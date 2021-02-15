tZERO Partners With Family Office Networks to Create Liquidity For Its Network of 15,000+ Family Offices & 60,000+ High-Net-Worth Investors

tZERO, a leader in financial innovation and liquidity for private companies, announced today a strategic partnership with Family Office Networks (FON) to connect with its global network of 500,000 users, including 15,000+ family offices and 60,000+ high-net-worth private investors, with an innovative, regulated technology solution that provides a path to secondary liquidity on the tZERO ATS. The tZERO ATS is an alternative trading system (ATS) that is operated by tZERO ATS, a FINRA member broker-dealer, with the goal of democratizing access to private markets.



This partnership is expected to increase tZERO’s access and exposure to potential issuers through family offices, which may seek to digitize their private market investments in a way that is compatible with tZERO’s secondary liquidity platform. It will also bolster the capabilities of the FON Marketplace, an online technology platform created by FON, showcasing tZERO and its broker-dealer affiliates as an option for enabling secondary liquidity for private companies and assets.



tZERO CEO Saum Noursalehi stated, “We are excited to partner with Family Office Networks to connect with its network of 15,000+ family offices and 60,000+ high-net-worth individuals and share a solution to enhance the liquidity of high-quality private assets. This partnership will drive the supply side of our business by connecting us to new issuers looking for technology services and a secondary liquidity solution.”



FON Marketplace is a significant platform of private placements, consisting of hedge funds, venture capital funds, private equity, direct deals, PIPES, to name a few. Through its proprietary algorithm, the platform simplifies the investment process for family offices by enabling users to filter transactions by key parameters, such as size, industry, geography and preferred partners, now including tZERO, to easily identify the best opportunities. The FON Marketplace is currently open to 15,000+ single and multi-family offices with $50-500M net worth, in addition to 60,000+ high-net-worth private investors, and is steadily growing.



Family Office Networks Founder Andrew Schneider said, “FON Marketplace was created to simplify the process of investing in a private placement, which today is still an antiquated system. Through our partnership with tZERO, our members will now be exposed to tZERO’s private market platform, which offers industry-leading technology and a secondary liquidity solution for private assets.”



tZERO is a technology firm with the goal of democratizing access to private capital markets. tZERO is a subsidiary of Medici Ventures, the blockchain-focused, wholly owned subsidiary of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).



tZERO Group, Inc. and its broker-dealer subsidiaries (tZERO) provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and trade on a regulated alternative trading system. tZERO democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors.

https://www.tzero.com/



Family Office Networks is the premier global community for families to share information and intelligence. The team works with a select group of top tier investment managers and sponsors who offer substantial families’ access to stellar investment opportunities in areas such as real estate, venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds. In addition, Family Office Networks shares timely thought leadership on topics related to portfolio management, philanthropy, multi-generational wealth management, compliance and regulation, risk management, insurance, training and education. The website www.familyofficenetworks.com is the hub of Family Office Networks with 500,000 users, including 15,000 family offices, and is a go-to resource for news related to family offices.

www.familyofficenetworks.com

