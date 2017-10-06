USA | CFO Moves – week ending September 29, 2017

HanesBrands [WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.] (NYSE: HBI) announced the appointment of Barry A. Hytinen as chief financial officer effective Oct. 16, 2017. Hytinen joins Hanes from Tempur Sealy International where he serves as chief financial officer. Hytinen will succeed CFO Richard D. Moss, who announced in April 2017 that he will retire at the end of the year after 12 years with Hanes. Moss will remain with the company in an advisory capacity until his retirement. Hytinen joined Tempur Sealy International in 2005 and continually assumed roles of increasing responsibility. He was appointed chief financial officer in 2015. Before joining Tempur Sealy International, Hytinen served as chief financial officer of Fogbreak Software. Earlier in his career, he held finance and corporate development positions with Vignette and General Electric Company.



Tempur Sealy International, Inc. [LEXINGTON, Ky.] (NYSE: TPX) announced that Bhaskar Rao has been appointed as the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective October 13, 2017. Mr. Rao joined the Company in 2004 after a successful 9 year career at a major public accounting firm. Since joining Tempur Sealy, he has served several leadership roles throughout the finance organization, most recently as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer. Barry A. Hytinen will be stepping down as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer to pursue an opportunity outside of the bedding industry, effective October 13, 2017.



La-Z-Boy Incorporated [MONROE, Mich.] (NYSE: LZB) announced that Louis M. (“Mike”) Riccio Jr., Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will retire after the company completes its fiscal 2018 year-end reporting in June of 2018.



Philip Morris International Inc. [NEW YORK] (NYSE: PM) announced that effective January 1, 2018, Jacek Olczak, currently Chief Financial Officer, will be appointed Chief Operating Officer. Martin King, currently President, Asia Region, will be appointed Chief Financial Officer.



Asure Software, Inc. [AUSTIN, Texas] (NASDAQ: ASUR) appointed Kelyn Brannon as its new chief financial officer. Brannon’s career includes tenures as a CFO as well as a CEO at several leading enterprises, including Amazon, Calypso Technology, Calix, and Arista Networks. Brannon also held senior finance positions at Sun Microsystems, Lexmark International, and Ernst & Young.



Oska Wellness [CARLSBAD, Calif.] announced Gary Acord as Chief Financial Officer. Gary Acord was most recently at Alteryx, Inc., where he served as CFO for five years. He previously held a variety of strategic and finance leadership positions with a number of companies, including KACE Networks, MusicMatch, Inc., and SalesLogix. He also had a long career with KPMG, where he was a managing partner.



Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. [WESTERLY, R.I.] (NASDAQ: WASH) announced David V. Devault, Vice Chair, Secretary and Chief Financial Officer, will retire effective January 31, 2018. Ronald S. Ohsberg, who currently serves as Senior Executive Vice President and Treasurer, will succeed Devault as Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation and the Bank, effective with Devault’s retirement on January 31, 2018.



OrangeTwist Aesthetic Centers [MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif.] announced that Paul Little has joined the team as president and chief financial officer. Most recently, Paul served as global chief operating officer for Syneron-Candela. Prior to Syneron-Candela, Paul spent 12 years at Allergan where he held roles of increasing responsibility, including vice president, finance and commercial operations for the medical aesthetics division and vice president, assistant corporate controller. He began his career in public accounting at KPMG.



Front Porch [GLENDALE, Calif.] announced Ed Salvador joined the company’s leadership team as Chief Financial Officer. Salvador joins Front Porch after serving as CFO for St. Jude Medical Center, a ministry of St. Joseph Health System. Previously, Salvador served as CFO for Tenet Healthcare at Garden Grove Hospital Medical Center and Community and Mission Hospitals of Huntington Park.



STAAR Surgical Company [MONROVIA, Calif.] (NASDAQ: STAA) announced that Deborah Andrews, Interim CFO, has agreed to resume her role as Chief Financial Officer for the company (held previously from 2007 – 2013).



Zignal Labs [SAN FRANCISCO] announced the appointment of its new Chief Financial Officer, Chris Krook. Krook joins Zignal Labs from the employee communications software firm GuideSpark, where he also served as CFO.



