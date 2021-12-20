Zalando crée un poste de COO et nomme un nouveau CFO

• David Schröder occupera le nouveau poste de Chief Operating Officer (COO), dont l'objectif est de développer et de faire évoluer les capacités du groupe, et de favoriser la croissance de l'entreprise.

• Dr Sandra Dembeck est nommée Chief Financial Officer (CFO) du groupe.

• La nouvelle structure du Management Board entrera en vigueur le 1er mars 2022.

• Ces changements permettent d'aligner la structure du groupe sur l’ambition de Zalando de devenir " le Point d’entrée de la Mode " ainsi que sur ses objectifs de croissance à horizon 2025, à savoir un volume d’affaires (GMV) supérieur à 30 milliards d'euros.



Zalando SE (" Zalando ") annonce aujourd'hui la mise en place d'un nouveau Management Board qui entrera en vigueur le 1er mars 2022. L’actuel Chief Financial Officer (CFO) David Schröder assumera le rôle nouvellement créé de Chief Operating Officer (COO), dont la mission sera de développer et de faire évoluer les capacités uniques de Zalando afin de favoriser la croissance de l'entreprise. Le Conseil de Surveillance de Zalando a nommé le Dr Sandra Dembeck au poste de Chief Financial Officer (CFO), qui sera responsable des équipes chargées des finances et de la gouvernance du groupe.



Vous trouverez le communiqué de presse complet en anglais ci-dessous :



Zalando is creating Chief Operating Officer role and appoints new Chief Financial Officer



Zalando SE (“Zalando”) today announces a refined Management Board setup that will come into effect on March 1, 2022. Chief Financial Officer David Schröder will assume the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer (COO), which is dedicated to building and scaling Zalando’s unique capabilities to enable the company’s growth. The Zalando Supervisory Board appointed Dr Sandra Dembeck as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), who will be responsible for the Finance and Group Governance teams.



The changes align the setup to the future needs of Zalando in further advancing its strategic agenda of being the Starting Point for Fashion and to grow the business to more than 30 billion EUR in Gross Merchandise Volume by 2025, as laid out at its Capital Market Days in 2019 and 2021. Zalando continues to focus on three strategic dimensions: growing its active customer base and deepening customer relationships, driving the transition towards a platform business, and building a sustainable platform with a net-positive impact on people and the planet.



Zalando is creating the role of COO to focus on building and scaling Zalando’s unique capabilities to enable the company’s growth. The COO will be responsible for scaling the company’s European logistics network, driving innovation of Zalando’s proprietary Buy Now Pay Later solution and unlocking new growth opportunities for Zalando by empowering the direct-to-consumer business of partners across a variety of channels. David Schröder, who has served on the Management Board since 2019, will assume this newly created role due to his highly relevant expertise and successful track record in building and scaling Zalando’s operations since he joined the company in 2010.



Dr Sandra Dembeck joins Zalando as CFO on March 1, 2022, from Compass Group Plc, where she has previously been Corporate Finance Director. Throughout her career, she has been responsible for all aspects of financial performance management and reporting for private and listed companies and has taken an active role in driving commercial and operational business performance. She has extensive experience from various leadership roles in the international services, retail and fashion industries.



Cristina Stenbeck, Chairperson of the Zalando Supervisory Board, says: “The announced setup will give Zalando additional leverage to drive the business towards its vision of being the Starting Point for Fashion. The Supervisory Board is very much looking forward to continuing to work with David Schröder in his new role as COO, after his tremendous contribution as CFO. We are also proud to welcome Dr Sandra Dembeck as CFO. Sandra brings a breadth of financial expertise from a multitude of relevant industries. We are convinced that this team will deliver on the company’s growth ambition and build upon the strong entrepreneurial culture, in order to create long-term value for customers, partners, and shareholders.”



