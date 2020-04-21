ZUBR’s Crypto Derivatives Platform Enables Faster Access to Leading Exchanges with Avelacom

Through Avelacom’s network, the ZUBR platform will be able to offer its clients direct connectivity to crypto exchanges, as well as the ability to easily scale its ecosystem and connect clients through AWS, Alibaba, Google and Microsoft Azure clouds to crypto exchanges in Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and other places.



ZUBR’s client-base includes proprietary trading firms and individuals that trade in a wide range of cryptocurrency markets, using arbitrage and other latency-sensitive strategies across multiple trading venues. In the first month since ZUBR launched, amid unprecedented volatility, the platform has helped its clients to access price data and execute market orders with the best possible speed, while also reducing the risks associated with failures and connectivity outages.



ZUBR’s infrastructure in London already allows its clients to co-locate in Equinix’s LD4 data centre, ensuring superior connectivity speeds and reliable arbitrage and hedging services through a variety of connectivity options.



Ilgar Alekperov, CEO of ZUBR said: “In order to give our customers the best service, it’s essential they have the best connectivity speeds and trading infrastructures. We are very happy to be working with Avelacom to deliver a first-class network infrastructure, which will give our customers an advantage over other market participants. We are dedicated to making ZUBR the best platform for achieving our customers’ goals.



“Avelacom services will prove ZUBR’s tech superiority, complete our product, and allow our clients to trade many strategies with market-leading speed and stability, currently unavailable on many other crypto derivatives exchanges.”



Aleksey Larichev, CEO of Avelacom said: “Avelacom is widely known for its fastest network speeds and high-end trading infrastructure. ZUBR’s platform deployed on Avelacom’s network will provide the trading community with enhanced capabilities to ensure high-speed market control which is extremely important in a rapidly changing environment.”



About ZUBR

ZUBR is an arbitrage hub for digital asset derivatives, aimed at experienced and professional market participants and traders exploiting quantitative algorithmic and latency-sensitive trading strategies.

ZUBR’s mission is to provide a robust industry-grade service for demanding and technologically advanced players seeking a fair and reliable gateway to digital asset markets.

ZUBR announced its launch in March 2020 after successfully completing multiple rounds of testing by Exactpro - the same team that has tested LSEG’s systems.



About Avelacom:

Avelacom’s low latency connectivity & IT infrastructure solutions are designed to improve market making, arbitrage and liquidity aggregation strategies, all of which are highly sensitive to latency. The company’s strength comes from its global network that connects to 80+ liquidity sources offering best-in-market latencies and 99.9% uptime.

Avelacom’s points-of-presence are located in all major data centers and connected to AWS, Alibaba and Azure clouds. Avelacom helps to achieve a sub-millisecond speed of market data and order execution across both derivatives exchanges and crypto markets.

