tZERO Signs Letter of Intent with GSR Capital for Security Token Investment of $160 Million

As of June 28, 2018, tZERO has entered into executed SAFEs in excess of $168 million for Security Tokens, of which over $95 million has been already funded. Approximately 1,000 people from 30 countries participated in the token sale, making it one of the most widely held security tokens globally. tZERO will continue to accept investments in the STO on a first-come, first-served basis until the August 6 expiration of the STO.



tZERO CEO Saum Noursalehi said, “We are overwhelmed by the support we have received from all of our investors, and thrilled to have GSR on our team as we seek to launch the world’s first security token exchange. This investment from GSR further validates tZERO’s strategy to introduce blockchain to capital markets, and this partnership will accelerate our global expansion efforts.”



tZERO Executive Chairman Patrick M. Byrne (who is also the CEO and Founder of tZERO parent company Overstock.com) said, “I want to thank our strategic investors again for their continued support, as well as the tZERO team for their ingenuity in making a preferred equity security token possible. Years ago we saw the world-shaking potential of blockchain, and since then we have been methodical in building tZERO into a company that will bring great efficiency and transparency to capital markets domestically and abroad. I truly believe what we are doing is historic and, while there is still much to be done, our success in this STO has given us the resources we need to see it through.”



Proceeds from the tZERO Security Token sale will be used, among other things, to build out securities trading functionalities supporting the recently-announced joint venture with BOX digital Markets to launch the industry’s first regulated security token exchange. Additionally, funds will be used to bolster the human capital and talented team at tZERO and allow for further international expansion in the future.



About tZERO

t0.com, Inc. (“tZERO“) is a majority owned subsidiary of Overstock.com, focusing on the development and commercialization of financial technology (FinTech) based on cryptographically-secured, decentralized ledgers – more commonly known as blockchain technologies. Since its inception, tZERO has pioneered the effort to bring greater efficiency and transparency to capital markets through the integration of blockchain technology.



About GSR Capital

GSR was founded in 2004 by Sonny Wu and Richard Lim. Today, “GSR Ventures”, “GSR United Capital” and “GSR Capital” are three independent yet complementary teams set up by the partners in 2016 with the aim of sector leadership and going global with unique investment strategies and resources. GSR Capital has offices in Beijing, Hong Kong and the USA.

