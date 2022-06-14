Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

Virgin Money partners with SurePay to prevent fraud and misdirected payments

SurePay, the leading Confirmation of Payee provider, announced that it has supported Virgin Money with the implementation of its UK Confirmation of Payee solution to protect consumers against fraud and misdirected online payments.


Virgin Money partners with SurePay to prevent fraud and misdirected payments
Confirmation of Payee is a way of giving consumers greater assurance that their payments are being routed to the intended recipient and are not being accidentally or deliberately misdirected. The SurePay algorithm is specifically designed for Confirmation of Payee from scratch and fully operates in line with the Pay.UK requirements and specifications.

According to UK Finance, there has been a 71% increase in authorised push payments (APP) fraud during the first half of 2021, with APP fraud overtaking card fraud losses for the first time.

SurePay already covers over 99.5% of the Dutch market, having performed nearly 5 billion checks, and leading to an 81% drop in fraud to Dutch IBAN’s and 67% less misdirected payments. In the UK, SurePay was selected to protect some of the country’s leading financial institutions’ customers, checking 35% of all bank transfers.

Since July 2021, Confirmation of Payee functionality has been extended with a revised capability and simplified processes. This second phase ensures the value of Confirmation of Payee is introduced more widely to new participants with the aim of increasing the number of customers that can benefit from the extra layer of security.

David-Jan Janse, CEO of SurePay, said: “SurePay’s aim is to make online payments safer and easier to use for the benefit of our clients and their customers. Ensuring best in class fraud prevention for consumers has never been more important – as online spending continues to grow, so does fraudulent activity. We are incredibly proud to be working with Virgin Money. Together we bring a best-in-class solution helping to keep their consumers safe.”

Fergus Murphy, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Virgin Money, said: “We are committed to protecting our customers from fraud and Confirmation of Payee is a valuable tool in achieving that. SurePay have extensive experience in providing Confirmation of Payee solutions, both in the UK and other countries, which is why we chose to work with them to implement this important protection for our customers.”

About SurePay – be sure who you pay
SurePay makes payments personal, easier and even more secure. Leveraging SurePay’s unique technology, a variety of solutions are offered to financial institutions, organisations and businesses across Europe. Solutions include Confirmation of Payee in the UK and IBAN-Name Check in the Netherlands. SurePay continues to develop innovative solutions, releases new services regularly and is well underway to become the leading European platform for account verification services in online banking.
https://www.surepay.co.uk

About Virgin Money
Virgin Money is a full-service digital bank, serving 6.5m customers across the UK. It offers market-leading products and services to meet the full range of customers’ retail and business banking needs. Virgin Money aims to provide a consistently world-class experience for customers through its leading technology platform, telephone banking and a national network of innovative stores and business banking centres. By making banking better, Virgin Money seeks to deliver on its purpose of ‘Making you happier about money’.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Mardi 14 Juin 2022




Articles similaires
< >

Mardi 14 Juin 2022 - 08:00 Walken to Launch on Bybit Launchpad 2.0

Lundi 13 Juin 2022 - 11:39 eToro - Le bitcoin atteint son plus bas niveau depuis fin 2020

Lundi 13 Juin 2022 - 07:15 Catalyst Blockchain Platform Launches on Corda


SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Offre : Contrôleur financier Fonds de PE – (3 – 6 ans) - Paris

L’Etude Bonnard Lawson recherche un(e) AVOCAT(E) DROIT DES SOCIETES

Back office – Esfin Gestion pour le Fonds InterPharmaciens

Chargé.e d’affaires – Esfin Gestion pour le Fonds InterPharmaciens

Avocat(e)/Conseiller(ère) Juridique Technologies / Blockchain / Web 3.0 – Rolle, Suisse

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Stage : Quantitative Analyst (M/F)

Stage : Analyste fusions et acquisitions F/H

Stage Fintech Mon Petit Placement - Business Developer - Lyon

Analyste Stagiaire – Weinberg Capital Partners - Fonds WCP Impact Dev

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Grenier Avocats renforce son expertise grâce à la cooptation d’Anne-Sophie Lilti et de Claire Laporte en qualité d’associées

Jean-Robert Bousquet et Alexandre Morel rejoignent Eversheds Sutherland avec leur équipe, au sein de la pratique Corporate / M&A

Mollie accélère son développement en France et recrute son nouveau Vice-Président

ABBYY : Hervé Laurandin devient Directeur France

Solarisbank nomme Ingmar Krusch au poste de CIO et Dennis Winter au poste de CTO

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Walken to Launch on Bybit Launchpad 2.0

Harlay Avocats conseille Defacto pour sa levée de fonds de 15M€

Qubit Pharmaceutical (Santé/Quantique) lève 16M€ pour la recherche de médicaments

Grenier Avocats renforce son expertise grâce à la cooptation d’Anne-Sophie Lilti et de Claire Laporte en qualité d’associées

Virgin Money partners with SurePay to prevent fraud and misdirected payments

Adam J Clarke on The Business Age of Perpetual Crisis

Les attaquants d’origine sénégalaise dans les clubs de football européens

eToro - Le bitcoin atteint son plus bas niveau depuis fin 2020

360 Capital annonce le closing à 45M€ de son nouveau fonds d'amorçage 360 Square II

Catalyst Blockchain Platform Launches on Corda

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Catalyst Blockchain Platform Launches on Corda

Unifi Protocol Approved for Massive Upgrade to $11M Multichain Infrastructure in Landmark DAO Proposal

Crypto DEX ApolloX Secured Seed Funding

Monnaies, banques et finance : vers une nouvelle ère crypto

Comment attirer la clientèle en 2022 à l’ère du numérique ?