2 Trade is essential in the post-FTX era…



Dash 2 Trade wants to play its part in protecting traders and investors from disasters like FTX.

Featuring an institutional-grade dashboard and innovative features such as an automated scoring system – supplemented by invaluable human intelligence – for new coin launches, Dash 2 Trade is looking to shake up the retail trading scene.

The comprehensive and powerful Dash 2 Trade dashboard has been dubbed the ‘Bloomberg Terminal for crypto traders’, but is available at a fraction of the price of that particular product.

The Dash 2 Trade platform also includes professional-level features such as the Strategy Builder tool for backtesting trading ideas on live data before deployment of strategies in the market, as well as technical indicators, actionable trading signals, social trading and on-chain data.

In addition there’s real-time data and news feeds and cutting-edge social sentiment analysis for up-to-the-minute market intelligence.

And when you’ve finished your initial research and due diligence, you can use the auto-trading API feature to plug your strategy into your favorite broker or exchange and execute trades, all under your full control.



… with its institutional-grade functionality for the retail audience



By bringing this power and institutional-grade functionality to the retail audience, Dash 2 Trade enables all its users to become successful traders while avoiding crypto’s many pitfalls.

The Dash 2 Trade team has spotted a large and important underserved area of the market around due diligence on presale coins, where research is difficult and time consuming for ordinary investors and traders.

This is a part of the crypto market where savvy professional traders operate to secure outsized returns on investment returns.

Dash 2 Trade’s proprietary scoring system – Dash Score – assesses each new coin using 12 main metrics. These include factors such as alerts, level of community social activity, smart contract audit status and business model, to score each project.

Sites such as Coinsniper.net estimate that every week sees 20-30 crypto assets being launched, with each one taking many hours to research, the Dash 2 Trade system is a godsend for traders at all levels of experience.



Dash 2 trade beats the competition hands down



To access the full feature-set of the ecosystem, users pay a competitively priced monthly subscription of 400 D2T a month for the Starter tier and 1,000 D2T for the Professional. There is also a free tier.

The market for trading tools in crypto includes Cryptohopper with 500,000 members, Maxxer, Santiment, Cointelegraph Market Pro and others – but none bring everything together in the way that Dash 2 Trade does.

Dash 2 Trade is staffed by a team of seasoned traders, quants and devs, who have already proven their business execution talents by their success with the 70,000-member trading community at Learn 2 Trade.

The lessons they have learnt at Learn 2 Trade are applied in Dash 2 Trade to address the pain points faced by crypto traders.



Where and how to buy D2T token



For those who do not have a funded crypto wallet, they can buy ETH with a debit or credit card directly on the Dash 2 Trade site.

Mobile users are best served by using Trust Wallet and navigating to the presale page through the built-in Trust Wallet browser.

Dash 2 Trade smart contract code is fully audited by SolidProof and the team is verified by Coinsniper.

ends



Presale stages

1. $0.0476 $1,666,000 35,000,000

2. $0.0500 $3,500,000 70,000,000

3. $0.0513 $3,591,000 70,000,000

4. $0.0533 $4,663,750 87,500,000

5. $0.0556 $4,865,000 87,500,000

6. $0.0580 $5,075,000 87,500,000

7. $0.0606 $5,302,500 87,500,000

8. $0.0635 $5,556,250 87,500,000

9. $0.0662 $5,792,500 87,500,000

TOTAL: $40,012,000 700,000,000

Website: https://dash2trade.com/

Whitepaper: https://dash2trade.com/assets/documents/Whitepaper.pdf



