VC Analyst - Data Ventures I, II - September 2024

You will then meet Floriane in a 30-min call to get to know each other

You will then meet two members of Serena for a 45-min case study

You will then meet Bertrand or Matthieu in a 30-min final interview

Serena ensures equal treatment of all candidates and does not discriminate on the basis of social or ethic background, education background, age, place of birth, sex, religion, or disability etc. As a business we are committed to providing equal opportunities in terms of recruiting future employees, enabling their professional development, salary, etc.

You will first apply through this short form