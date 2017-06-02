USA | CFO Moves – week ending May 26, 2017

theMaven Inc. [SEATTLE] announced the appointment of Marty Heimbigner as its chief financial officer. Prior to joining theMaven, he was a partner at Pacific CFO Group, LLC. Previously, Heimbigner was Chief Financial Officer of BSQUARE Corporation from November 2014 to May 2016. He has held other senior partner or financial leadership positions at companies including Tatum, LLC, City Bank, Demand Media, Intelligent Results, Airbiquity Inc., Washington Energy Company, and KPMG.



iFresh Inc. [NEW YORK] (NASDAQ: IFMK) announced that the Company has appointed Alfred Chung-Chieh Ying as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Ying will replace Peiling He, who stepped down. Mr. Alfred Chung-Chieh Ying has served as investor relations director and senior adviser to the board at Safe-Run Machinery (Suzhou), vice president of equity research and investment banking at Piper Jaffrey Asia Securities Ltd and China Minsheng Banking Corp, vice president of investor relations and M&A at Daphne International Holdings, executive vice president of equity research at Grand Cathay Securities, and director, head of Asian technology research and head of Taiwan at BNP Paribas Peregrine Securities Ltd.



GrowGeneration Corp. [DENVER, CO] (OTCQB: GRWG) announced the appointment of Monty R. Lamirato as its Secretary and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Lamirato succeeds Irwin S. Lampert, who announced his retirement. From March 2009 to just prior to joining GrowGen, Mr. Lamirato worked as an independent consultant providing chief financial officer and financial reporting consulting services to companies. From March 2013 until November 2016, Mr. Lamirato served as Chief Financial Officer of Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. Mr. Lamirato has also served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. from June 2001 to March 2009, Vice President of Finance at GS2.net, LLC from November 2000 to May 2001, and also Vice President of Finance for PlanetOutdoors.com, Inc. from June 1999 to October 2000. He began his career as an audit staff member with Coopers & Lybrand in 1977, where he remained until he served as an Audit Manager and Audit Partner with Mitchell Finley and Company, P.C. from 1986 to 1993.



YRC Worldwide Inc. [OVERLAND PARK, Kan.] (NASDAQ: YRCW) announced the appointment of Stephanie D. Fisher as Chief Financial Officer of YRCW. Before being named CFO of YRC Worldwide, Fisher served as Acting CFO and Vice President and Controller of YRCW since January 2017, and immediately before that as Vice President and Controller of YRCW since May 2012. She joined the company in 2004. Prior to serving as Controller, Fisher served YRCW in a variety of roles of increasing importance, including serving as Director of Financial Reporting. She began her career at the accounting firm Ernst & Young.



StoneMor Partners L.P. [TREVOSE, Pa.] (NYSE: STON) announced the appointment of Mark Miller as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Miller began his career at Deloitte & Touche in New York City. He has been working as a consultant for StoneMor in recent months. Prior to that he served as Chief Financial Officer of CrossAmerica Partners, formerly Lehigh Gas Partners.



Insys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) announced that Darryl S. Baker, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), will transition from the role of CFO when a successor is hired.



Playa Hotels & Resorts [FAIRFAX, Va.] (NASDAQ: PLYA) announced the upcoming retirement of Chief Financial Officer, Larry Harvey. Ryan Hymel, currently SVP and Treasurer, has been appointed by the Board to succeed Harvey as CFO. Mr. Hymel began his career with Barceló Crestline Corporation. As one of the founding members of Playa Hotels & Resorts in 2006, Mr. Hymel previously held the position of Vice President of Treasury & Planning prior to being named Treasurer.



Applied Industrial Technologies [CLEVELAND] (NYSE: AIT) announced that Mark O. Eisele, Vice President – Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, will retire at the end of August 2017 after 26 years of service to the Company. Eisele joined Applied in 1991, was elected Vice President & Controller in 1997, and has served in his current role since 2004. Succeeding Mr. Eisele is David K. Wells, who is joining Applied as Vice President – Finance. Mr. Wells joins Applied from Colfax Corporation – ESAB/Fabrication Technologies, where he served as Vice President & CFO since 2015. His professional career also includes five years as Vice President & CFO at Apex Tool Group, and extensive industrial experience at both Danaher Corporation and Cooper Industries in various leadership positions.



