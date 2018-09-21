USA | CFO Moves – week ending September 14, 2018

K2 [BELLEVUE, Wash.] announced the hiring of John Ederer as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Ederer has more than twenty years of corporate management and investment banking experience. Prior to K2, Ederer oversaw financial planning and analysis at MobileIron and has also held strategic finance and operational roles at companies including TIBCO Software, SAP BusinessObjects, and Concur.



AmerisourceBergen Corporation [VALLEY FORGE, Pa.] (NYSE: ABC) announced that Tim G. Guttman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has decided to retire from the Company. James F. Cleary, Jr., Executive Vice President and Group President, Global Commercialization Services and Animal Health, will succeed Guttman as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Guttman will step down as Chief Financial Officer on November 9, 2018 and continue in an advisory capacity further into fiscal year 2019 to ensure a smooth transition. Cleary joined AmerisourceBergen in February 2015 following the Company’s acquisition of MWI Veterinary Supply, where he served as chief executive officer for over a decade. Following the acquisition, Cleary served as Executive Vice President & President, AmerisourceBergen Animal Health for over two years until taking on responsibility for AmerisourceBergen’s pharmaceutical commercialization solutions for manufacturers and animal health as Executive Vice President & Group President, Global Commercialization Services & Animal Health in June 2017.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [MIAMI] (NYSE: NCLH) announced the appointment of Mark A. Kempa as executive vice president and chief financial officer (“CFO”). Kempa had been serving as the Company’s interim CFO since March 2018. A twenty-year veteran of Norwegian, Kempa held several positions of increasing responsibility in Norwegian’s finance organization, playing an instrumental role in several of the Company’s key milestones, including its successful initial public offering in 2013 and the acquisition of Prestige Cruises International, Inc. in 2014. In addition, he spent three years representing the financial interests of the Company’s expansive newbuild program while positioned overseas in Germany, and also held various roles in accounting and internal audit. Prior to joining the Company, Kempa served as the Assistant Controller for International Voyager Media, a travel portfolio company.



iGov [RESTON, Va.] announced the promotion of Mark Valentine to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Valentine, is an eight-year veteran of iGov where he served as controller. Valentine served as the financial controller of various organizations and joined iGov in 2010 in the same capacity.



Isola Group [CHANDLER, Ariz.] announced it has promoted Troy Ruhrer, formerly Vice President, Finance to the role of Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Leadership Team. Ruhrer joined Isola in 2007 as Director of Accounting and then became Director of Worldwide Accounting and Financial Reporting in 2014. In 2016 he was promoted to Chief Accountant and then to Vice President, Finance in 2017. Prior to joining Isola he served as Vice President of West Coast Operations for Amandi Services, Inc. Prior to his role at Amandi Services, Inc., Mr. Ruhrer held various financial management positions at several public and private companies.



Infogain [LOS GATOS, Calif.] appointed Kulesh Bansal as Chief Financial Officer. Bansal was formerly the Finance Head of Global Infrastructure Services for Wipro Limited. Prior to Wipro, Bansal held the position of Finance and Commercial Manager for Mahindra Satyam’s Australia and New Zealand operations.



Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. [MIAMI, FL] (OTC Pink: AZFL) announced that the Company has hired Carlos Martinez as its new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Martinez will also be a new Board Member and head the new Financial Committee for the Company. Martinez has been officer and director at several large well-known banking institutions as a top financial officer for more than 30 years.



Telenav, Inc. [SANTA CLARA, Calif.] announced that Michael Strambi, Chief Financial Officer, has decided to leave the Company. Mr. Strambi has agreed to remain with the Company in his current role until January 2, 2019 to facilitate an orderly transition.



HYLETE, Inc. [SOLANA BEACH, CALIF.] announced that Joseph Johnson has joined the team as Chief Financial Officer. Joseph joins HYLETE from prAna Living, a subsidiary of Columbia Sports Company, where he worked as the Corporate Controller from May 2012 to July 2018. Before his time at prAna Living, Joseph held the CFO position at Kelomar Inc.



Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. [HOUSTON] (NASDAQ: GIFI) announced the appointment of Westley Stockton as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary. Stockton previously served in various senior financial roles at Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (“CB&I”) for more than 15 years. Mr. Stockton most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer for CB&I and previously held senior leadership positions within financial operations and mergers and acquisitions. Prior to joining CB&I, Mr. Stockton worked in public accounting for PricewaterhouseCoopers and Arthur Andersen.



Asurint [CLEVELAND] announced the addition of Brent Sisson as its Chief Financial Officer. Brent served in executive management positions at PAYCOR, Inc. for 17 years. Recently, he served as CFO & COO for Aegis Protective Services.



The Software Engineering Institute [PITTSBURGH] announced the hiring of Heidi S. Magnelia as its new chief financial officer. Magnelia replaces Peter Menniti, who retired in January. Prior to joining the SEI, she served in a number of fiscal roles at MITRE Corp. in McLean, Va., including Intel finance business partner, audit and compliance manager, and corporate accounting manager. Magnelia also served as a senior financial manager with Booz Allen Hamilton and group controller with SAIC. She has additional prior experience in Department of Defense-sponsored FFRDCs as controller, assistant treasurer, and director of business services at the Center for Naval Analyses in Arlington, Va.



