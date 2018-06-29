USA | CFO Moves – week ending June 22, 2018

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [AKRON, Ohio] (NASDAQ: GT) announced that Laura K. Thompson, executive vice president and chief financial officer has informed the company of her intention to retire in the first quarter of 2019 after 35 years of dedicated and distinguished service. Thompson joined Goodyear in 1983 and served in a wide range of key finance and business roles of increasing responsibility culminating in her appointment as executive vice president and chief financial officer in 2013. Prior to that, she played a key role in the turnaround of Goodyear’s North America business as vice president of finance. Earlier, she led business development and investor relations for the company.



Mondelēz International [DEERFIELD, Ill.] (NASDAQ: MDLZ) announced that Luca Zaramella, Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance and a 20-year veteran of the company, will become EVP, Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Zaramella will replace Brian Gladden, who is leaving the company. Over the past four years, Luca has assumed a range of responsibilities, including Corporate Controller, Treasurer and global head of Financial Planning & Analysis. Zaramella has served as Mondelēz International’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance since 2016 and was the Senior Vice President and Corporate Controller from 2014 to 2016. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President, Finance of Mondelez Europe. He began his career with the company in Italy before holding positions of increasing seniority in Latin America, Europe and North America.



Frontier Communications Corporation [NORWALK, Conn.] (NASDAQ: FTR) announced that R. Perley McBride, its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be resigning from the company for personal reasons, and to return to Atlanta where his family resides. Mr. McBride will remain in his position until August 31, 2018 to help transition responsibilities.



International Paper [MEMPHIS, Tenn.] (NYSE: IP) announced that Timothy S. Nicholls has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Glenn R. Landau who is leaving the company for personal reasons. Mr. Nicholls, who currently serves as Senior Vice President – Industrial Packaging the Americas, previously served as Chief Financial Officer of the Company from December 2007 through November 2011. Mr. Nicholls has served as Senior Vice President – Industrial Packaging the Americas since November 2014. His previous positions have included Senior Vice President – Printing & Communications Papers the Americas, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He joined International Paper in 1999 through the Company’s acquisition of Union Camp Corporation, where he held a series of finance and business planning positions.



Graco Inc. [MINNEAPOLIS] (NYSE: GGG) has named Mark W. Sheahan Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Sheahan joined Graco in 1995 and has held senior management positions including Vice President and General Manager, Applied Fluid Technologies Division, since February 2008; Chief Administrative Officer from 2005 to 2008; and Vice President and Treasurer from 1998 to 2005. He was named Treasurer in 1996. Prior to Graco, he was a Senior Tax Manager at KPMG.



West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. [EXTON, Pa.] (NYSE: WST) announced it has appointed Bernard J. Birkett to serve as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Mr. Birkett will succeed William J. Federici, who announced his intention to retire later this year. Mr. Federici will remain at West in an advisory capacity to oversee a smooth transition. Mr. Birkett joins West from Merit Medical Systems, Inc., where he most recently served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Mr. Birkett served in a number of senior global leadership roles, including Controller for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Vice President of International Finance. Mr. Birkett began his career as an accountant, and has experience working for additional manufacturing and medical device companies, including Inamed Corporation, Strix Limited and SPS Unbrako International.



Community Health Network [Indianapolis] announced Kyle Fisher, its former chief retail and innovation officer and chief executive officer for Visionary Enterprises, Inc. (VEI), has been named the network’s chief financial officer. Fisher joined VEI in 2008 as chief operating officer and assumed the role of CEO in 2009. Prior to joining VEI, he served as executive vice president at Goelzer Investment Management, where he was responsible for new business development and client services. He also has held senior-level leadership positions in the banking industry in the Southeast and here locally with Fifth Third Bank.



GovernmentCIO [WASHINGTON] announced the appointment of Steve Hughes as chief financial officer. Hughes most recently served three years as executive vice president and CFO at Schafer Corporation. Prior to Schafer, Hughes held various roles at SRA International, Inc. Hughes joined SRA as a systems analyst and spent 15 years at the company before he was promoted to CFO in 1999.



NCI Building Systems, Inc. [HOUSTON] (NYSE: NCS) announced that Mark E. Johnson, the Company’s Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer has informed the Board of Directors of his retirement from his position with the Company.



Spring-Green Enterprises [Plainfield, IL] announced that Jeff Kastelic has accepted the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Kastelic started his financial career in 1991 with Price Waterhouse and went on to become the CFO of a privately-held, family-owned window company in 2000. In 2005, he became the CFO of Strive Logistics.



