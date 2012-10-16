USA: CFO Moves – week ending October 5, 2012

Cloudera announced that Jim Frankola joined the company as its Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Cloudera, Frankola served as Chief Financial Officer at Yodlee. Prior to Yodlee, Frankola served as CFO of Ariba. Earlier in his career, Jim held various financial and executive positions at Avery Dennison Corporation and IBM.



Yodlee announced that Marc Blouin, formerly Controller and Vice President, has been promoted to CFO. Marc Blouin has been a key driver of Yodlee’s Finance team for over two years as Controller and Vice President before stepping into his current role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Prior to Yodlee, Marc was the Chief Accounting Officer at Bell Micro and Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller at Agile Software.



Allied Energy Inc. (PINK: AGGI) announced the appointment of Kenneth L. Poskey as CFO of the Company. Ken replaces interim CFO, Gene Kamarasy, who will be in charge of all accounting, finance and compliance functions of the Company. Ken was previously employed by the Company as a consultant to perform internal auditing and accounting services. CENTRAL LOGIC LOGO



Central Logic announced that Steve Erickson has been named as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Erickson joins Central Logic from SageCreek Partners where he served as a partner and executive financial consultant. Prior to SageCreek Partners, Erickson was a Vice President at Symantec. Part of his responsibilities included the successful integration of the Altiris Business Unit within Symantec. He served as CFO of Altiris until the company was acquired by Symantec. Prior to Altiris, Erickson was CFO/Controller at a privately held, $135 million corporation.



Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCI) reported that the company has promoted Jeffrey Cammerrer to the position of Chief Financial Officer. Cammerrer has served as ARCA’s Vice President of Accounting and Finance since March 2012 and as Corporate Controller since July 2008. The position of CFO was formerly held by Peter Hausback, who left the company in November 2011. Prior to joining ARCA, Cammerrer held the position of Director of Finance for Milestone AV Technologies. He has also held several accounting management positions, including Vice President of Accounting at Eschelon Telecom, Inc. Peter Rendall



KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KVHI) announced that it appointed Peter Rendall to serve as KVH’s Chief Financial Officer. Rendall replaces the company’s previous Chief Financial Officer, Patrick Spratt, who is retiring. Mr. Spratt will continue to work with KVH through a short transition period and then as a consultant. Mr. Rendall began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers in London before moving to Massachusetts in 1995 to join Logica, an IT consulting firm, as its Vice President of Finance and Operations. Mr. Rendall then served as CFO at Elcom International, an international IT products and services business and SaaS supply chain software division. He served as both CFO and CEO at Top Layer Security and, most recently, as consulting CFO to JobSmart Partners.



NanoString Technologies, Inc. announced the appointment of James A. Johnson as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Johnson assumes this role from Wayne Burns who will remain with the company in his new position as Senior Vice President, Operations and Administration. Mr. Johnson joins NanoString from Relypsa, a privately-held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, where he was CFO. Previously, he spent nearly ten years with ZymoGenetics where he was most recently Executive Vice President, CFO, Treasurer and Secretary. Previously, Mr. Johnson spent seven years as CFO at Targeted Genetics. He also served as Vice President of Finance at Immunex Corporation.



Zyomyx, Inc. has appointed Jennifer McFarlane as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Prior to joining Zyomyx, Ms. McFarlane was CFO at LanzaTech. Previous positions also include CEO of Astia, a non-profit accelerator focused on high-growth, women-led startups; Executive Director of Southern Pacific Petroleum, a public energy technology company in Australia; and Vice President of Investment Banking at Salomon Brothers, now Citigroup. Ms. McFarlane has also worked with the Barents Group of KPMG Consulting.



Noble Iron Inc. (TSX-V: NIR) announced the appointment of Thomas Caldaroni as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Caldaroni was formerly the Global Director of Risk Management at Terex Financial Services, Inc., a division of Terex Corporation. Mr. Caldaroni’s prior experience includes leadership roles at Pitney Bowes Global Financial Services and at DaimlerChrysler Capital.



ZAGG Inc. (NASDAQ: ZAGG) announced the appointment of Brad Holiday, Senior Executive, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Callaway Golf Company to its Board of Directors. Mr. Holiday has served as Callaway’s CFO since 2000. While at Nike, Mr. Holiday began as comptroller for the retail division, and was appointed CFO for the division in 1995. In 1998, he was made CFO of the Nike Golf Division. Previous to Nike, Mr. Holiday was four years at Pizza Hut as Senior Director of Finance, and began his career at General Mills where he served thirteen years in various financial and accounting roles.



Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) announced that upon the appointment of Kevin A. Lobo as President and Chief Executive Officer, Curt R. Hartman, the company’s CFO, who has served as Stryker’s Interim CEO since February of this year, has decided to pursue opportunities outside of Stryker.



