Wefox Appoints Helen Heslop To Board

Julian Teicke, CEO and Founder of wefox said: “We have always had a clear purpose at wefox – to keep people safe. To achieve that we have a team of brilliant people. It’s a pleasure to welcome Helen to that team. Her financial experience will without doubt come into its own as we maintain our focus on sustainable growth and profitability.”



Helen Heslop said: “I love the vision and the ambition at wefox. It’s exciting to join a company that has a clear strategy of how to improve the insurance experience through technology. I am looking forward to playing my part in the ongoing success of the business.”



Heslop, a former internationally experienced finance director, brings more than 20 years of financial services experience to wefox from across banking and insurance sectors, including PWC, GE Capital and Aviva. Heslop’s appointment is the latest in a line of recent Board announcements by wefox, which includes Prince Maximilian von und zu Liechtenstein and former Klarna executive, Hanna Jacobsson.

In July this year, wefox successfully closed a series D round of US$400m giving the company a post-money valuation of US$4.5bn.



About wefox:

wefox was founded in 2015 by Julian Teicke, Fabian Wesemann, and Dario Fazlic. wefox is a full-stack insurtech driven by a single purpose: to make people safe by making insurance 10x better through technology. wefox is the parent company of wefox Insurance, which is the in-house regulated insurance carrier.

