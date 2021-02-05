id4 crowned ‘Most Innovative Fintech Solution’ at the WealthBriefing Swiss Awards 2021

articles liés
id4 has been crowned ‘Most Innovative Fintech Solution’ at the 8th Annual WealthBriefing Swiss Awards 2021.
Showcasing ‘best of breed’ providers in the global private banking, wealth management and trusted advisor communities, the awards were designed to recognise companies, teams and individuals which the prestigious panel of judges deemed to have ‘demonstrated innovation and excellence during 2020’.
Commenting on the company’s success, Sébastien Lalande, CEO of id4 commented: “We are thrilled to have been recognised by WealthBriefing for this prestigious award. After the Best Compliance Solution award in 2020, this second recognition demonstrates the outstanding value proposition of id4 solutions, which are unique both in terms of product offering and in terms of concept. I also would like to thank all our partners and clients for their continued support and trust in helping us build market leading solutions.”
id4 is the leading provider of Anti Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) solutions for SME banks, asset managers, trust managers, pension funds and insurance companies.
www.id4bank.ch
About id4
id4 AG is a leading Swiss software company specialising in the provision of innovative solutions in Client Lifecycle Management. Our mission is to automate Anti Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) processes across people, systems, data, and to deliver exceptional user experience at every touchpoint.