Parallon Business Solutions announced the appointment of Chris Taylor to the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Taylor joins Parallon from HCA’s TriStar Health, a regional network of hospitals, surgery centers, and physician practices based in Nashville, Tenn., where he served as CFO since 2005. Prior to his role with TriStar Health, Taylor served in numerous other CFO and financial management roles for several of HCA’s hospitals, markets, and divisions.VISTEON CORPORATION LOGO



Visteon Corporation (NYSE: VC) announced that Martin E. Welch III has stepped down as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Michael J. Widgren, who has been vice president, corporate controller and chief accounting officer since May 2007, will serve as interim chief financial officer until a permanent replacement is named.



Mattson Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSN) appointed J. Michael Dodson as chief operating officer (COO) in addition to his existing duties as chief financial officer (CFO). Dodson joined Mattson Technology as executive vice president and CFO in October 2011.



Taylor Morrison announced today that PetSmart Vice President David Cone will become the private homebuilder’s chief financial officer. Cone spent the past nine years at PetSmart, serving in various positions including vice president of financial planning and analysis, vice president of investor relations and treasury as well as director of accounting and reporting. Prior to PetSmart, Cone worked for AdvancePCS, and PricewaterhouseCoopers.



The Archdiocese of Boston announced that John E. Straub has been named Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chancellor of the Archdiocese. Mr. Straub has served as Interim Chancellor for the past seven months. A former Special Assistant to President George W. Bush and former Associate Dean at Harvard University, Mr. Straub joined the Archdiocese in 2011 as Executive Director of Finance and Operations for Central Ministries. As the sixth lay Chancellor for the Archdiocese, Mr. Straub succeeds former Chancellor James P. McDonough who concluded his service in March 2012. He will serve a term of five years. Mr. Straub was previously part of the senior management team at Kane is Able. He previously worked at The White House under President George W. Bush serving as Director of Administration, Chief Financial Officer, and Acting Chief Information Officer. Straub has held other operational roles at Harvard University and the United States House of Representatives.NII HOLDINGS, INC. LOGO



NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) announced it has appointed Juan R. Figuereo as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Mr. Figuereo will replace Gokul Hemmady, who was recently named NII Holdings’ chief operating officer. Mr. Figuereo was most recently executive vice president and chief financial officer at Newell Rubbermaid Inc. Prior to joining Newell Rubbermaid, Mr. Figuereo served as chief financial officer of Cott Corporation. Mr. Figuereo has also served as vice president of mergers and acquisitions for Wal-Mart International as well as in various international, finance and general management positions over 15 years at PepsiCo.



Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL) announced that Robert K. Julian has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Lydall, Inc. Erika H. Steiner, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, will be departing the Company. Mr. Julian will be leaving his position as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Legrand North America (LNA), a $1 billion subsidiary of Legrand, S.A. headquartered in Limoges, France, to join Lydall. Prior to his tenure at Legrand, Mr. Julian was the Vice President and Controller — Worldwide Strategic Sourcing of Fisher Scientific International, Inc. (now Thermo Fisher Scientific). Previously Mr. Julian held key financial leadership roles at Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., and Rockwell International, Inc.



DunnhumbyUSA named Brian Merkle as its chief financial officer. Merkle was previously vice president of finance. Merkle replaces longtime DunnhumbyUSA CFO Michael Whelan, who assumed the role of head of finance at Crossroads Church. Merkle joined DunnhumbyUSA in 2008. He served as the financial representative on Dunnhumby’s joint venture partnership with Kroger Co.



Lazy Days RV Center Inc. announced that Randall R. (Randy) Lay, currently Chief Financial Officer, will assume the additional role of interim Chief Executive Officer, succeeding John Horton. Mr. Lay has been Chief Financial Officer of Lazy Days RV Center Inc. since September 2007. In the past he has served as the President and CEO of telecommunications services provider Universal Access Global Holdings, as well as senior positions with International Specialty Products, United Technologies, and the Xerox Corporation.



Island Air announced the appointment of and Lesley Kaneshiro as Chief Financial Officer.



Universal Hospital Services, Inc. (“UHS”) announced that Rex Clevenger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will retire from UHS on March 31, 2013 after eight years with the company and over 30 years in financial operations and capital management.



Parkway Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PKY) announced that C. William (Bill) Hosler has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Hosler currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Catellus Development Corporation. Prior to his current role at Catellus Development Corporation, Mr. Hosler served as Chief Financial Officer of Catellus from 1999 to 2005. Prior to Catellus, he was Chief Financial Officer of the Morgan Stanley Real Estate Funds where he served on the Investment Committee



American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC (AST) announced that Marty Flanigan has joined its senior management team as Chief Financial Officer. Marty previously served as Chief Financial Officer for three portfolio companies of Bluff Point Associates. Prior to that, Marty served as Chief Financial Officer for Mellon HR Solutions, LLC. Marty has also held executive level finance positions at Purolator International and Ambac Financial Group.



Fresh Start Private Management Inc. (OTC: CEYY) announced that Lourdes Felix has been appointed the new Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Felix will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer from Jorge Andrade who has been the acting Chief Financial Officer for the Company. Mr. Andrade will remain as the CEO and a member board of directors.