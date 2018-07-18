USA | CFO Moves – week ending July 13, 2018

ChargePoint [CAMPBELL, Calif.] announced the appointment of Rex Jackson as its Chief Financial Officer. Jackson brings a wealth of experience with technology companies to ChargePoint, having served as CFO at Gigamon Inc., JDS Uniphase and Symyx Technologies, and held senior executive positions at Synopsys, AdForce and Read-Rite. Jackson is a board member at EMCORE and Energous.



Gigamon Inc. [SANTA CLARA, Calif.] announced that Dave Arkley is joining Gigamon as its Chief Financial Officer. Arkley has spent the last 11 of his over 20 year career as a CFO, most recently with International Decision Systems, and previously with Vertafore, Edifecs, Parallels and Itron.



Maxar Technologies [WESTMINSTER, Colo.] (NYSE: MAXR; TSX: MAXR) announced the appointment of Biggs Porter as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Porter most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Fluor Corporation from 2012 to 2017. He was Chief Financial Officer of Tenet Healthcare from 2006-2012. Previously, he held finance and accounting leadership positions with Raytheon and Northrop Grumman. He began his career as an Audit Principal at Arthur Young and Co.



SECUR [PITTSBURGH] announced the hiring of Clifford J. Bright as Chief Financial Officer. Cliff has served as CFO for several waste management firms during his 45-year career. He was Vice President of Finance and Administration and CFO for MHF Logistical Solutions, Inc.



Archrock, Inc. [HOUSTON] (NYSE: AROC) announced that Douglas S. Aron has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Aron previously served in various senior roles at HollyFrontier Corporation and its predecessors for more than 15 years, including as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of HollyFrontier Corporation from July 2011 to March 2017. Prior to 2011, Mr. Aron served Frontier Oil Corporation as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, from 2009, as Vice President of Corporate Finance, from 2005 to 2009 and as Director of Investor Relations, from 2001 to 2005. Mr. Aron most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Nine Energy Service, Inc. during 2017.



Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. [IRVINE, Calif.] (NASDAQ: HJLI) announced that Bob Rankin will be joining the company as its chief financial officer. He assumes the CFO role from Bill Abbott, who will be leaving the company. Prior to joining Hancock Jaffe, Bob served as Chief Financial Officer of Horsburgh & Scott. Before that, he held multiple CFO positions, including at Process Fab, Inc., House of Taylor Jewelry, Inc., Small World Kids, Inc., Cyblime Communications, webcasts.com and DeCrane Aircraft Holdings, Inc.



Goliath Technologies [PHILADELPHIA] announced David DeFelice as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer. Previously David has held positions as CFO at PHD Virtual Technologies, Defense Solutions Inc, Celeren Corporation, Octagon Research Solutions and other organizations.



ThirdChannel [BOSTON] announced the appointment of John Reilly as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Reilly joins ThirdChannel from Cryptzone where he held the position of Global Controller. Throughout his career, Reilly has also held financial leadership positions at Promisec, Kalido, and ManageSoft.



Superior Industries International, Inc. [SOUTHFIELD, Mich.] (NYSE: SUP) announced Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Nadeem Moiz, has resigned for personal reasons.



Engage3 [DAVIS, CALIF.] announced that O’Neil Nalavadi has joined the team as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Nalavadi will lead Engage3’s financial operations and investor relations. He joins Engage3 from Innodata, Inc. where he was the Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President from 2009 to 2017. Prior to Innodata, he was Chief Financial Officer for R Systems from 2000 to 2009. Prior to R Systems, he served as the Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of UBICS, Inc. until 2000.



BrandMuscle [CHICAGO] has hired John Corrigan as Chief Financial Officer.



Aeroflow Healthcare [ASHEVILLE, N.C.] announced that it has appointed Scott Sonnone as chief financial officer. Prior to joining Aeroflow, Scott held financial executive positions at Zealandia Holding Company, Inc. and Cane Creek Cycling Components Inc.



Broward Health [FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.] has named Kim Braxl Cole as chief financial officer of Broward Health North. Cole most recently served as controller of Delray Medical Center. Prior to that, Cole served as vice president and controller at CareGuide in Coral Springs and was also manager of financial services at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale.



