Quotidien Fintech, Blocktech, Deeptech / Daily News
              



Vendredi 5 Février 2021

id4 crowned ‘Most Innovative Fintech Solution’ at the WealthBriefing Swiss Awards 2021


Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.



articles liés
id4 has been crowned ‘Most Innovative Fintech Solution’ at the 8th Annual WealthBriefing Swiss Awards 2021.

Showcasing ‘best of breed’ providers in the global private banking, wealth management and trusted advisor communities, the awards were designed to recognise companies, teams and individuals which the prestigious panel of judges deemed to have ‘demonstrated innovation and excellence during 2020’.

Commenting on the company’s success, Sébastien Lalande, CEO of id4 commented: “We are thrilled to have been recognised by WealthBriefing for this prestigious award. After the Best Compliance Solution award in 2020, this second recognition demonstrates the outstanding value proposition of id4 solutions, which are unique both in terms of product offering and in terms of concept. I also would like to thank all our partners and clients for their continued support and trust in helping us build market leading solutions.”

id4 is the leading provider of Anti Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) solutions for SME banks, asset managers, trust managers, pension funds and insurance companies.

www.id4bank.ch

About id4
id4 AG is a leading Swiss software company specialising in the provision of innovative solutions in Client Lifecycle Management. Our mission is to automate Anti Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) processes across people, systems, data, and to deliver exceptional user experience at every touchpoint.

Notez


Nouveau commentaire :
Twitter

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *
Finyear: latest news, derniers articles
Morning Newsletter
Le marché des cryptos
Finyear - Daily News
 
 
    Les meilleurs placements | Pierre Leloup - Graphiste - Webdesigner - Freelance | STO Advisory |
    Dijon et environs, courtage en prêt immobilier et rachat de crédits. Voici votre Solution Prêt.

      No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
      This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security. Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.

      Copyright Finyear (c)2006-2020. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear is prohibited. FINYEAR: ISSN 2114-5369.