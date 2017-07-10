Canada | CFO Moves – week ending June 30, 2017

CFO Moves – week ending June 30, 2017



Madalena Energy Inc. [CALGARY] (TSXV: MVN, OTCQX: MDLNF) announced the appointment of Ezequiel Martinez Ariet as permanent Chief Financial Officer of the Company. After acting as Head of Accounting at Argentinian energy giant YPF, he moved on to the position of CFO at Petrolera San Jose before leading the financial team as Administrative and Financial Manager at AESA. Martinez replaces Madalena Director Alejandro Augusto Penafiel, who assumed an Interim CFO role on May 31, 2017.



Softchoice [TORONTO] announced today the appointment of Bryan Rocco as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Rocco comes to Softchoice with 15 years of financial experience, having most recently served as the CFO of Bio Agri Mix LP. He also previously worked as an investment professional at Birch Hill Equity Partners Management Inc. before serving as Vice President at Spin Master.



OncoQuest Inc. [EDMONTON] announced the appointment of Hany Awadalla, as its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Awadalla has spent almost 30 years in healthcare investment banking at Merrill Lynch, UBS, and serving as Head of Healthcare M&A at Robertson Stephens and Wells Fargo and Head of Healthcare Investment Banking at Unterberg Towbin. Most recently and for the past 6 years, he served as Managing Director at National Securities.



Marquee Energy Ltd. [CALGARY, AB] (TSXV: MQX) announced that Dan Toews, Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) is no longer with the Company.



Carl Data Solutions Inc. [VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA] (CSE: CRL) announced that Alastair Brownlow will be joining the Company as its new Chief Financial Officer.



Hope Well Capital Corp. [TORONTO, ONTARIO] (TSXV: HOPE.P) announced that Anthony Chang has resigned from the board of directors and from the CFO position. Bill Hong Ye, the CEO of Hope Well, will assume the role of CFO of Hope Well.



Painted Pony Energy Ltd. [CALGARY] (TSX: PONY) announced that John H. Van de Pol, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has advised Painted Pony’s board of directors and executive team of his intention to retire effective August 15, 2017.



Videotron [MONTRÉAL] announced the appointment of Philippe Cloutier as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Previously, Cloutier served as Vice President, North American Operations of Reader’s Digest and President, Canada of Quad/Graphics.



Mosaic Capital Corporation [CALGARY] (TSXV: M ) announced that it has appointed Monty Balderston as Mosaic’s Chief Financial Officer. Balderston joins Mosaic with a 20-year track record of progressively senior finance and accounting roles including Chief Financial Officer at Peak Energy Services Ltd. and Northern Frontier Corp. Allan Fowler resigned as Chief Financial Officer of Mosaic to pursue other opportunities.

