Canada | CFO Moves – week ending July 7, 2017

Postmedia Network Inc. [TORONTO] announced the appointment of Brian Bidulka as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Bidulka joins Postmedia on July 17.



Banro Corporation [TORONTO] (NYSE MKT: BAA, TSX: BAA) announced the appointment of Rory Taylor as Chief Financial Officer of Banro. Most recently, Mr. Taylor served as Chief Financial Officer of Aura Minerals Inc. Before that, Mr. Taylor served in senior financial positions for various international companies including Endeavour Mining Corporation and Crew Gold Corporation. Taylor replaces Michael Li who served as Interim CFO. Mr. Li remains a director of Banro and will continue to support Banro’s financial operations as a consultant over the next several months.



DataWind Inc. [MISSISSAUGA] (TSX: DW) announced the appointment of Hemant Nayak as interim incoming CFO, subject to regulatory approval. He has held various positions in a number of industries, including as Senior Accountant of Cargojet Canada Inc. in Mississauga, ON and as Controller for Platinum Legal Group Inc., now part of PwC Management Services LP from 2009 to 2015. Mr. Nayak will replace Angelo Tullo, who resigned as Chief Financial Officer. Most recently, Mr. Nayak has held the position of Controller with the Company since February, 2017.



Discovery Metals Corp. [VANCOUVER] (TSX-V: DSV.H) announced the appointment of Orest Zajcew as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. From 2005 to 2015 he was CFO for Ryan Gold Corp. and Corona Gold Corporation until these companies, along with Eagle Hill Exploration Corp., were acquired by Oban Mining Corp. to form what is now known as Osisko Mining Inc. He was also CFO for a number of other companies such as Odyssey Resources Limited, Cogitore Resources Inc. and AgriMarine Holdings Inc.



Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd. [CALGARY] (TSX-V: TGH) announced that Alastair Robertson was appointed to the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer. Most recently he was Chief Financial Officer of CYGAM Energy Inc. From 2006 to 2011 he was President of Northlinks Corporation. Prior to that, he was the Chief Financial Officer and a Director of Ausam Energy Corporation. From 1982 to 1996, he had a 14-year career culminating as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Nowsco Well Service Ltd. He is also a former Director and Chairman of the audit committee of Wentworth Resources Ltd (formerly Artumas Group Inc.).



Founders Advantage Capital Corp. [CALGARY] (TSX-V: FCF) announced that it has appointed Ron Gratton as its Interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Gratton, a current Board member and member of the Corporation’s audit committee, is a CPA and has over 35 years of experience. Mr. Gratton replaces Darren Prins who served as Chief Financial Officer prior hereto. Mr. Gratton is a director of the McCaig family office, which administers the McCaig family’s investments, including in the Trimac group of companies. From 2000 until 2010, Mr. Gratton was a senior tax partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Prior thereto, he held senior roles with Coopers & Lybrand as well as various public and private companies.

