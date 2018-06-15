USA | CFO Moves – week ending June 8, 2018

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [UNION, N.J.] (NASDAQ: BBBY) announced that Robyn M. D’Elia has been promoted to CFO & Treasurer. She replaces Susan E. Lattmann, formerly the Company’s CFO & Treasurer, who has been promoted to Chief Administrative Officer. Ms. D’Elia has been with the Company since 1996, and was formerly Vice President – Finance, since 2015. Previously, she served as Vice President – Controller from 2006 to 2015, Vice President – Financial Planning & Control in 2006, and Assistant Controller from 2000 to 2006. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. D’Elia was with the public accounting firm of Arthur Andersen.



CVS Health [WOONSOCKET, R.I.] (NYSE: CVS) announced that Shawn M. Guertin, currently Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Enterprise Risk Officer for Aetna, will assume the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for CVS Health.



Sealed Air Corporation [CHARLOTTE, N.C.] (NYSE: SEE) announced that William G. Stiehl, Acting Chief Financial Officer, Chief Accounting Officer and Controller, has been appointed as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Stiehl joined Sealed Air in 2013 as Chief Accounting Officer and Controller with over 20 years of experience at large manufacturing companies. Prior to Sealed Air, Stiehl held various financial and accounting leadership positions, including Vice President of Finance and Controller at United Technologies Corporation Aerostructures business unit and as Vice President of Internal Audit at Goodrich Corporation.



Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [SAN ANTONIO] (NASDAQ: AXAS) announced Geoffrey R. King, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Abraxas, submitted his resignation to pursue another opportunity in the financial sector. Bill Krog, the current Chief Accounting Officer, will serve as the Company’s principal financial and accounting officer for the interim period.



Cree, Inc. [DURHAM, N.C.] (NASDAQ: CREE) announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mike McDevitt will retire from his executive positions. Mike joined Cree in 2002, and has served as the Company’s CFO since May 2012.



Advantego Corporation [DENVER] (OTC PINK: ADGO) announced that Tracy Alan Madsen, is its new Chief Financial Officer, a transition from his previous role as a consultant for approximately two years. He replaces Philip F. Grey, who remains as a consultant to the Company and the head of the soon-to-be-formed Board of Advisors, as previously announced. Madsen has served as a Chief Financial Officer and other senior executive positions and consultant for both public and private organizations for the past 28 years. From 1996 to present, he has provided consulting and administrative services through his company, Avcon Services Inc. Most recently he served as the Managing Administrator and Chief Financial Officer for After Hours Triage, LLC.



Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. [ALHAMBRA, Calif. and GLENDALE, Calif.] (NASDAQ: AMEH) announced the appointment of Eric Chin as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Chin will be replacing Mihir Shah, who has served as ApolloMed’s CFO for the past two years. Mr. Chin has served as the Chief Financial Officer of Network Medical Management, Inc., since March 2018. Prior to joining Network Medical, Mr. Chin served as the Controller/Head of Finance – Real Estate of Public Storage, Inc. From May 2011 to October 2015, he served as Assistant Vice-President – Financial Reporting of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Mr. Chin began his career at Ernst & Young LLP in 2002.



Protenus [BALTIMORE] announced the addition of Brian Holtmeier as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Protenus, Brian spent 15 years in financial and accounting roles for IBM, recently as the CFO of IBM Security Systems, CFO of SilverPop, and Assistant Controller for IBM North America. He also served as CFO for IBM SilverPop. His leadership tenure with IBM also included financial roles with IBM Security Systems and IBM Software Group.



Symphony Ventures [LONDON & BOSTON] announced Brian Southward has joined as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), as well as his recent appointment to the Board of Directors. Southward joins Symphony from Satellite Solutions Worldwide Group, where he was Director Corporate Development.



Fitbit, Inc. [SAN FRANCISCO] (NYSE: FIT) announced that chief financial officer William R. Zerella will be leaving the company. The company has promoted Ronald W. Kisling, currently serving as chief accounting officer, to the role of CFO, leveraging his nearly four years with Fitbit to ensure continuity of operations. Zerella served as Fitbit’s CFO since June 2014. Prior to Fitbit, Kisling was CFO of Nanometrics. He also held senior executive roles at PGP Corporation, Saba Software, and SPL Worldgroup. He joined Fitbit nearly four years ago as CAO.



Advaxis, Inc. [PRINCETON, N.J.] (NASDAQ: ADXS) announced the appointment of Molly Henderson as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Henderson joins Advaxis from Cedar Cliff, LLC. Previously she was Chief Financial Officer at Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. Prior to Iovance, for more than a decade Ms. Henderson was Chief Business & Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of VirtualScopics, Inc. Earlier in her career Ms. Henderson was Corporate Controller at Ultralife Corporation and an expert advisor to entrepreneurs in Switzerland. She began her career as an audit manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers.



