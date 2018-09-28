USA | CFO Moves – week ending September 21, 2018

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [AKRON, Ohio] (NASDAQ: GT) announced that Darren R. Wells has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Wells returns to the company he joined in 2002 as vice president and treasurer. He progressed through a series of finance leadership roles and served as executive vice president and chief financial officer for five years from 2008-2013. Wells later served as president of Goodyear’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) business for two years before leaving the company in early 2016. He is currently Executive in Residence and MBA Coach at the University of South Florida’s Muma College of Business. Wells succeeds Laura Thompson, who in June announced her intention to retire in the first quarter of 2019 following a 35-year career with the company.



Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated [CHICAGO] (NYSE: JLL) announced that Christie Kelly has resigned as Chief Financial Officer in order to pursue other opportunities. Chief Administrative Officer Trish Maxson will expand her remit to become interim CFO until a permanent successor is in place.



Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. [RADNOR, Pa.] (NYSE: SFE) announced that Mark A. Herndon will join the Company as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, succeeding David Kille, who recently resigned to pursue another professional opportunity. Herndon, 49, is a former PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP partner.



Prudential Financial, Inc. [NEWARK, N.J.] (NYSE: PRU) announced the appointment of Ken Tanji to executive vice president and chief financial officer. Tanji has served as senior vice president and treasurer since 2013. Before becoming treasurer, Tanji served as chief financial officer of Prudential’s International Businesses. In his 30-year tenure with the company, he has held a variety of finance leadership positions, including within Prudential Annuities, Prudential Investment Management (now PGIM) and Prudential Securities.



Lux Global Label [Lafayette Hill, PA] announced that Christopher (Chip) Game is joining the Company as the Chief Financial Officer. From 2017 to 2018, Mr. Game was the chief financial officer of Aqua-Chem, Inc. From 2012 to 2016, Mr. Game was the chief financial officer & chief operating officer of Contour Industries, Inc. From 2008 to 2012, he served as Chief financial officer and chief operating officer of Asia for DelStar Technologies. From 2006 to 2008, he was the Corporate Controller & Director of Business Development and Strategic Planning of American LaFrance. Mr. Game started his career with Behr America in 1996.



Iverify [CHARLOTTE, N.C.] announced that Steve Martin has joined the company as their chief financial officer (CFO). Most recently, Steve has served as vice president and assistant secretary for Allied Universal’s operating companies. He has also served as the company’s vice president of finance, corporate controller, shared services and acquisitions. Prior to Universal Services, he was a controller, director of accounting and financial reporting, and began his finance career with KPMG as a senior auditor. Tony Temprile, the company’s prior CFO, is now the company’s chief of staff, reporting directly to the CEO.



Enhanced Resource Centers (ERC) [JACKSONVILLE, Fla.] announced that Samuel Rehm has joined the executive team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Rehm comes to ERC after eight years as the CFO of Faneuil. Prior to his role at Faneuil, Rehm held senior level positions at STC Inc., Draper Holdings, Bird’s Eye Foods, and Delmarva Business Systems.



Code42 [MINNEAPOLIS] announced that John Emerick joined the company as its chief financial officer. Emerick served as chief financial officer at CyberGrants, LLC and International Decision Systems, Inc. as well as chief financial officer and chief operating officer at NorthStar Capital Markets Services, Inc. His previous positions also include executive posts at Fair Isaac Corporation, CIT Group Inc. and Ovation Communications, Inc.



Resonant Inc. [GOLETA, Calif.] (NASDAQ: RESN) announced that its chief financial officer, Michael Seifert, has resigned and will be replaced by Resonant’s former chief financial officer and current company consultant, Jeff Killian, who has been appointed as the company’s interim chief financial officer.



TimkenSteel Corporation [CANTON, Ohio] (NYSE: TMST) named Kristopher R. Westbrooks as executive vice president and chief financial officer to succeed current CFO Christopher J. Holding, who is leaving the company. Westbrooks was most recently with A. Schulman, Inc., where he served as vice president, chief accounting officer and corporate controller. Westbrooks had been with A. Schulman since 2011. Prior to joining A. Schulman, he served as global accounting consultation manager and senior financial analyst for The Procter & Gamble Company.



Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. [MCLEAN, Va.] (NASDAQ: SONA) announced that Jeffrey L. Karafa has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Southern National. Mr. Karafa most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of The National Capital Bank of Washington, in Washington, D.C. Mr. Karafa was Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Operations of Fidelity Bank and Dearborn Bancorp, Inc. in Dearborn, Michigan from 1994 until 2012.



