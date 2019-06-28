tZERO Subsidiary Launches Cryptocurrency Mobile App

The initial release of the app will support bitcoin and ethereum purchases, two currencies that are vetted for longevity. tZERO Crypto is committed to compliance and safety and will utilize biometric authentication for added security and ease of use. Investors will also have access to tZERO’s unique private key recovery system to restore their funds and cryptocurrencies in the event that they lose their private keys or mobile phone.



“We are excited to introduce the ability to trade and store cryptocurrencies in your mobile wallet,” said tZERO’s CEO, Saum Noursalehi. “The tZERO Crypto App is a significant milestone in our plans to provide an intuitive experience for trading all digital assets.”



The app is available for download today on iOS, and will be coming soon to Android. For more information on tZERO Crypto, please visit: https://www.tzero.com/crypto-app.



About tZERO and tZERO Crypto

tZERO Group, Inc. (“tZERO“) is a majority owned subsidiary of Overstock.com, focusing on the development and commercialization of financial technology (FinTech) based on cryptographically-secured, decentralized ledgers – more commonly known as blockchain technologies. Since its inception, tZERO has pioneered the effort to bring greater efficiency and transparency to capital markets through the integration of blockchain technology.

tZERO Crypto is operated as a dba of Bitsy, Inc. and is a wholly owned subsidiary of tZERO. tZERO Crypto and tZERO are not a registered broker-dealers, underwriters, investment banks, or investment advisers, and are not providing brokerage, investment banking or underwriting services, recommendations or investment advice to the users of the tZERO Crypto app (Beta). No broker-dealer affiliate of tZERO is involved in the transactions and services offered by the tZERO Crypto App.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc Common Shares (NASDAQ:OSTK) / Series A Preferred (Medici Ventures’ tZERO platform:OSTKP) / Series B Preferred (OTCQX:OSTBP) is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new products at low prices, including furniture, décor, rugs, bedding, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site, which is visited by nearly 40 million customers a month, also features a marketplace providing customers access to millions of products from third-party sellers. Overstock was the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency in 2014, and in the same year founded Medici Ventures, its wholly-owned subsidiary developing and accelerating blockchain technologies to democratize capital, eliminate middlemen, and re-humanize commerce. Overstock regularly posts information about the company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com.



