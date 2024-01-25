VC Analyst - Data Ventures I, II - September 2024

What is the role about?
You can expect your role to be divided roughly into:
> 70% sourcing and evaluation of new investments
Dealflow
Due diligence
> 20% working with Partners on thesis building and market mapping
> 10% contribution to our portfolio companies and Data Ventures funds operations
- Source new investment opportunities through outbound, events, and conferences, market research, nurturing, and screening of the startup ecosystem
- Understand tech communities (Github, Hacker News, Reddit… etc)
- Evaluate and pre-qualify all new investment opportunities, call and/or meet prospects
- Update Serena’s CRM tool with information on new opportunities
- Prepare relevant market analysis on qualified opportunities
- Present the qualified opportunities to the investment team
- Organize first meetings with entrepreneurs
- Drive market opportunity assessments, competitive analysis, product and technology evaluation, reference calls, business metrics' analysis, financial and exit modeling
- Assist in the preparation of investment notes for internal discussions and investment decisions
- Work on the term sheet with the investment director/partner
- Conduct market research to help identify new investment trends according to our thesis (data infrastructure, GenAI, devtools, blockchain and quantum computing)
What we’re looking for?
If you are intellectually curious, self-directed and proactive, highly analytical and financially literate, and if you have a deep passion for new technologies, this role is for you!
Hiring process
You will first apply through this short form
Serena ensures equal treatment of all candidates and does not discriminate on the basis of social or ethic background, education background, age, place of birth, sex, religion, or disability etc. As a business we are committed to providing equal opportunities in terms of recruiting future employees, enabling their professional development, salary, etc.
- You will then meet Floriane in a 30-min call to get to know each other
- You will then meet two members of Serena for a 45-min case study
- You will then meet Bertrand or Matthieu in a 30-min final interview
About Serena
Serena is one of Europe's leading investment funds, with €750m under management.
Founded in 2008 by Xavier Lorphelin, Marc Fournier, and Philippe Hayat, Serena finances and supports innovative start-ups from pre-seed to Series A, with initial checks ranging from €500k to €15m. Focus sectors: AI, SaaS, Climate Tech, Impact.
The portfolio includes successful exits such as The Fork (acquired by Tripadvisor), Aramis Auto (acquired by Peugeot), Cheerz (acquired by Cewe), iBanFirst (acquired by the Marlin fund) and Dataiku. We have invested in nearly 100 companies, including Malt, Electra, Descartes Underwriting, Accenta, and Lifen.
Born of the profound conviction that a venture capital fund should be at the service of its portfolio companies, Serena has set up the largest operational support team in Europe, comprised of 7 former top-level entrepreneurs. Added to this is the Serena Squad®, a community of 600 C-levels who can be mobilized rapidly to meet the day-to-day challenges faced by entrepreneurs. Serena has contributed to the recruitment of 40% of the management of portfolio companies by 2023.
In 2023, Serena obtained the status "Société à Mission", paying particular attention to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion challenges. Protecting biodiversity and combating climate change is also part of our DNA: 25% of Serena's employees are facilitators of the Fresque du Climat.
A propos de Calmon Partners Executive Search
Né en 2020, Calmon Partners Executive Search est un cabinet de chasse de têtes spécialisé dans les métiers de l’investissement. Composées de professionnels issus du monde de la finance, nos équipes accompagnent nos clients – Fonds d’Investissement, Family Office, Banques, Conseils & Cabinets, Codir - dans le développement de leurs expertises en France comme à l’international. Présents à Paris et Genève, nos experts établissent leur mission sur une véritable relation de confiance entre clients et candidats dans le respect de leurs valeurs et raison d’être.
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.
