VALK partners with Koine to enable payment and cash custody on Corda for investment banks, asset and fund managers

As an institutional grade service provider, Koine eliminates counter-party, credit and insolvency risks in a compliant, regulated environment. With its capital markets grade governance and huge operational scalability, Koine is the ideal choice for investment banks, asset managers and fund managers that are using VALK’s white label solution.”



Koine’s unique business and security model transforms post trade infrastructure eliminating reconciliations and delivering real-time settlement in support of the issuing and investment processes that VALK’s clients enjoy.



“We are delighted to seal this partnership with Koine and look forward to being the first platform on Corda to integrate with their top-class solution and provide the UK and European markets with quality and enterprise-grade custody and settlement services. Our clients will now have the possibility to work with a secure solution which is tailored to institutional players such as our partners who are issuing, financing and trading very high-quality assets in the private equity, fund, infrastructure and real estate worlds. We are looking forward to onboard our first clients that will be using VALK and Koine powered solutions starting Q2 2020,”

state VALK founders Antoine Loth and Elie Azzi.



Koine CEO, Hugh Hughes, said: “It is great to be partnering with VALK, providing clients with an ultra-secure ecosystem for custody and settlement through its Corda platform. It’s extremely important for VALK’s institutional client base of asset managers and fund managers that it has a truly industry-grade, compliant offering to meet their needs; and Koine is in a great position to deliver on all of the points.”



Koine Sales Director, Saverio Cianfrone, said: “We are seeing a high demand for digitalisation of value on the back of increased securitisation activity by banks since the troughs following the 2008 crisis. The efficiency and transparency provided by digital assets offer issuers a solid and transparent foundation for distributing products to their clients.”



About VALK

VALK is a technological solution that digitizes the issuance and investment processes of unlisted company shares. Our white-label solution built on Corda automates all of the tasks that are carried out manually today by financial institutions buying or selling unlisted shares. Our solution which is targeted at established and regulated financial institutions (fund managers, asset managers, and investment banks), not only helps them save costs and time, but also improve customer experience and increase deal and trade volume on the unlisted assets they manage and offer to investors. Moreover, being built on Corda, VALK allows for instant settlement on-chain, investing & trading in a secure, compliant and robust environment and interoperability and connectivity with the world’s largest banking DLT ecosystem. VALK is a member of the F10 accelerator in Zurich, EIR at R3 and has been nominated to the Swiss Fintech Awards for 2020.

valktech.io



About KOINE

Founded in 2017, Koine offers segregated, institutional custody and settlement of digital assets, providing a transformative security model, eliminating settlement and counterparty risks. For the first time Koine brings together the full suite of governance, compliance, risk management and audit of real-time asset trading to the digital ecosystem; its institutional clients can engage with digital assets whilst fully adhering to regulated market practices.

Koine’s executive team is made up of experienced banking, capital markets and payments professionals; industry stalwarts who understand the need for an interoperable custody and settlement platform that significantly reduces counterparty and settlement risks for trading.

The Koine state-of-the-art platform has been engineered to provide clients with the tools to manage their assets in a low latency, high-volume environment and benefit from increased security, agility and efficiency.

Koine delivers secure digital vaults to the same technical standard as the very best digital cold stores (FIPS 140-2/3) using its Digital Airlock 2122 technology. This new approach, complying with the EAL7+ standard, the highest possible, eliminates the need for hot wallets and human participation in post-trade processes whilst enabling clients to retain instant access to their assets.

Koine is authorised as an Electronic Money Institution (“EMI”) by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) for the issuance of electronic money. This authorisation is distinct from its specific unregulated financial services offerings in respect of custody and settlement of digital assets and fiat money. It is seeking further appropriate regulatory licenses in trusted jurisdictions with the aim of providing its clientele with the most robustly regulated solution available for digital assets at a global level.

Its ground-up architecture, team, governance and systems make it the solution of choice for the professional trading community, delivering a truly institutional service to support all trading styles, from passive holding to high-frequency trading and offering real-time gross and net settlement options. This means digital trading venues and fund managers are turning to Koine to provide independent, institutional custody and settlement of digital assets.

