Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Financial Year Financial Year
Corporate Finance News, Hybrid Finance News
The bridge between DeFi (Decentralized Finance) and TradFi (Traditional Finance)

What Russia’s invasion of Ukraine means for the FX market


By Matthew Ryan, senior analyst, Ebury (25th February 2022).



What Russia’s invasion of Ukraine means for the FX market
Financial markets were sent into a tailspin on Thursday on the news that Russia had begun a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, launching land, air and sea attacks on military bases, airfields and many of the country’s major cities.

Despite a whole raft of warnings from world leaders, and President Putin himself, financial markets have been caught wrong-footed by the news, holding onto misplaced optimism that a peaceful solution could be found that would avoid bloodshed. Ukraine has declared martial law, with residents fleeing the capital Kyiv and seeking shelter in metro stations and air raid shelters, while neighbouring countries have already begun taking in refugees. Dozens of both military and civilian fatalities have so far been reported and, unfortunately, the situation looks set to deteriorate before it gets better.

How have financial markets reacted so far?

Unsurprisingly, the initial reaction in markets was to pile into the safe-haven assets at the expense of higher-risk ones, a traditional response to periods of intense uncertainty. Equity markets have sold-off across the board, notably in Europe - Germany’s DAX index, for instance, was down by around 5% to its lowest level in nine months, with most of the other major European indices nursing similar losses. Eastern European stocks have been hit particularly hard, down well in excess of 10% for the day in some cases. Russia’s MOEX index declined by 45% at one point, ending the day 34% lower.

Figure 1: European Equity Indices (23/02/2022 - 25/02/2022)
Source: Refinitiv Date: 25/02/2022

What Russia’s invasion of Ukraine means for the FX market
The sell-off in currencies has been led by the Russian ruble itself, which at one stage collapsed by almost 10% to a record low versus the US dollar, albeit some of these losses were partly recouped as European trading progressed. Most major currencies in the CEE region have followed suit, given both their close economic ties to Russia and physical proximity to the conflict. The Polish zloty and Hungarian forint fell by more-or-less 4% against the USD, with the Czech koruna down in excess of 2% on Thursday. Indeed, few emerging market currencies were spared from rather violent sell-offs. Many were down by more than 1% or more yesterday, with the exception of most of those in Asia, which have managed to hold up reasonably well, notably the Chinese yuan.

The sell-offs among the major currencies were initially largely contained, although these minor moves quickly turned into rather substantial losses as investors began speculating as to the repercussions of the conflict. As one would expect, the European currencies were hit the hardest, led by the Swedish krona and Norwegian krone. The euro also extended its early losses on Thursday afternoon, falling by more than one percent to its lowest level against the dollar since May 2020. Sterling fared no better, with cable dropping below the 1.33 level for the first time this year. Again, as is customary, the safe-haven currencies have outperformed, primarily the Japanese yen and US dollar - the US dollar index posted its largest one-day gain since the peak of the COVID-19 panic in March 2020 on Thursday.

Figure 2: G10 FX Performance Tracker (24/02/2022)
Source: Refinitiv Date: 25/02/2022

What Russia’s invasion of Ukraine means for the FX market
What are the economic implications of the Ukraine crisis?

Leaders around the world have responded to the invasion by imposing tougher sanctions on Russia, with more certain to be on the way. The EU is set to impose its harshest ever sanctions, blocking Russia’s access to key technologies and markets. The UK has announced a host of measures, including a freezing of all Russian bank assets, with US President Biden outlining “severe sanctions” on finance, tech and trade after what he condemned as an “unprovoked and unjustified” attack. The crisis triggered a sharp move higher in oil prices amid fears of a drop in Russian oil supply, the world’s second largest producer of the commodity. Brent crude oil futures have jumped to fresh 8-year highs, and are at around the $100 a barrel mark at the time of writing, with further advances likely. This has clear inflationary implications at a time when central banks around the world are already struggling to rein in rising consumer prices. We’ve also seen significant increases in prices of gas, as well as some other commodities, such as wheat.

Figure 3: Brent Crude Oil Futures (2021 - 2022)
Source: Refinitiv Date: 25/02/2022

What Russia’s invasion of Ukraine means for the FX market
At this stage, we see the impact on global growth as relatively minor. We expect the biggest hit to be felt by those countries that rely most heavily on Russia’s energy and commodity exports. Poland, Hungary and Bulgaria, for instance, rely on the country for more than 50% of their oil imports. With regards to gas, approximately 40% of the EU’s imports come from Russia. Aside from that, a worsening in business and consumer sentiment could have negative growth implications in the near-term, although the magnitude of the economic hit is impossible to predict and highly dependent on the length of the ensuing conflict. Importantly, a further increase in inflation could in itself have a negative impact on growth. Our view may well change as things unfold, but we do at least expect the “stagflation” narrative to become an increasingly more important one in the coming weeks.

