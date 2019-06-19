World's Biggest Vessel Opens Gates for 2019 Coinsbank Blockchain Cruise

articles liés
-
Last Chance to Join Zurich iGaming Affiliate Conference: Event About Online Gambling Operations
-
The Future is Blockchain: Untraceable brings back the Blockchain Futurist Conference
-
World Blockchain Forum — Accelerating Blockchain Innovations in New York and Beyond
-
Crypto Expo Asia - 2019 - Dive into the world of crypto
-
The 3rd Edition of Exotic Hospitality Conclave At Phuket Is All Set to Create Ripples in The Hospitality Industry
Among the topics of discussion were market development, issues facing the industry, and regulations against the globalization of the blockchain system. "This is my third Blockchain Cruise and I always have a great time. The presentations are excellent, the ship this time around was absolutely amazing, and I'm happy to come back next year if I am invited to speak again," shares one of the A-list speakers, ex-Wall Street trader and consultant Tone Vays. Likewise, the agenda of the fourth Coinsbank Blockchain Cruise included, among other activities, speeches by the governor representative of Grand Bahamas, Don G. Cornish, co-founder of Wikipedia Larry Sanger, enterprise strategist Gordon Einstein, and many others.
Coinsbank co-founder and CEO Vitaliy Andrusevich spoke at the conference on the first day and announced the launch of payment cards, which are available to order again through its platform and were exclusively presented to all guests. "We were one of the first crypto platforms to give access to funds on crypto wallets through payment cards. I’m glad to announce that we are bringing this option back. We are happy to understand our customer's needs and deliver on the promises we make to them," says Vitaliy.
The cryptocurrency evangelist John McAfee was announced as a headliner of the event but had to prioritize his security and therefore was not able to be on board. However, he gave his speech via video call. "I'm very sorry that I can't be with you enjoying the wonderful cruise you're on, I like to visit Blockchain Cruise every single time. The reason I'm not with you is that I would had been picked up by Interpol and sent to America to face charges for tax evasion. I'm now in Cuba and the war has begun. I warned you about this two years ago; of those of us who talk about how cryptocurrency can free ourselves from government, from banks, financial institutions and others. If we use private coins governments will not be able to collect taxes as they will have no clue about our income, which is the way it should be," shares McAfee. "I've been preaching financial freedom for individuals everywhere I can – keynotes, twice on these cruises, and yet again today."
According to McAfee’s Twitter account, he declared several days after that his body double, Jay Pizzle, who was to give the keynote speech at the Blockchain Cruise, disappeared seven days prior while on his way to the cruise. McAfee’s relations manager, Bruce Heidelberg, took his place on board and was open for comments on the current situation. He began negotiations with Don G. Cornish, Bahamas Island Administrator at Ministry of Transport & Local Government, regarding future cooperation.
Besides business appointments and an intense and comprehensive agenda on the cruise ship, VIP guests had been invited to various recreational activities including a helicopter tour on Palma de Mallorca island and segway excursion in Marseille.
"This is my first time on the cruise from Barcelona to Rome and it was a great experience. It’s not about the number of people, it's about the quality of people. I met some leading players in this space and that's pretty much what I came here for. I made connections with the movers and shakers of the crypto and blockchain industry and I would definitely consider coming next year as well," says Ramesh Ramadoss, an entrepreneur and founder of BitCasas Inc.
One of the surprises of the blockchain conference was the sudden appearance by Brock Pierce.
Among the general sponsors for the fourth annual blockchain conference were portable inner tube that inflates on contact with water in the shape of a life preserver OneUp and complete ecosystem of blockchain technology Skycoin.
About
Blockchain Cruise'19 is one of the world’s premier blockchain technology events organized by the blockchain solutions provider Coinsbank. The company, which is based in Edinburgh, launched event services in 2016. Blockchain Cruise 2019 was held for the fourth time departing from Barcelona between June 9th-13th docking in Rome. The global conference took place on the Oasis of the Seas by Royal Caribbean making stops in Palma de Mallorca, Marseille, and La Spezia. The event brought together decision-makers for 4 days of panel discussions, networking events and thought-provoking business talks. Well accepted leading media, such as BBC, Reuters, Forbes, Bloomberg, Mashable, Dailymail, Cointelegraph, FinYear showed interest in the Coinsbank Blockchain Cruise 2019 concept.