Nautilus Insurance Group [SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.] announce the appointment of Allison Kenworthy as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Nautilus, Kenworthy most recently worked as Vice President, Statutory Controller.



AKHAN Semiconductor [CHICAGO] announced that Dan Gravelle, has assumed the role of interim Chief Financial Officer of AKHAN Semiconductor, succeeding Kristie King, who is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.



Acorn Energy, Inc. [WILMINGTON, Del.] (OTCQB: ACFN) announced the hiring of Tracy Clifford as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Ms. Clifford succeeds former CFO Michael Barth, who served at Acorn for twelve years. Ms. Clifford previously served as CFO, Principal Accounting Officer, Corporate Controller and Secretary for a publicly-traded pharmaceutical company and a publicly-traded REIT from 1999 to 2015. Ms. Clifford’s prior experience included accounting leadership positions at United Healthcare (Atlanta) and the North Broward Hospital District (Fort Lauderdale) and work on the audit team of Deloitte & Touche (Miami).



UroGen Pharma Ltd. [RA’ANANA, Israel, and NEW YORK] (NASDAQ: URGN) announced that Stephen Mullennix, UroGen’s Chief Operating Officer, will become Interim Chief Financial Officer, replacing Gary Titus. Mr. Titus will remain as a consultant during the transition. Mr. Mullennix previously served as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Operations for SolarReserve, LLC. Prior to SolarReserve, Mr. Mullennix served as a Managing Director at US Renewables Group and Associate Vice President at AECOM Technology Company.



Sunworks, Inc. [ROSEVILLE, Calif.] (NASDAQ: SUNW) announced that Philip Radmilovic has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Radmilovic had been the Corporate Controller since June of 2017. He replaces Paul McDonnel, who has served as CFO since September 2016, and will remain engaged with the company as Treasurer.



Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. [JACKSON, Miss.] (NASDAQ: CALM) announced that Timothy A. Dawson will retire as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and Director. The Company also announced that Max P. Bowman will join Cal-Maine Foods as Vice President of Finance. Bowman will become Chief Financial Officer of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. following Dawson’s retirement. Bowman is currently Chief Financial Officer, Vice President and Secretary of Southern States Utility Trailer Sales and H&P Leasing. Prior to this, Bowman was Co-Founder and served as President and Chief Financial Officer of Tenax Aerospace, and previously served as Chief Financial Officer of ChemFirst. He also worked in risk management and internal audit positions with ChemFirst after starting his financial career as a senior staff accountant with Arthur Andersen & Co.



Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. [NEW YORK] (NYSE: MCB) announced that the Company has appointed Anthony J. Fabiano as Chief Financial Officer. Most recently, Mr. Fabiano was President, Chief Operating Officer and a member of the Board of Directors at Hudson City Bancorp, based in Paramus, New Jersey. Prior to Hudson City, Mr. Fabiano was Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary at Sound Federal Bancorp. Before that, he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at MSB Bancorp.



eHealth, Inc. [MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.] (NASDAQ: EHTH) announced that Derek N. Yung has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. He replaces former CFO, David Francis, who will continue in the role of Chief Operating Officer of eHealth. Mr. Francis has served as Chief Financial Officer of eHealth since July 2016 and as COO since January of 2018. Mr. Yung comes to eHealth from Hotwire, where he served as CFO, and served on Expedia, Inc.’s global executive finance team. Prior to his time at Hotwire, Mr. Yung served as CFO for Ticketfly. He has also served in CFO roles for Tria Beauty and Nextag.



ABL, Inc. [ROCKVILLE, Md.] announced the hire of Marykay Marchigiani as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Most recently, Ms. Marchigiani served as CFO at Battelle National Biodefense Institute, leading the corporate strategy for business operations of the National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center (NBACC) supporting the Federal Bureau of Investigation in bioforensic analysis of evidence from bio-crime or terrorist attacks, and the Department of Homeland Security in research and development to better understand biological threats and countermeasures. Prior to this, she served in the roles of CFO of Censeo Consulting Group, the Director of Government Accounting at Medimmune LLC, and Vice President and Sector Controller at Science Applications International Corporation.



361 Capital [DENVER] announced that Joseph “Jay” Paonessa has joined the firm as chief financial officer. He replaces Mark Nassi who left to pursue other interests. Before joining 361 Capital, Paonessa worked for more than nine years at Mantucket Capital Management Corporation, as an employee and then as a consultant for one of its portfolio companies. He was also vice president of finance for Mantucket Capital. He began his career as an auditor at Deloitte & Touche, LLP and held finance and accounting roles at Sun Microsystems, Inc. and ZettaCore, Inc.