Maxor National Pharmacy Services, LLC [AMARILLO, Texas] announced the appointment of David G. Wheeler as Chief Financial Officer. Wheeler brings decades of executive leadership experience to Maxor, including more than fifteen years of experience as CFO and Board Member of other leading Prescription Benefit Managers. Wheeler formerly served as CFO and board member of MedImpact Healthcare Systems, Inc. In addition to other Director roles, he contributed his industry expertise as a member of WellDyneRx’s Board of Directors after leaving MedImpact.



Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. [RESTON, Va.] (NASDAQ: CHCI) announced that it has named Christopher Guthrie as Chief Financial Officer and Principal Financial Officer. Mr. Guthrie will succeed Christopher Conover as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Guthrie has served as Chief Financial Officer of Comstock Partners, LC, since 2013 and brings over 15 years of accounting and finance experience, previously working for Red Zone Capital Management. He has also previously served as an audit and transaction services manager at PwC.



Integrated Risk Solutions [WAUKESHA, Wis.] announced that John McGee has joined its leadership team as Chief Operating Officer/Chief Financial Officer. McGee most recently served as Chief Financial Officer for Damage Control, Inc.



Level Access [VIENNA, VA.] announced the appointment of Saul Gates as the company’s chief financial officer. Gates previously served as CFO at companies including Telarix and INRIX. Gates also held a number of finance leadership roles at publicly traded companies including Coinstar, Microsoft, and PriceWaterhouseCoopers.



Alkahest, Inc. [SAN CARLOS, Calif.] announced the appointment of Michael Byrnes as Chief Financial Officer. Michael joins Alkahest from Ocera Therapeutics where he was Chief Financial Officer prior to Ocera’s acquisition by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals; and he held previous positions of increasing responsibility with Maxygen, NeurogesX, Lipid Sciences, and ADAC Laboratories.



Pharmatech Associates [HAYWARD, Calif.] announced the addition of Michaela Mueller as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. Joanne Zongus, who has served as CFO and Vice President of Human Resources, will assume full responsibility for the HR function as VP HR.



Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. [NAPA, Calif.] (OTCBB: CWGL) announced that Karen Diepholz has been named Chief Financial Officer. Diepholz comes to Crimson from Vintage Wine Estates (VWE), where she was the Chief Financial Officer. Prior to VWE, Karen was the Chief Financial Officer of Equinox Payments, and the Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis for Hypercom Corporation. Karen also served as the Vice President, Corporate Controller at Fender Musical Instruments and spent her early career in the consumer products industry in a variety of financial and leadership roles at The Dial Corporation, now Henkel U.S.



FIRSTIME DESIGN LIMITED [NEW BERLIN, Wis.] announced the appointment of Nicole Van Den Heuvel as the new Chief Financial Officer of FirsTime and its subsidiaries. Ms. Van Den Heuvel joins FirsTime from Ernst & Young, where she spent the last eight years in accounting and auditing within the manufacturing, retail and consumer products industries. Ms. Van Den Heuvel will succeed Julie Kren, who has served as FirsTime’s Chief Financial Officer since 2013. Julie will continue as a valuable member of the FirsTime team, with alternative duties and responsibilities.



NantKwest, Inc. [CULVER CITY, Calif.] (NASDAQ: NK) announced the elevation of Sonja Nelson, chief accounting officer for the company, to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Nelson first joined NantKwest in 2015. Nelson succeeds Rich Tajak, who had served as the company’s CFO since January 2016. Prior to joining NantKwest in 2015, Nelson served as Vice President & Corporate Controller at AltheaDx, Inc. from 2014 and as Senior Director & Controller at Cadence Pharmaceuticals, Inc. from 2012 to 2014. Nelson also served as Director, General Accounting at Cricket Communications, Inc., between 2008 and 2012.



Stimwave LLC [POMPANO BEACH, Fla.] announced the appointment of Steven Amelio to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Amelio is a senior financial executive with 30 years of experience in the medical device industry, with over his 20 year career with United States Surgical Corporation, Tyco Healthcare Group LP and ultimately Covidien, PLC. Most recently, Amelio was CFO of Paradigm Spine, LLC.



XebiaLabs [BOSTON] announced that Stephen Gregorio has joined the company as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Stephen Gregorio has served as Chief Financial Officer for several successful software companies. Most recently, he held the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Black Duck Software, which was recently sold to Synopsys.