We think that the impact of Russia’s invasion on monetary policy is not clear cut. On the one hand, we think that the crisis has inflationary implications, particularly given the move higher in oil prices and commodities in general. That being said, the risks to near-term global growth and significant uncertainty that the invasion has created may trigger caution among ratesetters, particularly in Europe. Ultimately, we think that the escalation in tensions is dovish in the short-term, but hawkish in the medium-term, and we are not necessarily rushing to revise lower our projections for interest rate hikes through the end of 2022.

What’s next for the foreign exchange market?

We expect risk-off trading to dominate the narrative in FX for a little while yet. The Japanese yen and US dollar are likely to receive additional support in the immediate-term, as tends to be the case during periods of worsening sentiment. We also see less of an impact of the crisis on Federal Reserve policy than we do for the European Central Bank, which may weigh further on EUR/USD. Oil-dependent currencies, including the likes of the Canadian dollar, may also receive a bit of support, should oil prices remain elevated or continue to march higher.

In our view, risk currencies appear vulnerable to additional losses for now. As mentioned, all signs suggest that the situation is likely to get worse, before it gets better, and a sharp immediate correction in markets appears highly unlikely. Ultimately, incoming headlines will determine the direction of markets, and we expect currencies to remain highly sensitive to developments in Ukraine as they hit the newswires. Details on the conflict look set to remain the number one driver of currencies for at least a little while yet.

Vendredi 25 Février 2022




Articles similaires
< >

Mercredi 23 Février 2022 - 10:21 Investir dans l'innovation : le retard français

Lundi 21 Février 2022 - 08:47 Les bénéfices des entreprises à nouveau en soutien...

Vendredi 11 Février 2022 - 14:35 L’incroyable résistance des actions …


SEND / ENVOYER

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Artur lance « Artur Crypto »

Aligned, an Emerging Player in DeFi & Web3 Infrastructure, Raises $34M to Power the Future of Blockchain Technology

Hardbacon lance de nouvelles fonctionnalités liées aux cryptomonnaies et un comparateur de plateformes

Slope Finance announces the close of an $8m Series A funding co-lead by Solana Venture and Jump Capital

Pour Jean-Charles Naouri, associer les offres digitales aux formats de proximité est un pilier du développement commercial du groupe Casino

KCC Launches a $50M Ecosystem Accelerator Program

RiverBank finance le groupe EMOVA à hauteur de 4M€

Axerve launches Payment OrchestraTM in the UK amid burgeoning Ecommerce growth

McDermott a conseillé Gauzy dans le cadre de l'acquisition de Vision Systems

Bitpanda vise à fournir la plus grande sélection d'actifs numériques en Europe

Voir plus >

JOBS

HSBC : nomination de Caroline Brousse

Bpifrance rejoint Lendix en souscrivant à un fonds de cofinancement associé à la plateforme de prêt

PwC rejoint le Groupe Investessor et renforce son engagement auprès des startups

Marc Touati rejoint Global Equities en tant que Directeur Général Délégué et Directeur des Etudes Economiques

Cotty Vivant Marchisio & Lauzeral : Lionel Vincent rejoint le bureau de Tokyo en qualité d’associé

EOS imaging nomme Pierre Schwich Directeur Administratif et Financier

Sage recrute Eric Daguet au poste de Directeur des systèmes d’information et de l’Organisation

Eight Advisory nomme son 22ème associé, Fabien Thièblemont

Publicis Groupe annonce la nomination de Sébastien Danet à la Présidence de VivaKi France

ACI Worldwide nommé fournisseur SWIFT Service Bureau

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Moonstake Collaborates with deBridge to Enable Cross-chain Bridge for Assets and NFTs

BlueBarricade signs IBM Mainframe agreement with HCL Technologies to support new blockchain and AI solutions

Marginfi Raises $3M In Seed Round To Build The First Cross-Margining Engine on Solana

X.LA Foundation—The New Web3 Enterprise

Acardex To Launches the Biggest Decentralized Exchange on The Cardano Network

Top 7 Scams That Involve Cryptocurrency You Must Know About

Cornet Vincent Ségurel aux côtés des fondateurs d’Innosea pour l’acquisition par ABL Group de 100% du capital de la société

iCapital® Leads Industry Consortium to Develop Distributed Ledger-Based Enhancements for the Alternative Investment Ecosystem

Play-to-mint NFT platform: SCRT Labs Announces Launch of Legendao

Pocket Network Joins Other Top Defi Protocols in Deversifi DeFi Legends Tournament