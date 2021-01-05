Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation announces partnership with the Stellar Development Foundation

articles liés
Under the Memorandum, the Ministry of Digital Transformation and SDF will work to develop a modern virtual asset market infrastructure and enhance Ukraine's status as an innovative digital country in the financial market in Eastern Europe.
"The Ministry of Digital Transformation is working on creating the legal environment for the development of virtual assets in Ukraine. We believe our cooperation with the Stellar Development Foundation will contribute to development of the virtual asset industry and its integration into the global financial ecosystem," said Oleksandr Bornyakov, Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation for IT Development. "Another important aspect of this cooperation is contributing to the development of the infrastructure for a Ukrainian national digital currency. Most of the world's leading countries are developing their own national digital currencies. The National Bank of Ukraine has been researching the possibility of CBDC implementation since 2017. It demonstrates Ukraine's movement towards one of major financial trends. At the Ministry, we aspire to ensure our country's adaptation to technological innovations and competitiveness in the financial market in Eastern Europe."
The memorandum outlines the core focus of the partnership as follows:
- cooperation on the development of the virtual assets market in Ukraine;
- provision of support to projects related to virtual assets;
- implementation and regulation of stablecoin circulation in Ukraine; and,
- facilitation of the development of the digital currency of the Central Bank in Ukraine.
"We believe digital assets and national digital currencies are one of the most important innovations of our lifetimes and we are excited to play a role in the creation of Ukraine's digital asset infrastructure," said Denelle Dixon, CEO and Executive Director, Stellar Development Foundation. "Through the leadership of the Ministry, Ukraine has demonstrated its commitment to fostering an environment of innovation for the digital economy. We look forward to working with the Ministry and other stakeholders to digitize the hryvnia, to bring Stellar-based tools and services to the people and businesses of Ukraine, and to introduce new partnership opportunities in Ukraine to businesses in the Stellar ecosystem."
Stellar Development Foundation will officially launch its activity with Ukraine in January 2021.
About Stellar
Stellar is a decentralized, fast, scalable, and uniquely sustainable network for financial products and services. It is both a cross-currency transaction system and a platform for digital asset issuance, designed to connect the world's financial infrastructure. Dozens of financial institutions worldwide issue assets and settle payments on the Stellar network, which has grown to over 4.7 million accounts.
About the Stellar Development Foundation
The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) is a non-profit organization that supports the development and growth of Stellar, an open-source network that connects the world's financial infrastructure. Founded in 2014, the Foundation helps maintain Stellar's codebase, supports the technical and business communities building on the network, and serves as a voice to regulators and institutions. The Foundation seeks to create equitable access to the global financial system, using the Stellar network to unlock the world's economic potential through blockchain technology.
