Fintech and innovation leader Simon Moss joins Grant Thornton


Simon Moss has joined Grant Thornton LLP as a managing director in its Financial Services Advisory practice. Based in New York, Moss will drive fintech and technology innovation, including the associated alliance and acquisition strategy.



Moss’ 30-year career includes chief executive, board director and other leadership roles. He has experience in services and technology startups as well as the turnaround and monetization of distressed companies.

Before joining Grant Thornton, Moss founded and led Pneuron Corporation, an innovator in business orchestration technology. He also served as CEO of Mantas Corporation, where he transformed the firm into a market leader in anti-money laundering and compliance technology, prior to its acquisition by Oracle. Moss also launched and managed financial services technology-related practices at IBM and PwC, and he has acquired business intelligence, cloud computing and virtual machine management patents over the course of his career.

“Simon has built a successful career addressing fintech challenges in forward-thinking, disruptive ways with market-defining solutions,” said Nigel Smith, national managing principal of Grant Thornton’s Financial Services Advisory practice. “His addition reflects our commitment as a firm to helping clients address the competitive challenges and opportunities in robotic process automation, artificial intelligence, distributed analytics, blockchain and more. His industry and technology background will ensure our clients are at the forefront of understanding these areas as they seek to create, protect and transform value.”

Moss received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Hull and has held board director roles at C6 Intelligence, Qumas and Lumigent Technologies.

About Grant Thornton LLP
Founded in Chicago in 1924, Grant Thornton LLP (Grant Thornton) is the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd, one of the world’s leading organizations of independent audit, tax and advisory firms. Grant Thornton, which has revenues in excess of $1.6 billion and operates 59 offices, works with a broad range of dynamic publicly and privately held companies, government agencies, financial institutions, and civic and religious organizations.
“Grant Thornton” refers to Grant Thornton LLP, the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL). GTIL and the member firms are not a worldwide partnership. Services are delivered by the member firms. GTIL and its member firms are not agents of, and do not obligate, one another and are not liable for one another’s acts or omissions.
grantthornton.com

Jeudi 29 Juin 2017
