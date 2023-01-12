Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
2nd UAE Corporate Tax – Transfer Pricing, Technology & Compliance Forum

Hear out from our “2nd UAE Corporate Tax – Transfer Pricing, Technology & Compliance Forum” speakers and gain insights on the new UAE corporate tax regime!


With the regulations and policy for Corporate TAX now being announced. It is important for businesses to make the right decisions.

We are pleased to bring you the “2nd UAE Corporate TAX – Transfer Pricing, Technology & Compliance Forum” which will bring together senior decision-makers and tax experts from entities such as Government Regulatory Bodies, Banks, Law Firms, and Tax Authority Associations to help businesses in UAE understand the fundamentals of the “UAE Corporate Tax” and its inferences in the region.

Most importantly this event will help understand the application of technology and compliance in your system to simplify tax processes.

Register and get your delegate pass now at https://uaetaxforum.com/registration/

Email partnerships@csevents.ae to sponsor or exhibit

#UAE #tax #corporatetax #csevents

FINYEAR, media partner

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.
