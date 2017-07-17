Journal quotidien finance-innovation daily news
Financial Year Financial Year
http://www.finyear.com

Journal quotidien Finyear : finance-innovation all the year
 
 
 
 
 
              



Joint Declaration of Paris EUROPLACE and Frankfurt Main Finance on Euro Clearing


The United Kingdom is leaving the European Union and will in all likelihood lose access to the common market. In light of this, Frankfurt Main Finance and Paris EUROPLACE jointly request the concerned European authorities to consider some fundamental principles regarding future oversight of Euro Clearing:



articles liés
a. Central counterparties are key to managing risk for investors. These robust structures are essential drivers of trust in the financial ecosystem.
b. As a concentrator of risk, CCPs are systemic. In times of crisis, a diverse ecosystem of CCPs plus a clear, manageable resolution process are key prerequisites to preserving stability.
c. In the case of resolution, the EU Supervisors and the resolution authority must be able to expeditiously reach the appropriate decisions necessary to fully protect European financial security, including its monetary policy constraints in a way that shields European tax payers from potential losses.
d. In that context, day to day risk monitoring is crucial. It necessitates easy access to information by European supervisors, as well as efficient conditions for access to central bank liquidity based on a one-step decision making process.
e. The legal framework in which the CCP operates must be EMIR equivalent and the CCP should fall under the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.
Frankfurt Main Finance and Paris EUROPLACE urge the responsible European authorities to clarify their position without delay and by doing so, bolster certainty in this systemically relevant pillar of the European financial system.

About Paris EUROPLACE
Paris EUROPLACE is the organisation in charge of developing and promoting the Paris Financial Marketplace and the French financial industry internationally. It brings together all financial industry stakeholders; its 400+ members include issuers, investors, banks and financial intermediaries, insurance companies, attorneys and accountants, consulting firms, etc. The association is chaired by Gérard Mestrallet, Chairman of the Board of ENGIE.
paris-europlace.com

About Frankfurt Main Finance
Frankfurt Main Finance is the voice of the leading financial centre in Germany and the euro zone, Frankfurt am Main. The initiative has more than 45 members including the State of Hesse, the cities of Frankfurt and Eschborn, and dozens of prominent actors in the finance sector. Through their membership and engagement, they all demonstrate their close relationship to Frankfurt and desire to position Frankfurt amongst the top domestic and international financial centres. Frankfurt Main Finance leverages the influence of its members to advocate for the Financial Centre Frankfurt and provide high-caliber dialogue platforms.
frankfurt-main-finance.com.

Les médias du groupe Finyear

Lisez gratuitement :

FINYEAR

Le quotidien Finyear :
- Finyear Quotidien

Sa newsletter quotidienne :
- Finyear Newsletter
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en Finance innovation & Digital transformation.

Ses 4 lettres mensuelles digitales :
- Le Directeur Financier
- Le Trésorier
- Le Credit Manager
- The Chief Digital Officer

Finyear magazine trimestriel digital :
- Finyear Magazine

Un seul formulaire d'abonnement pour choisir de recevoir un ou plusieurs médias Finyear

BLOCKCHAIN DAILY NEWS

Le quotidien Blockchain Daily News :
- Blockchain Daily News

Sa newsletter quotidienne :
- Blockchain Daily News Newsletter
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Blockchain daily News, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en Blockchain révolution.

Sa lettre mensuelle digitale :
- The Chief Blockchain Officer

Lundi 17 Juillet 2017
Notez


Nouveau commentaire :
Twitter

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *
Les derniers articles publiés sur Finyear
Recevez notre newsletter quotidienne comme plus de 40.000 professionnels de la gestion et de l'innovation financières
évènements
Lettres métiers
Livres Blancs
Blockchain Daily News
Actus Nasdaq
 
    Copyright Finyear (c)2006-2016 - Finance & Innovation all the Year - 2016. ISSN 2105-0872. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear is prohibited.