Enphase Energy, Inc. [PETALUMA, Calif.] (NASDAQ: ENPH) announced that Eric Branderiz has been appointed Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Branderiz succeeds Bert Garcia, who is retiring. Prior to joining Enphase, Branderiz served as vice president, corporate controller and chief accounting officer at Tesla, Inc. Branderiz also served as senior vice president, corporate controller and chief accounting officer at SunPower Corporation. Prior to that, he served as vice president, corporate controller, and head of subsidy operations for the Knowledge Learning Corporation. Branderiz also served in various leadership executive positions at Spansion, Inc., including as senior vice president, corporate finance, financial planning and analysis and corporate controller, tax and treasury. Early in his career, he held various positions at Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. and Ernst & Young, LLP.



Owens & Minor, Inc. [RICHMOND, Va.] (NYSE: OMI) announced that Robert K. Snead, currently Group Vice President of Finance—Global Solutions, has assumed the additional role of interim Chief Financial Officer of Owens & Minor, succeeding Richard “Randy” A. Meier, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, who is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities. After joining Owens & Minor as Vice President of Corporate Development in 2010, Snead assumed roles of increasing responsibility in strategic planning, corporate development and later as treasurer of the company. Prior to joining Owens & Minor, Snead served as a director in Barclays Capital in New York.



FirstCity Bank of Commerce [WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.] announced that Tracy L. Keegan joins as President and CFO. Tracy L. Keegan was Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary for Atlantic Coast, having joined the Bank in March 2015. Keegan has served as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Administrative Officer, and she has run all aspects of banking, including Finance, Accounting, Treasury, planning and analysis, Information Technology, Human Resources, Operations, Retail, Marketing, and Credit Administration. Keegan has served on the Board of Directors for Broward Partnership of SE Florida and PACE. In addition, in 2014 Governor Rick Scott appointed Keegan to the Florida Board of Accountancy, where she currently serves as Vice Chairman.



CALIBRE Systems, Inc. [ALEXANDRIA, VA] announced the promotion of Dr. Craig E. College to Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. Dr. College previously served as the Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer. Dr. College joined CALIBRE in October 2012 after 34 years of government service as a military officer and civil servant. Prior to joining CALIBRE, he was the Deputy Assistant Chief of Staff for Installation Management, Department of the Army. Dr. College began his service as a Senior Executive in the Office of the Secretary of Defense where he served as Director, Economic Analysis and Resource Planning Division and Director, Force and Infrastructure Cost Analysis Division.



Infogix [NAPERVILLE, ILL.] announced Sameer Katiyar as its new Chief Financial Officer. Katiyar joins Infogix from Sabre Corporation, where he most recently served as vice president of finance.



Ranger Energy Services, Inc. [HOUSTON] (NYSE: RNGR) announced that Robert S. Shaw Jr., the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, has resigned. Brandon Blossman, currently the Company’s Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions, Financial Planning and Analysis, will assume the role of CFO. Mr. Blossman joined the Company earlier this year as part of the financial leadership team.



Boardwalktech Software Corp. [CUPERTINO, CA] (TSXV: BWLK) announced that Charlie Glavin has joined as the Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) for the Company. Mr. Glavin was most recently CFO of TSX-listed ViXS Systems. Previously, Charlie was Director / CFO for Phoenix Biomass Energy and MP2 Capital. Mr. Glavin was the CFO and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) for Spreadtrum Communications. For 12 years, Mr. Glavin was an award-winning, senior global semiconductor analyst for Credit Suisse, Needham, and ThinkEquity Partners. Mr. Glavin also worked as a Senior Engineer at Intel Corporation and began his career with Fidelity Investments.



Royal Gold, Inc. [DENVER, COLORADO] (NASDAQ: RGLD) announced the appointment of Bill Heissenbuttel to the position of Chief Financial Officer and Vice President Strategy. Bill Heissenbuttel came to Royal Gold in 2006. Prior to Royal Gold, Mr. Heissenbuttel was focused on corporate lending to the mineral industry with roles at N M Rothschild & Sons, ABN AMRO Bank, and Chemical Bank Manufacturers Hanover.



Oska Wellness [CARLSBAD, Calif.] announced that Bob Ohlweiler has been named Chief Operating Officer/Chief Financial Officer. Ohlweiler has over 30 years’ experience from companies including Hewlett-Packard, Kodak, Yahoo!, Razer, and MusicMatch.



Lumentum Holdings Inc. [MILPITAS, Calif.] announced that Aaron Tachibana, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has resigned from the company to pursue other interests. Chris Coldren, Lumentum’s Senior Vice President Strategy and Corporate Development, has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer.



Young Living Essential Oils [LEHI, Utah] announced the appointment of Lee Bowen as its Chief Financial Officer. Before being named Chief Financial Officer, he joined Young Living in 2014 as Director of Finance and was subsequently promoted to Sr. Director of Finance, VP of Finance, and most recently to Senior VP of Finance. Prior to joining Young Living, he worked at Intel Corporation as Regional Director of Finance at Hilti as an expatriate in Panama; he also worked as the Director of Financial Planning and Analysis for Nature’s Sunshine.