Motivo, Inc. [MILWAUKEE] announced it has hired Michael C. Lenzie as its Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Before joining Motivo, Lenzie served in various management roles at several industrial companies including NABCO Entrances, Inc., Aqua-Chem, Inc., and Cleaver-Brooks Inc.



CEC Entertainment, Inc. [DALLAS] announced the appointment of James “Jim” A. Howell as Chief Financial Officer. Howell will replace Dale Black, who is retiring effective Sept. 21, after many contributions to the company. Most recently, Howell was the Chief Financial Officer of Australian retailer Billabong International Limited and prior to that served in senior financial positions at Nordstrom, Inc. and Blockbuster, Inc.



Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. [NEW YORK] (NYSE: HCFT) announced that David Oston, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary of the Company, has indicated his intention to retire. Mr. Oston stepped down from his role as CFO and Treasurer on September 6, 2018. The Company has appointed James A. Briggs as Chief Financial Officer on an interim basis. Briggs currently also serves as the Chief Accounting Officer for Hunt Real Estate Capital, LLC and several other Hunt affiliates. Prior to his role at Hunt, Mr. Briggs was the Chief Accounting Officer for Centerline Capital Group. Prior to that, Mr. Briggs was the Director of Finance at MRU Holdings. Mr. Briggs has fifteen years of experience from JP Morgan Chase & Co. and its predecessor companies in a variety of accounting and finance roles, including as Head of Valuation Control and CFO for Emerging Markets.



IT’SUGAR [DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla.] announced that it has appointed Mark Davis to Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer. Prior to joining IT’SUGAR, Davis spent almost 20 years at Party City. During that time Mark held the positions of Controller, Vice President of Internal Audit, Vice President of Planning and Allocation, Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Inventory Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Prior to Party City, Mr. Davis held positions as Director of Financial Systems and Internal Audit Manager for Toys R Us.



Interactions, LLC [FRANKLIN, Mass.] announced that Bruce Bowden has joined as Chief Financial Officer. Bruce is a 20-year technology and telecommunications veteran, at companies including Nokia and most recently Nuance.



UnitedLex [OVERLAND PARK, Kan.] announced the appointment of Nicholas (Nick) Hinton as chief financial officer (CFO). Hinton joins UnitedLex from Cunningham Lindsey where he served for four years as CFO. Previously, Hinton led global Finance, IT, and Operations teams at Marsh.



Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC (METUS) [SUWANEE, Ga.] announced that Andrew Kelso has been named CFO. Kelso was previously the vice president of finance at Ingersoll Rand, and assumed the role of CFO upon the formation of METUS. Kelso’s experience spans multiple positions within Ingersoll Rand, as well as a stint as finance leader at Trane.



First Choice Bancorp [Cerritos, CA] (NASDAQ: FCBP) announced that Lynn M. Hopkins has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Hopkins succeeds Yvonne Chen, who will now serve as the Company’s Executive Vice President of Finance. Ms. Hopkins joins First Choice most recently from Commercial Bank of California, where she served as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. From 2002 to 2017, Ms. Hopkins served as Executive Vice President of PacWest Bancorp and Pacific Western Bank, the subsidiary bank of PacWest Bancorp, in a number of finance and corporate governance leadership roles. Ms. Hopkins served as Chief Accounting Officer of PacWest from 2014 to 2017, as Chief Financial Officer of Pacific Western Bank from 2002 to 2014, as Corporate Secretary from 2009 to 2014, and as a Director of the Pacific Western Bank from 2002 to 2006. Earlier in her career, Ms. Hopkins held senior finance positions at California Community Bancshares and Western Bancorp.



Extreme Networks Inc. [SAN JOSE, Calif.] (NASDAQ: EXTR) announced that Drew Davies, the Company’s current Chief Financial Officer, will leave the company to pursue a senior executive finance position outside of the networking industry. Matt Cleaver, Extreme’s Vice President of Finance, will assume the role of interim CFO. Cleaver joined Extreme in 2012, and brings 19 years of experience in the areas of finance planning, accounting and internal auditing to the Company. Prior to Extreme, Cleaver served as Vice President, Finance & Controllership at Cree, Inc.



Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [HANOVER, Md.] (OTC: PCSA) announced that James Stanker was appointed Chief Financial Officer. Stanker served in a financial leadership role as an audit partner at Grant Thornton, the Global Head of Audit Quality for Grant Thornton International, as well as Chief Financial officer for both a NASDAQ listed technology company and a privately-held life science company. He currently serves on the Board of Directors and is Chairman of the Audit Committee of GSE Systems, Inc.



Reputation Institute (RI) [Boston, MA] announced David Stack as Chief Financial Officer. Before joining Reputation Institute, he served as the CFO of HubSpot, Qstream, Localytics, and Vice President of Finance for EMC and RSA Security. Currently he serves as Financial Advisor and Board Member for several organizations, with an expertise in scaling profitable companies.