Fintech and innovation leader Simon Moss joins Grant Thornton

Moss’ 30-year career includes chief executive, board director and other leadership roles. He has experience in services and technology startups as well as the turnaround and monetization of distressed companies.



Before joining Grant Thornton, Moss founded and led Pneuron Corporation, an innovator in business orchestration technology. He also served as CEO of Mantas Corporation, where he transformed the firm into a market leader in anti-money laundering and compliance technology, prior to its acquisition by Oracle. Moss also launched and managed financial services technology-related practices at IBM and PwC, and he has acquired business intelligence, cloud computing and virtual machine management patents over the course of his career.



“Simon has built a successful career addressing fintech challenges in forward-thinking, disruptive ways with market-defining solutions,” said Nigel Smith, national managing principal of Grant Thornton’s Financial Services Advisory practice. “His addition reflects our commitment as a firm to helping clients address the competitive challenges and opportunities in robotic process automation, artificial intelligence, distributed analytics, blockchain and more. His industry and technology background will ensure our clients are at the forefront of understanding these areas as they seek to create, protect and transform value.”



Moss received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Hull and has held board director roles at C6 Intelligence, Qumas and Lumigent Technologies.



