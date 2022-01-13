Web3: Ontology Opens New German Office To Expand Its Digital Identity Solutions and Web3 Infrastructure Across Europe

Ontology, the project bringing trust, privacy, and security to Web3 through decentralized identity and data solutions, has today announced the opening of a new European office in Berlin, Germany.



Ontology’s move reflects its alignment with Europe’s efforts to increase data privacy and protection through legislation such as GDPR. In addition, the European Commission’s endorsement of Digital Identity as a more secure and convenient means for data storage and exchange for citizens makes Germany an ideal environment for Ontology’s expansion. By opening its new office in Europe, Ontology aims to play a role in increasing privacy across the continent and highlight the benefits that its decentralized solutions can bring to users and regulators alike.



Increasing privacy, transparency, and trust, Ontology’s high speed, low cost blockchain is designed to give users and enterprises the flexibility to build blockchain-based solutions that suit their needs, while also ensuring regulatory compliance. ONT ID, Ontology’s decentralized digital identity application, which enables users to fully control their digital identity, surpassed 1.5 million users in September 2021. Other products include the ONTO wallet, which allows users to securely manage their identities, data, and digital assets.



Europe is one of the largest hubs for blockchain related services and Web3 innovation worldwide, with much of the action happening in Berlin, which has seen over $13 billion of investment since 2016. As such, Ontology has chosen Berlin as a key strategic location where it will aim to expand its reach and capitalize on the incredible talent and resources available.



Gloria Wu, Chief of Ecosystem Partnerships at Ontology, said: “Europe sits at the forefront of Web3 and technical innovation and its continued focus on increasing user privacy and security aligns clearly with our mission at Ontology. By opening our new office in Berlin, we are excited to contribute to the continent's ongoing efforts to create a more secure web. We look forward to growing our presence in Europe and contributing to the ecosystem through a host of new partnerships, community members, and employees. We are currently hiring for a number of roles available.”



The opening of the office supplements Ontology’s long standing roots in Europe, which have been established through a host of different partnerships. Following on from its previous partnership with Mercedes parent Daimler Mobility to develop Welcome Home, an in-car system designed to transform driving experiences, Ontology recently partnered with bloXmove, a European mobility blockchain platform designed to simplify travel across multiple forms of transportation. The partnership will see bloXmove integrate Ontology’s decentralized digital identity protocol into its platform, providing users with an identifier that will allow them to share their verifiable credentials, such as driving licenses and passports just once, in a way that is totally private, secure, and encrypted.



Specifically in Berlin, Ontology has partnered with the Hochschule für Technik und Wirtschaft (HTW) University to explore joint research and teaching initiatives, with a view to developing a number of bespoke blockchain applications.