Ocular Therapeutix™, Inc. [BEDFORD, Mass.] (NASDAQ: OCUL) announced the appointment of Donald Notman as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Notman will replace interim CFO George Migausky. Prior to joining Ocular Therapeutix, Mr. Notman served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Thrasos Therapeutics Inc. Previously, Mr. Notman served as Managing Director and Head of Private Capital Markets for Leerink Swann LLC (now Leerink Partners). Before joining Leerink, Mr. Notman held senior level investment banking positions with Deutsche Banc Alex. Brown and Alex. Brown & Sons.



TapClicks [SAN JOSE, Calif.] announced that it hired John Hardman as CFO. Hardman previously served as CFO of Shipwire.



AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. [NEW YORK] (NASDAQ: AZRX) announced the appointment of Maged Shenouda as the company’s Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Shenouda joined the Board of Directors of AzurRx in October 2015. He has over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and securities industries. Mr. Shenouda spent the bulk of his career as an equity analyst with senior level positions at Stifel Nicolaus, UBS and JP Morgan.



Parker Drilling Company [HOUSTON] (NYSE: PKD) announced the appointment of Michael (Mike) W. Sumruld as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. With Mr. Sumruld’s appointment, Jon-Al Duplantier, Parker Drilling’s Senior Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel will relinquish his additional responsibilities as interim CFO. Mr. Sumruld most recently held the position of Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer from January through September 2017 at LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Prior to LyondellBasell, Mr. Sumruld worked at Baker Hughes Incorporated. During his 18 year tenure, he held a range of financial roles, including most recently Vice President and Treasurer; Vice President Finance – Eastern Hemisphere; and Director – Investor Relations. Additionally, he held financial roles covering the U.S., Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere as well as global financial roles covering several product lines.



Utz Quality Foods, LLC [HANOVER, Pa.] announced the appointment of Jay Thompson as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. His previous work experience includes time at Pepsico, Chobani, Bain & Company, Goldman Sachs and KPMG. Mr. Thompson was most recently Chief Financial Officer at Armstrong Flooring.



Science Exchange [PALO ALTO, Calif.] announced it has appointed Jim Emerich as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Most recently, Emerich was the CFO of BrightEdge Technologies Inc. Previously, he served as CFO at Avangate Inc., Appiro Inc., and Mulesoft Inc. In addition, he has held executive finance roles at SalesForce.com, NotifyMe Networks, NBC Internet, Inc., LDM Technologies, Inc., and General Electric Plastics.



Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [CHARLESTON, S.C.] (NASDAQ & TSX: AEZS) announced that Jeffrey Whitnell has been appointed to the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer. Most recently, he served as Vice-President, Finance & Controller of Lifewatch Services, Inc. From April 2010 to March 2015, Mr. Whitnell served as Chief Financial Officer and Controller of Reliefband Medical Technologies, and from June 2004 to June 2009 Whitnell served as CFO of Akorn, Inc. Prior to that, Mr. Whitnell held multiple senior finance positions with various companies, including Ovation Pharmaceuticals, Medichem Life Sciences, Akzo Nobel and Motorola.



BioPharma Corp. [SEATTLE] (NASDAQ: CTIC) announced the promotion of David H. Kirske to Chief Financial Officer of the company. Kirske joined the company earlier in 2017 and served as the Principal Financial and Accounting Officer prior to being appointed Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining CTI BioPharma, he was an independent CFO consultant since January 2013. Prior to his time as a consultant, he served as Vice President and CFO of Helix BioMedix. Previously, he was the Treasurer and Corporate Controller for F-5 Networks and Redhook Brewery. Earlier in his career, he held a controllership position at Cray Computer.



AVROBIO, Inc. [CAMBRIDGE, Mass.] announced the appointment of Katina Dorton as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining AVROBIO, Ms. Dorton served as Chief Financial Officer of Immatics GmbH. She is a former Managing Director, Morgan Stanley in New York and Frankfurt, Germany, serving 12 years at the firm. Prior to her investment banking career Ms. Dorton was an attorney in private practice with Sullivan & Cromwell.



Validus Group Partners, Ltd. [TAMPA, FLORIDA] announced Richard A. Mocsari has joined the team as Chief Financial Officer. Mocsari brings 25 years of corporate finance experience to Validus and was formerly the CFO of GulfShore Bank. Prior to joining GulfShore, Mocsari served as CFO for Sembler Investments, as Principal in mergers & acquisitions for CLB Partners, and as a Vice President in Bank of America’s middle market banking group.



