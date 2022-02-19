X.LA Foundation—The New Web3 Enterprise

The crypto market since the launch of the premier network, Bitcoin, has experienced an unprecedented rise in interest in concomitance with an introduction of nascent trends capable of revolutionizing industries.







While Web1 and Web2 have played huge roles in the advancement of the internet and other related services, they, being centralized, have given control of data to tech giants, creating privacy issues. The existing issues of data breaches by giants like Facebook have left the need for a decentralized internet, one where users have absolute control of their data and how it is processed—Web3.



In addition, these previous internet versions have created a world where contributors and workers are not duly compensated for their input towards the growth of projects. This has, again, left a void that needs to be filled.



X.LA Foundation—The New Web3 Project



Built on blockchain technology which is a distributed, permanent, transparent, and immutable ledger, Web3 will leverage these unparalleled features to deliver a faster internet without a central authority system. It has, through the utilization of the distributed ledger, the potential to disrupt almost every industry while offering an advanced peer-to-peer [P2P] internet service devoid of a central institution; granting users total control of their data.



Blazing off on the concept of decentralization and Web3 is the X.LA Foundation project—a community-driven project designed to change the incumbent corporate relationship in the workplace. Aimed at helping people become equal beneficiaries for their work or input while also allowing them to utilize state-of-the-art technologies, X.LA Foundation was built on the concept of decentralization.



Scheduled to launch on February 16th, 2022 as revealed by the development team led by one of the most renowned visionaries in the internet and blockchain spaces, Aleksandr “Shurick” Agapitov, this inceptive project will seek to build an ecosystem where the “average man” is duly rewarded for his contribution towards the proliferation of a project.



With the current rise of non-fungible tokens [NFTs], decentralized finance [DeFi], and other trends in the crypto and blockchain industries, entrepreneurs and visionaries have confidently seized the opportunity and are on course to leave positive marks on Web3 which is presently in its embryonic stage. Placing a valid bet on the adoption of Web3 in the future, Agapitov has created and is set to launch X.LA Foundation as the next phase in the creation of a new internet world ruled by the people.



To help achieve this feat, Shurick has set up a team of like-minded individuals consisting of video game experts and developers who have, in the last couple of years, built and launched gaming solutions for both platforms and players alike. This team, according to a recent press release, will work on Web3 to create a sustainable and fair working environment—promoting fair corporate relationships.



Slated for launch on February 16th, 2022, X.LA Foundation will be Shurick Agapitov’s second creation, Xsolla—a video game commerce company—the first. Delivering services to only the video game industry, the Xsolla Business, and Transaction Engines will work simultaneously to solve the complexities and difficulties associated with distribution, marketing, and monetization, ergo allowing publishers, developers, and partners to focus on increasing their audience reach, sales, and, in turn, revenue.



“All contractors, influencers, content creators, inventors, entrepreneurs and researchers are welcome to X.LA,” Aleksandr said.



X.LA Foundation currently welcomes creators, innovators, researchers, explorers, influencers, and contractors to join forces to shape and redefine the future of the emerging decentralized internet Web3.



About X.LA



The X.LA Foundation leverages blockchain and Web3 technologies to make smart revenue-sharing contracts available to creators around the world. By democratizing rights ownership and management, X.LA eliminates the need for costly legal services and levels the playing field between creators and distributors.

For more information, visit https://x.la



About Xsolla

Xsolla is the video game commerce company powered by Transaction Engine and Business Engine to help developers and publishers market, sell, connect, and optimize their games globally. Serving only the video game industry, the Xsolla Transaction Engine and Business Engine work seamlessly together to solve the complexities of distribution, marketing, and monetization so developers, publishers, and platform partners can increase their audience, sales, and revenue. The product suite caters to businesses from indie to enterprise with Xsolla Pay Station and its #1 Anti-fraud solution, Xsolla Partner Network, Xsolla Site Builder, Xsolla Store, Xsolla Login, and Xsolla Launcher. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices worldwide, Xsolla operates as a merchant and seller of record for major gaming entities including Valve, Twitch, Ubisoft, Epic Games, and PUBG Corporation.

For more information, visit https://xsolla.com