Video
https://youtu.be/cm08vqSeaUs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QsNOL3XFYD8&t=1657s
Coinsbank co-founder and CEO Vitaliy Andrusevich spoke at the conference on the first day and announced the launch of payment cards, which are available to order again through its platform and were exclusively presented to all guests. "We were one of the first crypto platforms to give access to funds on crypto wallets through payment cards. I’m glad to announce that we are bringing this option back. We are happy to understand our customer's needs and deliver on the promises we make to them," says Vitaliy.
The cryptocurrency evangelist John McAfee was announced as a headliner of the event but had to prioritize his security and therefore was not able to be on board. However, he gave his speech via video call. "I'm very sorry that I can't be with you enjoying the wonderful cruise you're on, I like to visit Blockchain Cruise every single time. The reason I'm not with you is that I would had been picked up by Interpol and sent to America to face charges for tax evasion. I'm now in Cuba and the war has begun. I warned you about this two years ago; of those of us who talk about how cryptocurrency can free ourselves from government, from banks, financial institutions and others. If we use private coins governments will not be able to collect taxes as they will have no clue about our income, which is the way it should be," shares McAfee. "I've been preaching financial freedom for individuals everywhere I can – keynotes, twice on these cruises, and yet again today."
According to McAfee’s Twitter account, he declared several days after that his body double, Jay Pizzle, who was to give the keynote speech at the Blockchain Cruise, disappeared seven days prior while on his way to the cruise. McAfee’s relations manager, Bruce Heidelberg, took his place on board and was open for comments on the current situation. He began negotiations with Don G. Cornish, Bahamas Island Administrator at Ministry of Transport & Local Government, regarding future cooperation.
Besides business appointments and an intense and comprehensive agenda on the cruise ship, VIP guests had been invited to various recreational activities including a helicopter tour on Palma de Mallorca island and segway excursion in Marseille.
"This is my first time on the cruise from Barcelona to Rome and it was a great experience. It’s not about the number of people, it's about the quality of people. I met some leading players in this space and that's pretty much what I came here for. I made connections with the movers and shakers of the crypto and blockchain industry and I would definitely consider coming next year as well," says Ramesh Ramadoss, an entrepreneur and founder of BitCasas Inc.
One of the surprises of the blockchain conference was the sudden appearance by Brock Pierce.
Among the general sponsors for the fourth annual blockchain conference were portable inner tube that inflates on contact with water in the shape of a life preserver OneUp and complete ecosystem of blockchain technology Skycoin.
About
Blockchain Cruise'19 is one of the world’s premier blockchain technology events organized by the blockchain solutions provider Coinsbank. The company, which is based in Edinburgh, launched event services in 2016. Blockchain Cruise 2019 was held for the fourth time departing from Barcelona between June 9th-13th docking in Rome. The global conference took place on the Oasis of the Seas by Royal Caribbean making stops in Palma de Mallorca, Marseille, and La Spezia. The event brought together decision-makers for 4 days of panel discussions, networking events and thought-provoking business talks. Well accepted leading media, such as BBC, Reuters, Forbes, Bloomberg, Mashable, Dailymail, Cointelegraph, FinYear showed interest in the Coinsbank Blockchain Cruise 2019 concept.
Video
https://youtu.be/cm08vqSeaUs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QsNOL3XFYD8&t=1657s
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
----------------
Chaineum - Conseil haut de bilan & stratégie blockchain
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICOs et STOs, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Besançon - Paris + réseau international de partenaires.
About Chaineum
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICOs and STOs, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum Segment, Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
https://www.chaineum.com
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
----------------
Chaineum - Conseil haut de bilan & stratégie blockchain
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICOs et STOs, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Besançon - Paris + réseau international de partenaires.
About Chaineum
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICOs and STOs, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum Segment, Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
https://www.chaineum.com
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.