USA | CFO Moves – week ending June 29, 2018

Starbucks Corporation [SEATTLE] (NASDAQ: SBUX) announced that Scott Maw, executive vice president and chief financial officer, is retiring. A seven-year partner (employee), Maw has been in the role since February of 2014. Maw joined Starbucks as global controller in 2011. Prior to his role as CFO, he served as senior vice president of Corporate Finance.



Sprint [OVERLAND PARK, Kan.] (NYSE: S) announced the appointment of Andrew Davies as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Davies most recently served as Group CFO for VEON before stepping down from that role in November 2017. Immediately preceding his role with VEON, Davies spent over a decade with Vodafone Group holding various financial leadership positions in Japan, Turkey, India, and finally as CFO of Verizon Wireless in the U.S. Prior to joining Vodafone Group, Davies started his career with KPMG in Cardiff, Wales before serving in progressively senior finance roles with GE, Honeywell, and the Caudwell Group in both the U.K. and the U.S.



Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. [SAN FRANCISCO and TEL AVIV, Israel] (OTCQB: KALTF, TSX-V: KALY) announced the appointment of Victoria Rudman as Interim Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary. Ms. Rudman served as Chief Financial Officer of Kalytera from March 2015 through June 2016 and continued to serve as Treasurer and Secretary of Kalytera since March 2015. Ms. Rudman previously held various positions in Morgan Stanley and Bear Stearns and a number of small cap public companies and startup ventures.



Waystar™ [ATLANTA & CHICAGO & LOUISVILLE, Ky.] announced Steve Oreskovich has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Steve will assume CFO responsibilities from Jim Lacy, who continues in his role as Waystar’s Counsel and will lead corporate strategy as Chief Strategy Officer. Steve joins Waystar from Merge Healthcare, where he served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Prior to Merge, Steve held progressive financial roles within companies such as Truis, Inc. and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.



Blue Shield of California [SAN FRANCISCO] announced that Sandra Clarke joins as senior vice president and chief financial officer. Clarke replaces Mick Murray, Blue Shield’s senior vice president and chief financial officer since 2013, who has elected to retire. Clarke joins Blue Shield from Daiichi Sankyo Inc. Clarke served as senior vice president and chief financial officer of the company. Clarke has also held senior finance roles at Philips Healthcare, where she served as CFO of its North & South America Commercial Group and at Siemens Water Technologies Group, where she was vice president of finance and controller.



Christopher & Banks Corporation [MINNEAPOLIS] (NYSE: CBK) announced that Richard Bundy will be joining the Company as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. He replaces Marc Ungerman, who has been serving as the Interim Chief Financial Officer, will continue in his role as Vice President, Controller. Mr. Bundy has served in numerous roles with increasing responsibility in his approximately 10 years at Chico’s FAS, Inc. most recently serving as Vice President, Brand Finance & Strategy. Prior to Chico’s he served as a financial analyst at both Limited Brands, Inc and Albertson’s Inc.



Instart [PALO ALTO, Calif.] announced the appointment of Jony Hartono as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Hartono joins Instart from Capriza, where he served as CFO. He previously served at MobileIron as VP of Finance. He also held a series of corporate development and finance positions at Silicon Graphics International Corp.



E2open [AUSTIN, Texas] announced the appointment of Jarett Janik to the position of Chief Financial Officer. Jarett was most recently the Chief Financial Officer at Forterro. Prior to Forterro, Janik held the position of Chief Financial Officer at Allegro. He has also held executive and senior finance positions at Infor, as well as Certegy and Netzee, Inc.



Tarsus Entertainment [IRVINE, Calif.] announced Adrien Poirier as Chief Financial Officer. Adrien brings to Tarsus Entertainment over 35 years of experience from the Ford Motor Company, Cap Gemini, Ernst & Young and Loral and the Walt Disney Company. Prior to joining Tarsus Entertainment, Adrien was most recently CFO at VisionMaker. Predating VisionMaker, Adrien was CFO of Baja Fresh, Sweet Factory, Cinnaworks and La Salsa Mexican Restaurants. Adrien was CFO of all the companies held by the same investment group.



