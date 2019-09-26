Zurich-based Shift Cryptosecurity launches second generation Swiss made open source BitBox02 hardware wallets

articles liés
Manufactured in Switzerland, the BitBox02 enables users to independently generate and securely store their private keys to access and transact their crypto assets. BitBox02 natively supports Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH) and ERC-20 tokens. It can also be used as a second factor authenticator (FIDO compliant U2F) to secure accounts on a wide range of websites. The Bitcoin only edition has Bitcoin dedicated firmware and update mechanism to further reduce its attack surface.
Douglas Bakkum, inventor of the BitBox01 and CEO: "We heard our community. We kept the best of BitBox01 while rebuilding the BitBox02 from the ground up. We think we built a strong competitor in the space in terms of both its usability and security advantages. About the Bitcoin only edition: A number of us, including my co-founder, Jonas Schnelli, contribute back to the Bitcoin Core project. So when our customers asked for it, we delivered it."
The BitBox02 OLED screen allows users to verify and confirm all transaction details before signing. Invisible touch sliders make navigating the BitBox02 fast and simple. Backups are automatically saved onto the complimentary micro SDcard, with an option to copy a standardized BIP-39 mnemonic seed onto a paper backup. The dual-chip design is one highlight of the overhauled and independently audited security architecture. The USB-C connector makes the device mobile ready for when SHIFT adds Android support to their native desktop app.
BitBox02 is available directly from Shift Cryptosecurity and from its resellers around the world.
About Shift Cryptosecurity
Founded in 2015 as a spin-off of the ETH Zurich national university, Shift Cryptosecurity combine the authentication capabilities of applied cryptography with the physical security of offline Swiss made hardware devices. Their BitBox product suite includes BitBox hardware wallets, BitBox Base full node and the BitBox App. Their mission is to equip their customers to keep their bitcoin and cryptocurrencies secure and usable.