Brevet Capital Management, LLC [NEW YORK] announced the appointment of Vikram Sodhi as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Sodhi joins Brevet from PricewaterhouseCoopers. In his 24 years at PwC, he served financial institutions across banking, capital markets, and alternative asset management.



MobileIron [MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.] (NASDAQ: MOBL) announced that Scott Hill has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Prior to MobileIron, Scott served as senior vice president of finance at Symantec. Prior to Symantec, Scott was an investment banker with J.P. Morgan. Scott started his career in the defense industry, with engineering roles at the U.S. Department of Defense and Digital Receiver Technology.



SolomonEdwards [WAYNE, Pa.] has appointed Mario Patone as its Chief Financial Officer. Before working in the private sector, he was the partner-in-charge of Transaction Advisory Services for a top ten national CPA and consulting firm.



TB Alliance [NEW YORK] announced the appointment of Angela Vanderploeg as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Vanderploeg joins TB Alliance most recently from New Leaders.



Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. [ATLANTA] (NYSE: APTS) announced that the Company has elected John A. Isakson, who currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Capital Officer, as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. John Isakson has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Capital Officer of the Company since 2014. He also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Main Street Apartment Homes, LLC, since its commencement of operations in 2015. Prior to his roles at the Company, he was Chief Executive Officer of Williams Asset Management, from 2006 to 2013. Mr. Isakson serves on the Dean’s Advisory Council at Tulane University and is on the board of directors of the Atlanta Opera. He has served on the Arthritis Foundation’s national board of directors, as well as the board for the Georgia chapter in various positions



Casa Systems, Inc. [ANDOVER, Mass.] (NASDAQ: CASA) announced that Gary Hall, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has provided notice of his intent to leave the company. The Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Shaun McCarthy, Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller, to assume the role of interim CFO. Mr. McCarthy has more than 25 years of finance and accounting experience and has served as the company’s Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller since 2014. Prior to joining the company, he served as the Vice President of Finance, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer for Dynamics Research Corporation, as well as Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller at Axcelis Technologies, Inc.



IDEMIA [BILLERICA, Mass.] announced the appointment of Jim Bottorff as Chief Financial Officer for North America. Before joining IDEMIA, Mr. Bottorff was Division Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Finance for twelve years at General Dynamics. Prior to his twelve years at General Dynamics, he held management roles in finance at Anteon. Mr. Bottorff has nearly 30 years of experience in Finance for businesses providing products and services to both federal and civilian clients.



Navy Capital [NEW YORK] announced that it has named Kevin S. Gahwyler as President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Gahwlyer joins Navy Capital from Twin Capital Management, where he served as Chief Operating Officer and Director of Business Development. Prior to his nine-year tenure at Twin Capital, Mr. Gahwyler was founder of KenCole Capital. Additionally, he has served in senior roles at various hedge funds, including Pequot Capital and Sagamore Hill.



Vulcan Materials Company [BIRMINGHAM, Ala.] (NYSE: VMC) announced a succession plan for the chief financial officer position. The Company has named Suzanne H. Wood as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Wood will succeed John R. McPherson, currently Executive Vice President, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer. From 2012 to 2018, Ms. Wood was Group Finance Director and CFO of Ashtead Group plc. Prior to becoming CFO of Ashtead, Ms. Wood was Executive Vice President and CFO of Sunbelt Rentals, Inc. Ms. Wood also previously held CFO positions at Tultex Corporation and Oakwood Homes Corporation. She currently serves on the Board of Directors and Audit Committee of RELX Group.



Surna Inc. [BOULDER, Colorado] (OTCQB: SRNA) announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Mark E. Smiens as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Since August 2017, Mr. Smiens was the Chief Financial Officer of US Fence Solutions, LLC. From April 2015 to August 2017, he was the Chief Financial Officer of Wildcat Minerals, LLC. From January 2010 to April 2015, Mr. Smiens was the Chief Financial Officer for SMA Solar Technology AG. From 2007 to 2010, Mr. Smiens was the Finance Director (Worldwide Operations) for Advanced Energy, Inc. Earlier in his career, Mr. Smiens held various controller-level positions with Lextron, Inc. (2004-2007), Veeco, Inc. (2000-2003), and United Agri Products (1992-2000).



BridgeStreet [RESTON, Va.] has named Keith Haas as their new Chief Financial Officer.