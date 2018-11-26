WIRE SUMMIT Invest 2018: Promoting Investment in Blockchain Startups

Speaking about the event, Vinay Nair, Managing Partner, Nair Ventures has stated “The main focus will be in promoting, facilitating and executing investment to blockchain based Startups and DAPP Projects. The event will be one of its kind in India, largest in terms of Investor Relations in Blockchain Sector.”

Wire Summit is committed to becoming the largest and the most extensive Blockchain-oriented event at the end of 2018 in the industry. The event is organized by one of the most well-known news platforms in the Blockchain industry, BTCWIRES. The Blockchain news outlet has in the past covered various global blockchain conferences and summits.The event is organized in partnership with Vizag Fintech Valley , Vizag, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh. Fintech Valley Vizag as part of the Vizag Fintech Festival 2018, has hosted a number of blockchain start-ups like Belfrics, BlockTrust and R3, and experts such as David Soto, President, Government Blockchain Association in Lima, Manav Singal, Executive Chairman, Blockchain Association of India. The discussion in the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology space has moved to understand how real Blockchain impact is through successful full-scale implementations beyond the Pilots” - Dharmendra Sunkara, CEO -Fintech Valley Vizag, Govt of Andhra Pradesh.Also, in partnership with Global Blockchain Foundation , an international Non-Profit social enterprise established with a global vision to build a sustainable blockchain community through international cooperation.Investor Groups and companies like R3 Nair Ventures , Swiss Investment Group and Indian partners from Angelist , IAN, and other top investment firms in the country with a host of Experienced Traditional and Prominent Angel Investors attending the event.The blockchain event will be graced by Prominent Speakers including Tim Draper (Venture Capitalist), Simon Cocking (#1 Blockchain Influencer according to ICObench), JA Chowdary (Vizag Fintech Valley), delegates from Govt. of Andhra Pradesh, and Abhishek Kishore Gupta (KPMG) among others.The happenings at the event will be underscored by Keynotes from sought-after experts in the Blockchain world such as Daniel Steeves, Giacomo Arcaro, Karnika Yashwant and many more.Startups and blockchain companies will get the chance to pitch their ideas and products to experienced investors, venture capitalists, and fund managers.The participating startups will get a chance to showcase their products and ideas to a massive audience around the globe as the event will be covered by reputed national and internationalMedia Publications around the world and also locally in Japanese, Chinese, French, Vietnamese, and Russian news platforms.Also, exclusively covered for India by ANI, PTI with NEWSPAPER Dailies like Economic Timesand NDTV will cover the event.At the event one can also expect to network with some of the most influential people in the business world- from founders of pioneering blockchain startups, MDs, CxOs of the biggest tech firms, Vice Presidents, MDs, including professionals from Bluechip companies.WIRE SUMMIT 2018 is an exclusive invite-only event where select Blockchain and DApp startups along with some of the most experienced investors and Venture Capitalists in the market will come together for a never-before gathering in New Delhi.As per their website, ‘Wire Summit’s Investor Edition looks forward to setting a benchmark in India when it comes to startup funding in India’. Sources at BTCWIRES elaborated that the major aim of the Summit’s First Edition is to promote investment in revolutionary ideas of startups working in the Blockchain world.A particular process devised for participation in the event enables both startups and investors to be shortlisted before the Summit-based upon their Value proposition and Investment portfolio respectively. It will save a lot of time for the parties involved in conducting due diligence, verification, and validation of the Proof of Concept. The idea is to maintain a high conversion ratio and successful closures.The private nature of the event restricts the entry to only investors and chosen startups. The BTC Wires Team has made sure to include investors who have a definite knowledge in this particular domain and have shortlisted the same based upon their investment portfolio.However, if you are keen to participate in this niche event, you can apply for consideration to the organizing committee by requesting an invite to the official website of Wire Summit Invest 2018