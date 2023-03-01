Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
What Uniswap (UNI) and Conflux (CFX) Holders Should Know Before Investing In The TMS Network Presale

If one thing is inevitable with crypto investment, it’s that as soon as you’ve made a big decision to invest in a token, the next big thing comes along.


This is something that has happened to Uniswap (UNI) and Conflux (CFX) investors recently - a platform called TMS Network (TMSN) has launched a presale, and it’s sent investors into confusion.

Many people do not know what to make of the appearance of the TMS Network (TMSN), and if that sounds like you, read on to find out more about its potential impact on Uniswap (UNI) and Conflux (CFX).

Uniswap (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) is a crypto token that is designed with DeFi developers in mind, as opposed to focussing on the wider crypto enthusiast audience. DeFi app developers often seek out the services of Uniswap (UNI) to improve their functionalities of connecting with other platforms and networks. These services include the Uniswap (UNI) token and the network itself, along with a portfolio of tools such as SDKs, integrations, and APIs.

So, what does Uniswap (UNI) have to do with TMS Network (TMSN) Well, TMS Network specializes in unifying investment assets into a single platform, and the sheer interconnectivity of TMS Network (TMSN) could lose Uniswap (UNI) some clients. Therefore, whilst Uniswap (UNI) still provides essential services to the crypto industry, TMS Network (TMSN) has conquered the same challenges whilst applying it to a far wider audience range.

Conflux (CFX)

Most people associate cryptocurrencies with Silicon Valley in California, but an enormous share of the innovations behind blockchain technology comes from Asia. Conflux (CFX) is a crypto network that recognizes the potential that China and other Asian countries can bring to the crypto industry. This potential has so far been wasted due to complicated regulations in China, but Conflux (CFX) has designed its network with the necessary interoperability, scalability, and flexibility to operate across continent borders.

The concept behind Conflux (CFX) is highly unique and therefore the token holds a strong position in the Asian crypto market with limited competition. However, Conflux (CFX) is forecasted to feel the impact of TMS Network’s (TMSN) presale. Similarly to Uniswap (UNI) Conflux (CFX) specializes in connecting tokens and networks, and when TMS Network (TMSN) already does this on a consumer level, interest in Conflux (CFX) could drop significantly.

TMS Network (TMSN)

TMS Network (TMSN) is a decentralized investment platform designed to connect all things related to digital asset investment. On the TMS Network (TMSN) platform, investors of any experience level can learn from educational resources and apply trading strategies across CFDs, FX, crypto, and other digital assets. Investors can also discuss crypto across the TMS Network (TMSN) social trading communities, helping to connect investors with each other.

Owners of the TMS Network (TMSN) token are subject to a vast range of benefits such as competitive fees, exceptionally fast speeds, and even a right to vote on future discussions regarding the future of TMS Network (TMSN). All of these perks have made the ongoing TMS Network (TMSN) presale a roaring success, and the platform’s unique take on improving interoperability in the blockchain industry is set to knock many other innovators back.

Final Thoughts

Overall, tokens such as Uniswap (UNI) and Conflux (CFX) have been working for years to improve interoperability in the crypto sphere, yet unfortunately, the uniquely unified approach of TMS Network (TMSN) is set to overshadow Uniswap (UNI) and Conflux (CFX) in 2023.

Whilst it’s probably not necessary to start selling all your Uniswap (UNI) and Conflux (CFX), it’s certainly worth buffering your portfolio by loading up on some TMS Network (TMSN). Whilst the first stage of the ongoing presale has already sold out at a $500,000 cap, more opportunities will be on their way, so keep your eyes peeled.

