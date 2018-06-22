USA | CFO Moves – week ending June 15, 2018

General Motors Co. [DETROIT] announced Chuck Stevens, GM executive vice president and Chief Financial Officer, has indicated his plans to retire after more than 40 years with the company. GM also announced the appointment of Dhivya Suryadevara as Chief Financial Officer. Suryadevara has been vice president, Corporate Finance since July 2017. From 2015 to 2017, Suryadevara served as vice president, Finance and Treasurer. Suryadevara also served as CEO and Chief Investment Officer for GM Asset Management from 2013 to 2017. Suryadevara joined GM in 2005.



Automatic Data Processing [Roseland, New Jersey] announced that Jan Siegmund, Chief Financial Officer, notified the Company of his intention to leave. His departure date has not been determined.



Titan International, Inc. [QUINCY, Ill.] (NYSE: TWI) named David A. Martin as the Company’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Titan, Mr. Martin served from 1993 to 2018 in various roles at Aegion Corporation. Mr. Martin’s roles included serving as the company’s Chief Financial Officer from 2007 to November 2017.



Deckers Brands [GOLETA, Calif.] (NYSE: DECK) announced the appointment of Steve Fasching to Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Fasching previously served as the company’s Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy, Planning & Investor Relations. He succeeds Tom George, who will transition concurrent with Mr. Fasching’s appointment. Mr. Fasching held senior finance-related roles at Princess Cruises prior to joining Deckers in August 2011 as Vice President, Strategic Financial Planning. Mr. Fasching was elevated to Vice President, Strategy & Investor Relations in 2016 and was promoted to Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy, Planning & Investor Relations in February 2018.



RAMCO [FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.] (NYSE: RPT) announced the appointment of Michael P. Fitzmaurice as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary. Mr. Fitzmaurice most recently served as Senior Vice President of Finance with Retail Properties of America, Inc. Prior to joining RPAI in 2012, Mr. Fitzmaurice held various management roles within capital markets, finance, accounting and investments for GGP and Equity Office Properties.



Kennametal Inc. [PITTSBURGH] (NYSE: KMT) announced that Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jan Kees van Gaalen will retire from the company. Jan Kees has served the company as CFO since 2015.



WaterBridge Resources LLC [HOUSTON] announced Steve Jones as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Jones previously served as founder and CEO of Core Midstream, LLC as well as founder and CFO of PennTex Midstream Partners, LLC, and Managing Director with Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.



Digi International [MINNETONKA, Minn.] (NASDAQ: DGII) announced that Gokul Hemmady has been appointed as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the company. Most recently, Hemmady served as an independent technology and telecom consultant based in Los Angeles, California. Previously, he served as President of Nextel Brazil. He has also served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of NII Holdings, and prior to that as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of ADC Telecommunications.



r21 Holdings, Inc. [WARRENDALE, Pa.] has appointed that Michele Pascoe has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Pascoe succeeds Stephen Coulombe who was named Interim Chief Financial Officer in. Ms. Pascoe joins rue21 from Alvarez & Marsal. Prior to Alvarez and Marsal, from 2013-2017, Ms. Pascoe was the Chief Administration Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Marsh Supermarkets LLC. From 2009 to 2013, Ms. Pascoe was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Charming Shoppes/ Fashion Bug Division. She also served as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer from 2007-2009 at Rachel Ashwell Designs/Shabby Chic. She began her fashion business career at the Warnaco Group in 1989.



HubSpot [CAMBRIDGE, Mass.] (NYSE: HUBS) announced that Kate Bueker will become Chief Financial Officer of HubSpot. She replaces John Kinzer, who will step down as Chief Financial Officer. Bueker joins HubSpot from Akamai Technologies where she most recently served as the senior vice president of business finance and operations. Bueker held a number of finance and business development leadership positions during her 11 years at the company. Prior to Akamai, Bueker spent almost a decade in investment banking at The Blackstone Group, UBS, Credit Suisse and Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette.



CPI Card Group Inc. [LITTLETON, Colo.] (NASDAQ: PMTS; TSX: PMTS) announced the appointment of John D. Lowe as Chief Financial Officer. She replaces Lillian Etzkorn, the Company’s current CFO, who is stepping down. John D. Lowe was most recently Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of SquareTwo Financial Corporation, from August 2014 until June 2017. Prior to his role as CFO, Lowe held multiple leadership roles with SquareTwo including Treasurer, VP of Finance, VP of External Reporting and Director of Technical Accounting. Prior to SquareTwo, Mr. Lowe was Director of Technical Accounting at Archstone, from January 2008 until August 2009. Prior to Archstone, Mr. Lowe was with Deloitte & Touche, LLP in both the Assurance and Capital Markets Practices as an Auditor and Consultant.



