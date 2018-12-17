AIDUS Coin Successfully Raises Investment from CoinBene, the World's Leading Exchange

AISYS GLOBAL is building the AIDUS Decentralized Fund Platform (ADFP), where users can subscribe to funds only via AIDUS coin. ADFP is the platform to connect investors and asset management companies with AIDUS coin without barriers of borders, language, currency.



The most important part of the ADFP is the Smart QTS (Quant Trading System), which boasts an annual average return of 100% (as of December 1, 2018). Smart QTS is an automated trading program that has been validated through more than 15 years of development and over four years of operational performance. The weekly returns are confirmed by law firms and accounting firms. With the current rate of return, the value of AIDUS coin is expected to rise steadily.



CoinBene and AISYS GLOBAL signed a MOU for collaborating as a listed and trading currency onsite in AIDUS Meetup in Hong Kong on November 9, 2018.



Following up, CoinBene has decided to invest in AIDUS coin. AIDUS coin’s IEO is scheduled from December 14, 2018 to December 31, 2018 through CoinBene.



The differences between the business model of AIDUS coin and other cryptocurrencies are:



1. AIDUS coin can provide investors the gates to high yield funds of asset management companies without border, time and foreign exchange barriers.



2. AIDUS provides Smart QTS to asset management companies and provides stable returns to investors at the highest level of return.



3. AIDUS coin value is expected to rise steadily as investors purchase more AIDUS coin due to stable profitability while asset management companies must purchase AIDUS coin to return profits to investors.



AISYS GLOBAL has held Meetups for the AIDUS Project started from the Hong Kong Meetup on November 9th, 2018, followed by meetups in Beijing, Tokyo, Manila and Seoul. US and Brazil meetups are planned.



Ted Min, Founder of AISYS GLOBAL, stated, "Through the investment agreement with CoinBene, we believe that all participants who invested in AIDUS will be more confident in the AIDUS Project. More people will be informed about the AIDUS Project through strategic marketing and overseas meetups."



More information on AIDUS coin can be found in the White Paper on https://aidus.io