Point72, L.P. [STAMFORD, Conn.] announced that Gavin O’Connor will become the Point72 Group Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. O’Connor will succeed Tim Shaughnessy, who told the Firm last year that he intended to retire at the end of 2018. Mr. O’Connor most recently served as the COO of its Investment Management Division (IMD). While at Goldman, Mr. O’Connor also served as co-chair of the firm-wide New Activity Committee, was a member of the IMD Client and Business Standards Committee, and was part of the Goldman Sachs Asset Management Operating Group. Before assuming his role as IMD’s COO, Mr. O’Connor was Goldman’s Corporate Controller. He was named a Managing Director in 2001 and a Partner in 2006.



Saint-Gobain [MALVERN, Pa.] announced the appointment of Robert Panaro to Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer for Saint-Gobain North America. Panaro previously served as Vice President and CFO of CertainTeed Corporation, Saint-Gobain’s largest subsidiary in North America. Panaro assumed the position earlier this year, succeeding Philippe Nouailhac as Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer for Saint-Gobain North America.



Blue Ridge Mountain Resources, Inc. [IRVING, Texas] (OTCPK: BRMR) announced the appointment of Michael Hodges to Senior Vice President of Finance. Effective upon the successful completion of the Company’s proposed merger with Eclipse Resources Corporation (NYSE: ECR) (“Eclipse”), Michael will assume the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Eclipse from Matthew DeNezza, who is currently serving in such capacity with Eclipse. Michael joins Blue Ridge from PayRock Energy II (an EnCap portfolio company). Previously, Michael was the Chief Financial Officer for Ward Energy Partners. Prior to joining Ward Energy Partners, Michael was the Chief Financial Officer for Rex Energy Corporation. Michael began his career with Chesapeake Energy Corporation and subsequently worked for SandRidge Energy, Inc. in various accounting roles of increasing responsibility.



Sprague Resources LP [PORTSMOUTH, N.H.] (NYSE: SRLP) announced that Gary A. Rinaldi will be retiring from his position as Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of its General Partner, a position he has held with Sprague since July 2011 and with our predecessor since April 2003. Sprague also announced that David Long will replace Mr. Rinaldi as Chief Financial Officer of its General Partner. Mr. Long will join Sprague on December 3, 2018 and will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer on January 1, 2019. Mr. Long is currently Senior Vice President with Kinetico Incorporated, a subsidiary of Sprague’s Sponsor, Axel Johnson, Inc. In June 2013, Mr. Long assumed responsibility for Kinetico’s marketing, sales and business development activity in North America. From February 2008 through June 2013, Mr. Long served as Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Kinetico where he led the finance and accounting organization. Prior to Kinetico, from 1998 through 2008, Mr. Long held a variety of roles at Sprague’s Predecessor, most recently as Managing Director of Sales, Refined Products.



STATS [CHICAGO] announced the hiring of Jill Hansen as its new Chief Financial Officer. Hansen joins STATS from Vista Consulting Group (VCG). Prior to VCG, Hansen worked as Vice President of International Finance & Business Development at Omnitracs. Before her time with Omnitracs, Hansen also served in various operational and leadership roles at XRS Corporation, Deloitte and RSM.



Lumicell, Inc. [WELLESLEY, Mass.] announced the addition of Kevin Hershberger as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Hershberger most recently served as CFO of ReWalk Robotics (RWLK). Prior to ReWalk, he held leadership roles with NxStage Medical as the Vice President of Finance, Controller, and Chief Accounting Officer. Mr. Hershberger also spent nearly ten years in positions of increasing responsibilities at Boston Scientific.



Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. [NEW HAVEN, Conn.] (NASDAQ: MLNT) announced that the company has appointed Peter Milligan as its new Chief Financial Officer. He will succeed current CFO Paul Estrem, who is retiring from Melinta on October 1, 2018. Milligan most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer of G&W Laboratories. Prior to that he was Senior Vice President and CFO of Exelis, Inc. (NYSE: XLS). Prior to that he held various senior finance roles within ITT, Inc. He also spent over 10 years at AT&T in roles of increasing responsibility within their finance function.



POSaBIT [SEATTLE] announced that Stephen Gledhill has been named Chief Financial Officer. Gledhill serves as president and CEO of Keshill Consulting Associates.



Wentworth Management Services, LLC [NEW YORK] announced the addition of Michael Breath. Breath comes to Wentworth from SunTrust Bank to serve as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the holding company. Prior to joining Wentworth, Breath served as CFO for the Consumer Segment of SunTrust Bank in Atlanta, Georgia. While at SunTrust, Mr. Breath was also CFO for Retail Banking and Private Wealth Management.



