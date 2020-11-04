Valarhash Launches New Service Series for its Mining Hosting Operations

articles liés
-
CoinDeal Derivatives launches its own futures platform with the leverage up to 50x. Try trading on BTC/USD and BTC/PLN!
-
Foundation for Interwallet Operability (FIO) protocol successfully integrates ShapeShift, Coinomi, ChangeNOW and Mycelium
-
Tech Mahindra and Subex Partner to Drive Scale Adoption of Blockchain-based Solutions for Telecom Operators Globally
-
Scorechain releases feature to assess the origin and destination of swap transactions on Decentralized exchanges platform to prevent financial crime
-
ZUBR Strengthens Security and Efficiency with Copper’s ClearLoop
Registered users will have many features such as selecting their mining pool, withdrawing options and even re-selling their mining machine on the platform. Customers can purchase machines from Valarhash or other providers and have them shipped to the Valarhash mining farms.
Valarhash is launching the new service series following an earlier announcement launching miner machine hosting plans. With versatility being of the utmost importance, Valarhash adds the new series of features in order to distinguish itself from its counterparts. The Valarhash mining pool charges a handling fee of 2%, and users are free to assign a designated mining pool for their mining machine based on their needs, offering a customizable experience. This ensures a reliable supply of computing power to consumers which can be viewed in real-time via an app or web management system built by the platform.
Kevin Huang, co-founder of Valarhash, said "given that higher BTC prices would result in a rise in the price of a mining machine, we have decided to allow users to opt out of the hosting services and to re-sell their machines and computing power at any time." Valarhash hosts a large mining community and manages 100,000 mining machines in its facilities, with maintenance available 24/7. In order to respond promptly to glitches and other concerns, on-site operations and repairs will be carried out by Valarhash staff as they occur, without the need for customers to pay fees in advance.
Valarhash, with its large scale operations, is able to standardize procedures and regulate mining costs because of its longstanding partnerships with local power stations. Customers can take advantage of the Valarhash hosting service for an annual fee of $0.046 (KW/H), in comparison to the rates provided on other sites where the annual fee is $0.055 (KW/H) and above. This hosting fee is inclusive of both the operating and maintenance costs of the mining machines.
valarhash.com
About Valarhash
Chengdu-based Valarhash integrates mining machine sales, miner hosting, mining pool and mine construction services. Led by CEO Fiona Lv, Valarhash aims to provide users with transparent and beneficial mining plans using advanced technology, with a lower barrier of entry. Business operations cover hardware research and development, digital asset transactions and 1TMine hash power contract sharing. With a leading position in the hash power market, Valarhash integrates frontier resources with global vision, providing crypto compute service (CCS) and linking physical and digital worlds with blockchain technology.
vhash.io
Valarhash is launching the new service series following an earlier announcement launching miner machine hosting plans. With versatility being of the utmost importance, Valarhash adds the new series of features in order to distinguish itself from its counterparts. The Valarhash mining pool charges a handling fee of 2%, and users are free to assign a designated mining pool for their mining machine based on their needs, offering a customizable experience. This ensures a reliable supply of computing power to consumers which can be viewed in real-time via an app or web management system built by the platform.
Kevin Huang, co-founder of Valarhash, said "given that higher BTC prices would result in a rise in the price of a mining machine, we have decided to allow users to opt out of the hosting services and to re-sell their machines and computing power at any time." Valarhash hosts a large mining community and manages 100,000 mining machines in its facilities, with maintenance available 24/7. In order to respond promptly to glitches and other concerns, on-site operations and repairs will be carried out by Valarhash staff as they occur, without the need for customers to pay fees in advance.
Valarhash, with its large scale operations, is able to standardize procedures and regulate mining costs because of its longstanding partnerships with local power stations. Customers can take advantage of the Valarhash hosting service for an annual fee of $0.046 (KW/H), in comparison to the rates provided on other sites where the annual fee is $0.055 (KW/H) and above. This hosting fee is inclusive of both the operating and maintenance costs of the mining machines.
valarhash.com
About Valarhash
Chengdu-based Valarhash integrates mining machine sales, miner hosting, mining pool and mine construction services. Led by CEO Fiona Lv, Valarhash aims to provide users with transparent and beneficial mining plans using advanced technology, with a lower barrier of entry. Business operations cover hardware research and development, digital asset transactions and 1TMine hash power contract sharing. With a leading position in the hash power market, Valarhash integrates frontier resources with global vision, providing crypto compute service (CCS) and linking physical and digital worlds with blockchain technology.
vhash.io
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
Finyear : Future Finance, Fintech, DeFi | Daily News
Chaineum : The DeFi Company
HealthTech.Finance : Healthtech Investment Bank
Laurent Leloup : Blockchain & DeFi Advisor
Gryn.Tech : Decarbonation Solutions, Renewable Energy
Chaineum : The DeFi Company
HealthTech.Finance : Healthtech Investment Bank
Laurent Leloup : Blockchain & DeFi Advisor
Gryn.Tech : Decarbonation Solutions, Renewable Energy