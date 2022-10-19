Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

Visa and Thunes Expand Visa Direct’s Reach to 1.5 Billion Digital Wallets

Partner to launch a cross-border send-to-wallet capability for SMBs and consumers.


Visa and Thunes Expand Visa Direct’s Reach to 1.5 Billion Digital Wallets
Visa (NYSE: V) is partnering with Thunes to help individuals and small businesses move money internationally to 78 digital wallet providers, reaching 1.5 billion digital wallets across 44 countries and territories. This partnership will now expand Visa Direct’s reach to nearly 7 billion endpoints, including more than 3 billion cards, over 2 billion accounts and 1.5 billion digital wallets.

For the unbanked individuals in emerging markets, digital wallets are gaining traction as an empowering first entry point to the financial system. Consumers are not required to have a card or account to load or receive funds directly to their digital wallet, opening the potential for greater financial inclusion and enabling underserved populations opportunities to access financial products that meaningfully impact how they live and work.

“From an agricultural worker in Bangladesh to a young professional in London who is looking to send money to family overseas, Visa strives to create more ways for individuals and SMBs to participate in the global economy,” said Ruben Salazar Genovez, Global Head of Visa Direct. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Thunes and help enable quick and simple access to the financial system to more customers around the world who may use digital wallets as their primary financial instrument.”

Through this collaboration, Thunes’ B2B payments platform will connect to Visa Direct, adding a cross-border send-to-wallet capability to 78 digital wallet providers that are already integrated with Thunes. Through a simple integration of Visa Direct, financial institutions, governments, neobanks and money transfer operators will be able to utilize the new functionality to enable consumers and small businesses to send funds to markets across Africa, Asia, and Latin America where wallets may be the go-to payment method.

“We are thrilled that of all the payment companies, Visa, a global leader in payments, is working with Thunes on this launch,” said Peter De Caluwe, CEO of Thunes.“Through the combined power of Visa’s scale and Thunes’ payment infrastructure, this collaboration has the potential to help develop a new global era for inclusive and accessible global payments.”

With the addition of 1.5 billion digital wallets to its reach, Visa Direct now helps provide access to nearly 7 billion cards, accounts and digital wallets combined, across more than 190 geographies, supporting 160 currencies, connecting to 16 card-based networks, 66 domestic Automated Clearing House (ACH) schemes, 11 Real-Time Payment (RTP) networks and five payment gateways.

About Visa Inc.
Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating payments transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

About Thunes
Founded in 2016, Thunes is a B2B company that powers payments for the world’s fastest-growing businesses - from Gig Economy giants such as Uber and Deliveroo and Southeast Asia's super-app Grab to global Fintech leaders such as PayPal and Remitly. Through a single, simple connection, consumers and businesses can send payments to – and get paid in – every corner of the world. Thunes currently supports 79 currencies, enables payments to 130 countries, and helps to accept 300 payment methods. In April 2022, Thunes acquired a controlling stake in a leading AML and Compliance Platform company Tookitaki, which now enables the company’s advanced compliance, anti-fraud, and anti-money laundering (AML) capabilities, setting an international benchmark for sustainable compliance. The company is headquartered in Singapore, with regional offices in London, Paris, Shanghai, New York, Dubai, Nairobi, Arizona, and Barcelona.
www.thunes.com

Source: Visa Inc.

Mercredi 19 Octobre 2022




Articles similaires
< >

Mercredi 19 Octobre 2022 - 12:41 Why Blockchain Casino Games are Taking Over the Industry

Mercredi 19 Octobre 2022 - 11:39 Le SMART CONTRACT, champion de la Blockchain

Mercredi 19 Octobre 2022 - 08:00 Mastercard va proposer aux banques des solutions de trading des crypto-monnaies


SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Offre : Analyste Sénior/Associate - Restructuring/Asset Backed Finance - Paris

Offre : Analyste M&A - Boutique spécialisée en FIG - Londres

Offre : Associate M&A - MidCap - Paris (Profil TS/VBM)

Offre : Sénior/AM/Manager/SM - Transaction Services - Paris et Régions

Offre : Analyste/Associate M&A - Paris/Nantes/Lyon/Toulouse

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Offre de Stage Private Equity (6 mois dès que possible)

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Venture Capital - Operating Analyst (6months) @Serena - September 2022

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Stage : Quantitative Analyst (M/F)

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Le serial entrepreneur Cyril Ferey rejoint l’équipe d’I&S Adviser

Jeantet renforce son département Corporate M&A avec Quentin Mette

Okta nomme Pierre Barbier Directeur Général pour sa filiale France

Laetitia Carle, ex Morgan Stanley, rejoint la climate tech Greenly

François Barthelemy nommé Gérant au sein de Gimar&Co

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Voici comment vous pouvez faire des économies en jouant au casino

Que faire en choisissant les meilleurs casinos en ligne de France

Visa and Thunes Expand Visa Direct’s Reach to 1.5 Billion Digital Wallets

Why Blockchain Casino Games are Taking Over the Industry

Le SMART CONTRACT, champion de la Blockchain

A3BC annonce le lancement de TrustMe, une solution d’identité numérique

Mastercard va proposer aux banques des solutions de trading des crypto-monnaies

Axelor réalise une levée de fonds de 10m€ en série A

Biggest Green Crypto Token Sale Ever – IMPT.io Raises $5 Million in First 2 Weeks

Bpifrance dévoile le premier baromètre, réalisé auprès de particuliers sur leur perception de l’investissement dans les entreprises non cotées

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO

Spritz Finance activates crypto bill pay with any token on Polygon

StakeChaiin Launches With First ADA Staking Pool on Cardano

La fintech britannique Ebury intègre officiellement le programme PSP (prestataire de service de paiement) d’Amazon

Waves Labs launches accelerator program to combat Web3 building barriers

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.