AmeriGas Propane, Inc. [VALLEY FORGE, Pa.] (“AmeriGas” or the “General Partner”), the general partner of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE: APU), announced that Hugh J. Gallagher, currently AmeriGas Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed to the President and Chief Executive Officer position. Mr. Sheridan has also resigned as a director of the General Partner but will remain an employee of AmeriGas until January 2019 to assist with the transition. Ted J. Jastrzebski, UGI Corporation Chief Financial Officer (UGI is the ultimate parent of the General Partner), will serve as AmeriGas principal financial officer on an interim basis until Mr. Gallagher’s successor is named.



Rogers Corporation [CHANDLER, Ariz.] (NYSE: ROG) announced that Michael M. Ludwig has been appointed to serve as the Company’s new Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Ludwig most recently served as the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of FormFactor, Inc.



Simplus [SALT LAKE CITY] announced the appointment of Paul Fletcher as chief financial officer, effective July 9, 2018. Fletcher served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Presidio, Inc. from August 2007 to January 2017. Previously, Fletcher served as the senior vice president and chief financial officer of Trex Company, Inc. from July 2003 to September 2007 and as its principal accounting officer until September 2007.



Natus Medical Incorporated [PLEASANTON, Calif.] (NASDAQ: BABY) announced the appointment of Drew Davies as Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1, 2018. Sharon Villaverde, who has served as Interim CFO since July 11, 2018, will continue in her role as Vice President of Finance. Davies most recently served as Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Extreme Networks. Prior to that he served as Vice-President and Corporate Controller at Marvell Semiconductor Inc. and previously served in senior level financial positions at several leading semiconductor companies.



Benhamou Global Ventures (BGV) [PALO ALTO, Calif.] announced the hiring of CFO Susan Boehnlein. Boehnlein brings 20 years of experienced financial leadership in the VC industry with firms like Granite Ventures and Kranz. At Kranz and Associates, Susan was responsible for 17 venture funds with investments worldwide in sectors such as technology, communication and medical devices. Prior to Kranz and Associates, Susan was with Granite Ventures in San Francisco.



Blumberg Capital [SAN FRANCISCO and TEL AVIV] announced the appointment of Steve Gillan as COO and CFO. Gillan previously served as the CFO at Azure Capital Partners. He was previously CFO at Mercantila, CFO/COO at Fathom Online and CFO at Alibris.



Bonded Logistics [CHARLOTTE, N.C.] announced that Ryan Haas has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Haas, currently a member of Bonded’s Board of Advisors, previously served as CFO of the family-owned business from 2011-2013 after having been a consultant to the company for a number of years. Before rejoining Bonded, Haas led all aspects of corporate strategy including sales, marketing, manufacturing operations, logistics, HR and administration for Carrington Court, a furniture manufacturer in Hickory, NC from 2015 until 2018. Prior to that, he was Vice President of Finance for LiftOne, LLC.



OfferUp [SEATTLE] announced the appointment of Rodrigo Brumana as Chief Financial Officer. Brumana most recently served as head of finance & analytics for eBay Americas. Previously, Brumana was vice president of finance at RetailMeNot, and held finance executive positions with HP and Palm (acquired by HP for $1.2 billion in 2010).



Creative Learning Corporation [ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla.] (OTCPK: CLCN) announced that Christian Miller has resigned as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer to return to his family business. The Company has appointed Bart Mitchell to assume these positions. Bart Mitchell became a de facto director of the Company in July 2017, formally effectuated in August of 2017. Mr. Mitchell is a founding member and partner of Greenbrier Academy for Girls (“GBA”), a residential therapeutic boarding school. He served as the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer from June 2007 through August 2016. Prior to his time at GBA, Mr. Mitchell was an officer and managing member of TAS Development, LLC from 2005 until 2007. From 2002 until 2005, he was department director for the Alldredge Academy. Previously, Mr. Mitchell served as a manager for Xlear Inc., from 2000 until 2002. Prior to joining Creative Learning Corporation, he and his wife built Escape Game Coeur d’Alene, which quickly became the most successful escape room business in the region.



Superior Industries International, Inc. [SOUTHFIELD, Mich.] (NYSE: SUP) announced the appointment of Matti Masanovich as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Superior, Mr. Masanovich was the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at General Cable Corporation from November 2016 to July 2018. Previously, Mr. Masanovich served as the Vice President and Controller of International Automotive Components from August 2016 to October 2016. From November 2013 to April 2016, Mr. Masanovich served as Global Vice President of Finance, Packard Electrical and Electronic Architecture (E/EA) Division in Shanghai, China at APTIV (formerly Delphi Automotive).