Shiloh Industries, Inc. [VALLEY CITY, Ohio] (NASDAQ: SHLO) announced Lillian Etzkorn will join the company’s executive leadership team as senior vice president and chief financial officer. Etzkorn succeeds W. Jay Potter who will be leaving the company. Etzkorn will join Shiloh from CPI Card Group in Denver, Colorado where she serves as chief financial officer. She has extensive automotive experience, having held several senior financial positions with both Dana Incorporated and Ford Motor Company.



Granite [WATSONVILLE, Calif.] (NYSE: GVA) announced that it appointed Jigisha Desai to the position of senior vice president and chief financial officer (CFO). Desai will also serve on the company’s executive committee. Desai will succeed Laurel J. Krzeminski who announced her planned retirement earlier this year. Krzeminski joined Granite as controller in 2008 and has served as CFO since 2010. Desai has been with Granite for 25 years, serving most recently as vice president of corporate finance and treasurer.



Penn Community Bank [DOYLESTOWN, PA.] announced that Charles T. Field has joined the organization to serve as its chief financial officer. Field previously served as chief financial officer and treasurer for a bank holding company in South Central Pennsylvania. Prior to that, Field served as CFO at a newly launched financial institution. Additionally, he has international experience in the banks, telecommunications and manufacturing industries.



ID Agent [BOWIE, Md.] has appointed Hans Morris as its new Chief Financial Officer. Morris has joined ID Agent from Sonatype, where he was Vice President, Finance. Prior to Sonatype, Morris was CFO at InfoSnap. Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at Spring Mobile Solutions, as well as MSI, Mars Symbioscience and TECORE Wireless Systems, among other companies.



Live! Casino & Hotel [HANOVER, Md.] announced Yvonne Mrha to Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Live! Casino & Hotel. Prior to joining Live!, Mrs. Mrha served as Vice President of Finance at MGM Resorts International, Vice President of Finance for Thunder Valley Casino and Senior Director of Finance for Las Vegas Sands.



Herc Holdings Inc. [BONITA SPRINGS, Fla.] (NYSE: HRI) announced that it has appointed Mark Irion as senior vice president and chief financial officer. Irion joins Herc Holdings with nearly 25 years of experience. For the past 19 years he served as chief financial officer for Neff Corporation. His career experience also includes serving as chief financial officer for a computer component distribution company and audit senior for Deloitte & Touche LLP.



Internet Marketing Inc. [SAN DIEGO] has named Dan Romeo its new CFO. Romeo first joined IMI in September 2014 before leaving in 2016 to lead PIA Agency as their CFO.



Blink Charging Co. [MIAMI BEACH, FL] (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW) announced the appointment of Jonathan New as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). For the last ten years, he was CFO for Net Element. Prior to his experience with Net Element, Mr. New was a CFO consultant and worked with several public and private companies.



EMEX, LLC [HOUSTON] announced the addition of Kurt Keller as Chief Financial Officer. Keller’s work experience includes 10 years with Navasota Energy, seven years at Deloitte and two years at Sonat Energy Services, where he served as project manager.



The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc. (HJF) [Bethesda, Maryland] announced that it has named Corey Hastings as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Hastings joins HJF from the AARP Foundation, where his first role with the organization was as Senior Management Consultant. He left AARP to be the Executive Manager of the Uniformed Services University’s Center for Neuroscience and Regenerative Medicine, and later returned to AARP Foundation as Director of Finance and then Vice President, Workforce Programs. Previously, he also held finance and management positions with Development Alternatives, Inc. and HJF, as a Program Manager at Uniformed Services University.



Bryn Mawr Trust [BRYN MAWR, Pa.] (NASDAQ: BMTC) announced the appointment of Michael S. Thompson as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Banking Division. Thompson was the CFO at Royal Bank (RBA) from 2012 until it was acquired by BMT in December of 2017. Since then, he has been working with BMT supporting multiple initiatives. While at RBA, Mr. Thompson held several senior roles beginning in 1999, including controller and chief accounting officer.