Avinger, Inc. [REDWOOD CITY, Calif.] (NASDAQ: AVGR) announced that Mark Weinswig will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Weinswig will succeed Matt Ferguson, who is leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Weinswig previously served as the CFO of Emcore, One Workplace, and Aqua Metals. Earlier in his career, he was International Financial Controller for Coherent, and held senior financial positions at Oclaro. Mr. Weinswig began his career in public accounting at PricewaterhouseCoopers and worked at Morgan Stanley as an Equity Research Analyst.



Akonni Biosystems [FREDERICK, Md.] announced the appointment of Lawrence (Larry) Firestone as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO).



Lincoln 1st Bank [LINCOLN PARK, N.J.] announced that Erik J. Terpstra has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Vice President. Prior to his appointment, Terpstra served in public accounting, most recently a member within the financial institution industry group for BDO USA, LLP.



Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. [SOMERVILLE, Mass.] announced that it has appointed Gregory Perry as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Finch, Mr. Perry held various senior financial leadership roles at several biotech companies including Novelion Therapeutics, Eleven Biotherapeutics, ImmunoGen, Domantis, and Transkaryotic Therapies. Mr. Perry transitioned to the biotech industry after beginning his career at General Electric, where he served in increasingly senior financial roles over fourteen years. Additionally, Mr. Perry currently serves on the Board of Directors of Merus Therapeutics and Kala Pharmaceuticals.



Hopebridge [Indianapolis, IN] announced that they have chosen Ben Seib as the organization’s next Chief Financial Officer. Seib most recently served as System Chief Financial Officer for Cancer Treatment Centers of America.



Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. [HOUSTON] (NYSE AMERICAN: AE) announced the election of Tracy E. Ohmart as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the Company. Mr. Ohmart will replace Sharon C. Davis in her roles as interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the Company. Ms. Davis will continue in her positions as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Accounting Officer of the Company. Mr. Ohmart was most recently with Horn Solutions, Inc., and prior to that as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of United Bulk Terminals USA, Inc., from 2012 to 2016. He was Assistant Controller for Southwestern Energy Company from 2010 to 2012, and from 1989 to 2009 he held various accounting, finance, management and special projects positions with increasing responsibilities with EPCO, Inc., TEPPCO Partners, L.P. and ARCO Pipe Line Company.



Watts Water Technologies, Inc. [NORTH ANDOVER, Mass.] (NYSE: WTS) announced the appointment of Shashank Patel as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Patel joins Watts from Xylem Inc., where he most recently served as Vice President of Finance for its Applied Water Systems, Dewatering and America’s Commercial Team. During his career at Xylem, Mr. Patel held several leadership positions, including serving as interim Chief Financial Officer for nine months in 2015 and 2016. Prior to that, Mr. Patel served as Chief Financial Officer and Vice President, Finance for Xylem’s Applied Water Systems division from 2010 to July 2015. In total, Mr. Patel spent twenty one years working globally at ITT/Xylem and held several leadership positions of increased responsibilities in finance, operations, and engineering. Additionally, Mr. Patel spent eight years working at Ernst & Young and obtained his CPA license in 1987.



SourceMedia [NEW YORK] announced the appointment of Sean Kron as CFO. Kron joins SourceMedia from S&P Global Platt’s PIRA Energy Group where he was Head of Finance. Prior to joining SourceMedia, Sean was CFO for PIRA Energy Group. Before PIRA Energy Group, Sean spent 12 years with Thomson Reuters in numerous financial leadership roles.



Internap Corporation [RESTON, Va.] (NASDAQ: INAP) announced the appointment of James C. Keeley as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Keeley succeeds Robert M. Dennerlein. Mr. Keeley’s recent positions include: Chief Financial Officer at Tahzoo, LLC; Financial Consultant and General Manager for satellite operations of Vonage Holdings Corporation, subsequent to Vonage’s acquisition of Icore Networks Inc, where Mr. Keeley was CFO; positions of increasing responsibility at Primus Telecommunications Group, Incorporated (PTGi), including Chief Accounting Officer and CFO and was CFO during Peter Aquino’s tenure as CEO.



Media Partners Corporation [BELLEVUE, Wash.] announced that Tom Munro has joined the company as Chief Operating and Financial Officer. Mr. Munro previously held the same COO/CFO title at Glowforge, Inc. He brings a wide range of experience to Media Partners in the digital media space from Photobucket, where he served as Chief Executive Officer for over six years. Prior to Photobucket, Mr. Munro was the Chief Financial Officer at a number of public and private companies.