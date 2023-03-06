Web3 Foundation Appoints Chief Financial Officer to Strengthen the Executive Management

Thomas joins the Web3 Foundation at a critical juncture, as it focuses on providing support for cutting-edge applications for decentralized web software protocols, many of whom are impacted by the current market conditions. Thomas brings with him a wealth of experience from more than two decades of experience in leadership roles at multinationals, mid-sized firms, as well as startups in investment banking, asset management and within the digital asset ecosystem.



As the Web3 Foundation’s CFO, Thomas will assume the oversight and the book of work of the Foundation’s finance and operational activities. He will directly report to Bertrand Perez, Chief Executive Officer.



Bertrand Perez, CEO of the Web3 Foundation, comments “Given our past journey, and anticipated future growth of our ecosystem, the number of demanding priorities related to financial and operational activities have substantially increased. With his impressive track record, Thomas is ideally positioned to complement our team with his valuable and broad experience.”



Thomas joins from Swiss VC fund, Serpentine Ventures AG where he was Chief Operating Officer. Prior to this, Thomas founded IT Firm, t10r Kapital, and Co-Founded and later became COO and CFO of crypto liquidity provider and crypto market-maker, flovtec, where he proved instrumental in building and scaling fully regulated businesses, including a quantitative Asset Manager, a Global Macro Hedge Fund, a Liquidity Provider for Digital Assets and a Venture Capital firm. Thomas also served as the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Stone Milliner Asset Management and Kraus Partner Investment Solutions.



Speaking on his appointment, Thomas Fecker Boxler, adds: “I very much look forward to this new challenge and joining Web3 Foundation’s highly driven and innovative team. The common thread throughout my journey has been my emphasis on building and shaping businesses to achieve transformative results. I am keen to make an impactful contribution to build a more decentralized and trustless infrastructure, giving users their ownership back over their data, identity, security and transactions. It’s time to build.”

Thomas holds an Executive MBA from University of Bern and an MBA from the University of Rochester, USA. He is a CFA charter holder and received a degree in Business Administration from the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts.

web3.foundation