Soupman, Inc. [STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.] (OTCQB: SOUP) announced that its Chief Financial Officer and President, Bob Bertrand, has been suspended after being indicted on federal tax fraud charges for alleged misconduct for the period 2010-2014. The company also announced that announced that it has hired Michael Wyse as its Chief Restructuring Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer. Mike is the Managing Partner of Wyse Advisors LLC.





Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [CAMBRIDGE, Mass.] (NASDAQ: MACK) announced the resignation of Yasir Al-Wakeel as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development. Dr. Al-Wakeel has been in his role with Merrimack since August 2015.



Human Longevity, Inc. [SAN DIEGO] announced that Saturnino (Nino) Fanlo will be joining the company as Chief Financial Officer. Fanlo joins HLI from Social Finance, Inc. (Sofi), where he served as President and Chief Financial Officer. Before Sofi, he was a Senior Advisor at Golden Gate Capital. For 5 years, he served as the CEO of KKR Financial and CIO and Partner of KKR Asset Management. Prior to that he also served as Executive Vice President and Treasurer of Wells Fargo & Co. Other roles in his career include leadership positions with Goldman, Sachs & Co., Australian Capital Equity, and First Boston Corporation.



Sauce Labs, Inc. [SAN FRANCISCO, CA] announced its appointment of Paul Joachim as chief financial officer. Mr. Joachim most recently served as chief administrative officer and chief financial officer at TubeMogul, Inc.



Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) and Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (NYSE: WGP) announced that the boards of directors of their general partners have appointed Jaime R. Casas as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the Partnerships. He will succeed Benjamin M. Fink, who was recently named President and Chief Executive Officer of the Partnerships. Prior to joining Western Gas, Mr. Casas served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Clayton Williams Energy, Inc. Previously, he served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the general partner of LRR Energy, L.P., from 2011 until 2015, and as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Laredo Energy, from 2009 to 2011.



Matheson, Inc. [SACRAMENTO, Calif.] announced the appointment of Mark E. Evans as the firm’s chief financial officer. He joined the company on May 15 following a 35-year career. Evans brings 27 years of executive experience with various Siemens business units, including Siemens Transportation Systems, Inc., (STS) in Sacramento. Evans was also director of business development in the STS Southeast region. Most recently he served as vice president and general manager for the Western Region U.S. for Siemens Industry, Inc. Building Technology Division.



Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. [DOWNERS GROVE, Ill.] (NYSE: RRTS) announced that Terence R. Rogers has joined the company as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Prior to joining Roadrunner, Rogers served for four years as chief financial officer for The Heico Companies, LLC. His career includes 17 years in financial positions with Ryerson Inc., most recently as chief financial officer.



Old Point Financial Corporation [HAMPTON, Va.] (NASDAQ: OPOF) announced that Jeffrey W. Farrar has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Old Point National Bank and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Old Point Financial Corporation. He replaces Laurie Grabow. Mr. Farrar began his career in public accounting with BDO Seidman and has more than 20 years of direct experience in banking. He served for 18 years as CFO for StellarOne Corporation, and as Director of Wealth Management, Mortgage and Insurance for Union Bankshares Corporation for the past 3 years.



Charles & Colvard, Ltd. [RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.] (NASDAQ: CTHR) announced that Clint J. Pete was promoted to Chief Financial Officer, following his service over the past six months as Charles & Colvard’s Interim Chief Financial Officer and previously as Corporate Controller. He joined Charles & Colvard as Corporate Controller in June 2016. From June 2013 to May 2016, he served as Director of Business Planning for Oracle Corporation. Prior to his employment with Oracle, Clint served in several management positions at Tekelec, including Business Unit Controller, Global Signaling Solutions and Global Revenue Controller. He also served as Vice President of Finance and Controllers at Qualex Inc., and he held various management positions at Ernst & Young, LLP.



CCRM [DENVER] has named Steve Rask as chief financial officer (CFO). Prior to joining CCRM, Rask was the CFO for CoorsTek, LLC.



Sikich LLP [NAPERVILLE, Ill.] hired John Yim as its chief financial officer. Yim previously served as global finance director for the human capital and benefits business segment at Willis Towers Watson. Before that, he held other financial roles at Towers Perrin and Towers Watson.



Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc. [HOUSTON] (OTC: TVOG) announced the appointment of Rick Adams as the Company’s new CFO. Mr. Adams has been the Managing Director at Bullfrog Capital from 2002 to 2017. From 2014 to 2015 Mr. Adams served as CFO of Applied Executive Solutions & Omega 6. From 2012 to 2014 he served as general manager of Innovative Energy Services, Inc. From 1998 to 2002, he served as Senior Director of Aquila Energy Corporation. During the years 1994 to 1998, he served as Transaction Specialist and Financial Analyst for The Williams Companies.



Kirkland’s, Inc. [NASHVILLE, Tenn.] (NASDAQ: KIRK) announced that Adam Holland, the Company’s Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has resigned. The Company has named its Controller, Nicole Strain, to serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer.



Mutual of Omaha [OMAHA, Neb.] announced the appointment of Vibhu R. Sharma as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Sharma will succeed David A. Diamond, who will retire after nearly 12 years with the Company. Sharma spent seventeen years in public accounting at KPMG rising to Partner, before joining reinsurance firm Collins Associates, where he served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. He joined Zurich Insurance Group in 2008, where he served as Chief Financial Officer in North America, then Group Controller and Interim Group Chief Financial Officer in Switzerland, and most recently serving as Chief Executive Officer of Zurich’s UK General Insurance business and UK Country Head.



Central Garden & Pet Company [WALNUT CREEK, Calif.] (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) announced the appointment of Nicholas “Niko” Lahanas as Chief Financial Officer. Lahanas has worked at Central Garden & Pet for over ten years, most recently serving as a SVP Finance, Operations Management & Reporting and CFO of Central’s Pet Segment. Formerly he held positions as VP of Corporate Financial Planning & Analysis, and Director of Business Performance. Prior to joining Central, Niko worked in Private Equity and Investment Banking for over eight years.



Spero Therapeutics, LLC [CAMBRIDGE, Mass.] announced the appointment of Joel Sendek as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Sendek was most recently the Chief Financial Officer of Forward Pharma A/S, which he joined in 2014. He previously spent over 17 years as a senior equity research analyst covering biotechnology. As an analyst, he served as a Managing Director at Stifel Financial Corp. and previously he was a Managing Director at Lazard. Prior to his career in equity research, Mr. Sendek worked as a Senior Director of Corporate Development at Progenics Pharmaceuticals and as an investment banking analyst at Goldman Sachs.



Brynwood Partners VII L.P. [GREENWICH, Conn.] announced that Doug Behre has been named Chief Financial Officer for Harvest Hill. Doug has over 25 years of experience, from companies such as Campbell Soup and L’Oréal. Most recently, Doug served as the Chief Financial Officer for Truck-Lite.



Steward Partners Holdings, LLC [WASHINGTON] announced that George Way, the former COO of RidgeWorth Investments, has joined the firm as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to his position at RidgeWorth, Way was the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Seix Investment Advisors, LLC.



Invitae Corporation [SAN FRANCISCO] (NYSE: NVTA) announced that Shelly Guyer, most recently chief financial officer at Veracyte, Inc., has been named chief financial officer. Upon her appointment, Invitae’s current chief financial officer, Lee Bendekgey, will fully transition to the role of chief operating officer. Prior to her CFO position at Veracyte, Ms. Guyer served as CFO and EVP of finance and administration at iRhythm Technologies, Inc. She began her business career at Hambrecht & Quist and later J.P. Morgan Securities.



CV Holdings, Inc. [NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.] (OTC: CVHL) announced that Jonathan Harmer, the Company’s current CFO will leave the Company in pursuit of other opportunities. The Company will promote two of its senior finance professionals, John De Mata and Bill Wang, to the roles of Senior Vice President – Chief Accounting Officer and Senior Vice President – Finance, respectively, to perform the CFO duties and does not currently intend to designate a formal replacement to fill such vacancy.



Tivity Health, Inc. [NASHVILLE, Tenn.] (NASDAQ: TVTY) announced that Adam C. Holland has been named Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Holland will succeed current Interim Chief Financial Officer Glenn Hargreaves, who was named to the interim role in November 2016 and who will resume his responsibilities as the Company’s Chief Accounting Officer. Mr. Holland joins Tivity Health after serving in a variety of executive financial roles throughout his 16-year career. Most recently, he served as CFO since 2015 of Kirkland’s, Inc.



