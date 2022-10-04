Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

Wefox Appoints Helen Heslop To Board

wefox, the Berlin-based insurtech, has appointed Helen Heslop to the Board. Heslop will serve as a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee, with immediate effect.


Wefox Appoints Helen Heslop To Board
Julian Teicke, CEO and Founder of wefox said: “We have always had a clear purpose at wefox – to keep people safe. To achieve that we have a team of brilliant people. It’s a pleasure to welcome Helen to that team. Her financial experience will without doubt come into its own as we maintain our focus on sustainable growth and profitability.”

Helen Heslop said: “I love the vision and the ambition at wefox. It’s exciting to join a company that has a clear strategy of how to improve the insurance experience through technology. I am looking forward to playing my part in the ongoing success of the business.”

Heslop, a former internationally experienced finance director, brings more than 20 years of financial services experience to wefox from across banking and insurance sectors, including PWC, GE Capital and Aviva. Heslop’s appointment is the latest in a line of recent Board announcements by wefox, which includes Prince Maximilian von und zu Liechtenstein and former Klarna executive, Hanna Jacobsson.
In July this year, wefox successfully closed a series D round of US$400m giving the company a post-money valuation of US$4.5bn.

About wefox:
wefox was founded in 2015 by Julian Teicke, Fabian Wesemann, and Dario Fazlic. wefox is a full-stack insurtech driven by a single purpose: to make people safe by making insurance 10x better through technology. wefox is the parent company of wefox Insurance, which is the in-house regulated insurance carrier.
wefox.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Mardi 4 Octobre 2022

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Offre : Analyste M&A - Boutique spécialisée en FIG - Londres

Offre : Associate M&A - MidCap - Paris (Profil TS/VBM)

Offre : Sénior/AM/Manager/SM - Transaction Services - Paris et Régions

Offre : Analyste/Associate M&A - Paris/Nantes/Lyon/Toulouse

Offre : Gestionnaire Middle-Office – Débutant – Fonds de Private Equity Paris

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Offre de Stage Private Equity (6 mois dès que possible)

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Venture Capital - Operating Analyst (6months) @Serena - September 2022

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Stage : Quantitative Analyst (M/F)

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

François Barthelemy nommé Gérant au sein de Gimar&Co

Wefox Appoints Helen Heslop To Board

MANGOPAY nomme Olympe Leflambe au poste de General Counsel, Legal & Compliance

NFT Tech Appoints Frank Guo as Chief Financial Officer

Nicolas Dupouy, ex Tech Lead indépendant rejoint LinkCy en tant que Chief Technical Officer

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

François Barthelemy nommé Gérant au sein de Gimar&Co

The Crypto Oasis Partners with Plato & Amplifi in the Middle East Region

Welcome to ProTennisFam - A Web3 Community By Borna Coric And Friends For The Future Of Pro Tennis

Podcasts | Carbonable : S’assurer des revenus passifs en sauvant la planète... vraiment ?

eToro - Les marchés des crypto-actifs font preuve de prudence

ITEN lève 80M€ pour devenir un acteur industriel majeur de la micro-batterie Lithium-ion solide

Kyriba élargit son portefeuille de solutions au risque de matières premières et lance Commodities Risk

Paiement fractionné : Alma lève un nouveau financement sécurisé de 300M€

Wefox Appoints Helen Heslop To Board

Delta Business School, la nouvelle école de l’entrepreneuriat et du digital, premier tour de table de 1,1 M€

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

La CERP Rhin Rhône Méditerranée fait confiance à BlackLine pour moderniser sa fonction financière et ressort grandi de la crise du Covid

MANGOPAY nomme Olympe Leflambe au poste de General Counsel, Legal & Compliance

Bitcoin Lightning Network Leader Strike Raises $80M Funding Round to Revolutionize Payments for Merchants and Consumers Globally

Huobi Ventures Invests in Magic Square to Transform the Future of Crypto

Regate lève 20 M€ pour simplifier la gestion financière et comptable en Europe

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.