Merz North America [RALEIGH, N.C.] announced the appointment of Alana Sine to Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Merz North America. Sine has served as interim CFO since March 2018. Prior to joining Merz, Sine held accounting and finance roles at Ernst & Young (now EY) and Lowe’s Food Stores.



The Joint Corp. [SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.] (NASDAQ: JYNT) reported CFO John Meloun will resign effective July 20, 2018.



Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. [PORTLAND, Ore.] (NASDAQ: BREW) announced that Joseph K. Vanderstelt, chief financial officer, will be departing the company, effective July 13, 2018.



Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. [SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & NEW YORK] announced the appointment of Eric Schmidt as Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Schmidt comes to Allogene from Cowen and Company, where he served as Managing Director and Senior Biotechnology Analyst since 1998. Prior to joining Cowen in 1998, Dr. Schmidt was a Vice President and Research Analyst covering the biotechnology sector for UBS Securities. Before joining UBS, he co-founded Cambridge Biological Consultants.



F+W Media [NEW YORK] announced that Kenneth S. Kharbanda has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. Mr Kharbanda is an executive with more than two decades’ experience, with most recently as CFO of the Daily Racing Form. His prior positions include senior financial roles BizCredit, KGB, Inc., Time Warner, Inc.-AOL, Reed Elsevier, PLC-Lexis-Nexis Group, and GE Capital.



Simon Property Group [INDIANAPOLIS] (NYSE: SPG) announced that Brian McDade will succeed Andy Juster as the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer on October 1, 2018. Brian has been with the Company for 14 years, serving in various senior finance and accounting roles with increasing complexity and responsibility, most recently serving as the Company’s Senior Vice President and Treasurer.



PolarityTE, Inc. [SALT LAKE CITY] (NASDAQ: COOL) announced that Paul Mann is the new Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mann has nearly 20 years of financial industry experience, most recently as the Healthcare Portfolio Manager at Highbridge Capital Management. Prior to Highbridge, Mr. Mann held positions with Soros Fund Management, UBS Investment Group, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank. Notably, Mr. Mann began his career as a scientist at Proctor and Gamble and is named as an inventor on patent applications for skincare compounds and technologies.



Data Intensity [BEDFORD, Mass.] announced that Karl Stubelis has joined Data Intensity as the new CFO. Paul Hausback previously acted as interim CFO. Before joining Data Intensity, Karl served as senior vice president and CFO/COO at Arcadia, and prior to that he was CFO of athenahealth. Karl was also Vice President, Corporate Controller, and Chief Accounting Officer at SapientNitro Corporation.



Quick Base [CAMBRIDGE, Mass.] announced the appointment of Doug Wendell as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Prior to joining Quick Base, Wendell was a managing director in the Technology Investment Banking Group at Jefferies LLC. He also spent 13 years at Citigroup, where he was a managing director in their Technology Investment Banking Group. Additionally, he served as a trust officer at Northern Trust Corp. in the firm’s International Client Services Group.



GEE Group Inc. [NAPERVILLE, Ill.] (NYSE American: JOB) announced that it has appointed Kim Thorpe as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of GEE. Thorpe joined the Company as Vice President of Finance on May 1, 2018. Prior to joining GEE, Mr. Thorpe served as a senior executive and chief financial officer of both publicly traded and privately-owned organizations. Two of his past positions of note include having served as the CFO of a publicly traded specialty insurance group, and as the CFO and a senior leadership team member of a large insurance and financial services business unit of GE Capital. Mr. Thorpe also was a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Thorpe replaces Andrew J. Norstrud, who is resigning his position as the Company’s chief financial officer to pursue other interests.



Liberty Tax, Inc. [VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.] (NASDAQ: TAX) announced that Michael Piper became the Company’s Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, former Chief Financial Officer of the Company Mark Baumgartner will return to the Company to serve as an outside strategic advisor and consultant. Most recently, Piper served as Chief Financial Officer of CDYNE Corporation. Before that, Piper served as the Company’s Vice President of Financial Products and in other roles at the Company including Director of Finance and Director of Financial Products. He worked for the Company for 13 years before moving to CDYNE Corporation. Piper also served in senior roles in accounting and finance with three publicly traded companies, and he worked for a time at Ernst & Young. Baumgartner spent more than 10 years with Liberty Tax as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer before retiring in 2014. He currently serves as Audit Committee Chairman of the privately held Business Financial Services, Inc.