Sevion Therapeutics, Inc. [SAN DIEGO, TEL AVIV, Israel and BOSTON] (OTCQB: SVON) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Ltd announced the appointment of Gregory Weaver as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Eloxx, Mr. Weaver served as Chief Financial Officer of Prometic Life Sciences. Previously, Mr. Weaver served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Oryzon Genomics. Earlier in his career, Mr. Weaver served as Chief Financial Officer of several other life sciences companies, including Fibrocell Science, Celsion Corp., Poniard Pharmaceuticals, and Sirna Therapeutics. In addition, Mr. Weaver currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Egalet Corporation and Atossa Genetics.



ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. [SAN GABRIEL, California] (OTCQB: CIIX) announced that it has appointed Paul Dickman as its Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). Mr. Dickman will also continue to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Dickman previously served as the Company’s CFO from July 2010 through October 22, 2016, when he resigned to pursue a new opportunity. Upon his resignation as CFO, Mr. Dickman continued to remain a part of the Company’s leadership team serving as a non-employee member of the Board of Directors and as the chairman of several committees. Mr. Dickman is also the founder and president of Breakwater MB, a boutique merchant bank focused on investing in high-growth businesses in emerging industries. In addition to serving on the board of Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. he has served on the board of the Rockies Venture Club, Medicine Man Technologies, Inc., as well as a local nonprofit board.



NerdWallet [SAN FRANCISCO] announced that Laura Onopchenko is joining the company as its first-ever chief financial officer. Prior to joining NerdWallet, Onopchenko served as vice president of finance at DaVita Rx, the pharmacy division at DaVita. Earlier in her career, Onopchenko was an early-stage tech venture capitalist.



William H. Sadlier, Inc. [NEW YORK] (OTCPNK: SADL) announced that Samuel A. Judd has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Raymond Fagan who was recently promoted to President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Judd previously held senior executive positions with Bridgewater Associates, Viacom, Take-Two Interactive, Simon & Schuster and other leading companies.



DSP Concepts, Inc. [SANTA CLARA, Calif.] announced that Tom Self has joined the executive team as DSP Concepts’ first Chief Financial Officer. Tom brings more than 20 years of experience in all aspects of finance, including startup environments, fund raising activities and team building, most recently as a consultant with Armanino LLP.



CoreDial, LLC [BLUE BELL, Pa.] announced Warren Barratt as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining CoreDial, Barratt served as CFO at ARXAN. Prior to ARXAN, he served as CFO at CyOptics.



SharesPost [SAN FRANCISCO] announced that Carol Foster has been named Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining SharesPost, Foster was the Chief Financial Officer at PENSCO. Foster has held positions at Pantheon Ventures, Calera Capital, Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and Accenture.



McorpCX, Inc. [SAN FRANCISCO] (TSX-V: MCX, OTCQB: MCCX) announced the appointment of Gregg Budoi as Interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Budoi will serve as the Company’s Interim Chief Financial Officer until a permanent successor is named. Most recently, he was Chief Financial Officer and member of the Board of Directors for Kalibrate Technologies Plc. Prior to that, he was a co-founder and former President and CEO of EZ Energy USA, Inc. Mr. Budoi has also been Managing Director at Barnes Wendling Corporate Finance, LLCand was CFO, Vice President and Treasurer of Dairy Mart Convenience Stores, Inc.



Georgia Power [ATLANTA] elected Xia Liu as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer. Liu began her career at Southern Company in 1998 and has served in nearly a dozen roles with increasing responsibility. Most recently, Liu served as vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer for Gulf Power.



BioVie Inc. [BEVERLY, MA] (OTCQB: BIVI) announced the appointment of R. Richard Wieland II as the Company’s interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Wieland has served as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for multiple biopharmaceutical companies, including Lyphomed Inc., its acquirer Fujisawa USA (now Astellas Pharma US, Inc.), Advanced Life Sciences Holdings, Inc., and Cytochroma Inc. Mr. Wieland currently sits on the board of an emerging medical device company called Voxello Inc.

