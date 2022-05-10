Yapily agrees to acquire finAPI, creating Europe’s leading open banking platform Yapily announces it has signed an agreement with SCHUFA to acquire finAPI, the leading provider of open banking solutions in Germany.

The deal is set to make Yapily the largest open banking payments platform in Europe; over the last 12 months, the fintechs have enabled customers to process a combined total of $39.5 billion in payment volumes and connect to more than 1 million monthly active data users. The acquisition will double Yapily’s customer base, adding well-established finAPI customers to its roster, including over 50 large enterprise firms in the financial, insurance, and IT industries.



As a result of the acquisition, Yapily will have a clear leadership position in two of Europe’s largest markets: the UK and Germany. In addition to its existing coverage of 16 European countries, Yapily will enter new territories including Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, broadening its geographic footprint and accelerating the roll-out of open banking to millions of people and businesses across Europe.



finAPI customers will benefit from new opportunities for business growth, gaining access to pan-European markets through greater coverage and resources. The combined offering will also bring a number of finAPI solutions to the table for new and existing Yapily customers, including Identity and Age Verification and legally compliant KYC checks, and Digital Account Checks that can be used for automated credit scoring.



SCHUFA, Germany's leading credit bureau, will continue to cooperate with finAPI, both in the use of products and services as well as further product development.



Stefano Vaccino, Founder and CEO of Yapily, said: “This is a hugely exciting milestone for Yapily on our journey from disruptive start-up to ambitious scale-up. Within three years from launch, we have commercialised our platform, grown our customer base, and now have the largest open banking payments volumes in Europe. Working with finAPI, we can gain more speed, agility, and depth to accelerate innovation and shape the future of open finance in Europe and beyond.”



Dr. Florian Haagen, Founder and CEO of finAPI, said: “Yapily’s core DNA as a fintech and open banking enabler is equally aligned with our belief in an infrastructure-first approach. From the products we’ve built to the industries our customers operate in, our complimentary offerings mean that together, we are perfectly placed to spearhead Europe’s open finance agenda and make the financial lives of millions of people more resilient, simple, and secure.”



Tanja Birkholz, CEO of SCHUFA, said: “Our strategic focus is to further strengthen client centricity. Open banking is one of the technological levers advancing Europe’s digital economy. How transparently and appropriately the benefits of these technologies can be utilised will be very important for our customers and stakeholders. We know the customers’ needs, and together Yapily and finAPI will accelerate innovation to meet them."



The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and expected to complete in H2 2022. For now, finAPI will continue to function as an independent, regulated company in Germany. SCHUFA Holding AG will sell its 75% participation in finAPI to Yapily. Following the transaction, finAPI and SCHUFA will continue to play a role in the future of the unified entity.



About Yapily

Yapily is an open banking infrastructure provider, allowing companies to seamlessly access financial data and initiate payments. Designed and built for open finance, Yapily enables better and fairer financial products for everyone.

The company has raised $69.4M in funding to date, and provides open banking solutions for industry leaders including American Express, Intuit Quickbooks, Moneyfarm, Volt, Vivid and BUX. Headquartered in London, UK, Yapily employs over 170 people and continues to scale rapidly across Europe.



About finAPI

finAPI GmbH is one of Germany's leading open banking providers and is licensed by BaFin as an account information and payment initiation service. The Munich-based company has been developing and implementing excellent software and solutions for the aggregation and analysis of financial data since 2008.

The focus is on the product areas of Open Banking, Data Intelligence, KYC, and Payments. Customers include companies from a wide range of industries, including banks, financial service providers, insurance companies and software providers, such as ING, Datev, Swiss Life, ImmobilienScout24 or Finanzguru.



About SCHUFA

SCHUFA enables people to achieve their financial aims in an uncomplicated, secure and affordable way.

Our work makes it convenient and quick for people to perform transactions and for companies to trust them without knowing them personally. For providers of consumer credits, goods and services, it reduces the risk of default, which helps them to do more business and offer customers better terms. This is how we support growth and prosperity in Germany.

Our solutions accompany business transactions all the way from identification and credit rating to fraud prevention to regulatory compliance. We do a lot to prevent money laundering, which helps to limit its economic damage.



