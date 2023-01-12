With the regulations and policy for Corporate TAX now being announced. It is important for businesses to make the right decisions.
We are pleased to bring you the “2nd UAE Corporate TAX – Transfer Pricing, Technology & Compliance Forum” which will bring together senior decision-makers and tax experts from entities such as Government Regulatory Bodies, Banks, Law Firms, and Tax Authority Associations to help businesses in UAE understand the fundamentals of the “UAE Corporate Tax” and its inferences in the region.
Most importantly this event will help understand the application of technology and compliance in your system to simplify tax processes.
Register and get your delegate pass now at https://uaetaxforum.com/registration/
Email partnerships@csevents.ae to sponsor or exhibit
#UAE #tax #corporatetax #csevents
FINYEAR, media partner
We are pleased to bring you the “2nd UAE Corporate TAX – Transfer Pricing, Technology & Compliance Forum” which will bring together senior decision-makers and tax experts from entities such as Government Regulatory Bodies, Banks, Law Firms, and Tax Authority Associations to help businesses in UAE understand the fundamentals of the “UAE Corporate Tax” and its inferences in the region.
Most importantly this event will help understand the application of technology and compliance in your system to simplify tax processes.
Register and get your delegate pass now at https://uaetaxforum.com/registration/
Email partnerships@csevents.ae to sponsor or exhibit
#UAE #tax #corporatetax #csevents
FINYEAR, media partner
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.
Autres articles
-
Podcasts | 👉 Dis-moi quels NFT tu as et je te dirai qui tu es !
-
Comment les sanctions ont-elles affecté la crypto-criminalité en 2022 ?
-
Les industriels européens ont une carte technologique à jouer en Chine et Asie-Pacifique, les défis sont surmontables
-
Offre de Stage : Consultant(e)s stagiaires en évaluation financière - Lyon (F/H)
-
Cointelegraph has launched an Accelerator program for innovative Web3 startups