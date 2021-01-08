15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP now available across Europe

- FiCAS has obtained approval and passporting of the Base Prospectus and other product documentation under EU law of its 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP (BTCA; ISIN CH0548689600), opening up European wide market access to the world's first actively managed crypto ETP for all investors

- Investors can purchase the 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP as simply as buying shares, through any broker or financial institution connected to SIX Swiss Exchange

- FiCAS launched its innovative ETP on 15 July 2020. AuM have exceeded USD 5 million on 6 January 2021 and the ETP displayed a performance since launch of nearly 60%.



FiCAS first launched its ETP in Switzerland in July 2020, listing it on SIX Swiss Exchange. The EU-wide passporting will allow FiCAS to break into the wider EU marketplace and offer the ETP to a wider pool of investors outside of its native Swiss market.



Ali Mizani Oskui, FiCAS Founder, said, "Gaining access to the EU marketplace marks a significant breakthrough in our mission to make the world's first actively managed - the 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP - available to retail and professional investors across Europe. Together with our partners, we are leading the charge in bringing about the adoption of crypto assets for all investors in Europe."



Since launching the product on 15 July, assets under management have increased to over USD 5 million as of 6 January 2021 and the ETP has featured a performance of nearly 60%. FiCAS's 15 Active Crypto ETP is a discretionary-managed investment vehicle that does not track bitcoin or any combination of coins, but actively manages the investments across the top 15 cryptocurrencies with a view to generate sustainable returns over a time horizon of 3 to 5 years.



Actively managed by FiCAS, the BTCA successfully lowers the barriers to entry for the crypto market, providing investors with hassle-free exposure to crypto through fully regulated and secure means. The active allocation strategy of the BTCA shall allow the product's underlying portfolio to capture market price movements and changes in sentiment.



About FiCAS AG

FiCAS is a Swiss-based crypto investment management boutique. The firm devised the 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP - the world's first actively-managed exchange traded product (ETP) featuring cryptocurrencies as underlying assets. FiCAS' discretionary investment strategy is based on fundamental and technical analysis, proprietary algorithms and quant signals, and experienced analysts. FiCAS' founder, Ali Mizani Oskui, has a proven track record of outperforming crypto market trends. The portfolio he managed from October 2015 to January 2018 achieved 210% performance compared to Bitcoin holding strategy returns during the same period, audited by a 'Big Four' consultancy firm. Founded in 2019, FiCAS is led by a team of professionals with deep expertise in both cryptofinance and traditional finance.



About the 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP

The 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP is the world's first actively managed exchange traded product (ETP) featuring cryptocurrencies as underlying assets, listed on SIX. The discretionary ETP, issued by Bitcoin Capital AG and managed by FiCAS AG, trades the top 15 cryptocurrencies with the aim to deliver enhanced returns for clients via active trading and risk management. The ETP is available to both retail and professional investors in Switzerland and in the EU to purchase through any broker or financial institution with access to the Swiss exchanges.



ficas.com

