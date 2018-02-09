USA | CFO Moves – week ending February 2, 2018

Moody’s Corporation [NEW YORK] (NYSE: MCO) announced that Linda S. Huber is leaving to pursue other opportunities after more than 12 years of service as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Huber joined Moody’s in May 2005 from U.S. Trust Company, where she served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. She previously worked in increasingly senior roles at Freeman & Co., PepsiCo, Bankers Trust Company and First Boston Corporation. She also held the rank of Captain in the U.S. Army, where she served from 1980 to 1984.



Airbnb [SAN FRANCISCO] announced that Chief Financial Officer Laurence Tosi will be leaving Airbnb.



Danaher Corporation [WASHINGTON] (NYSE: DHR) announced that Matthew R. McGrew, Group CFO of the Company’s Diagnostics and Dental platforms, will succeed Daniel L. Comas as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. McGrew has served as a Danaher Group CFO since 2012. He served as Vice President, Investor Relations from 2009 to 2014 and started at Danaher in 2004 as Director, M&A Finance. Prior to joining Danaher, Mr. McGrew was a Director in the Transaction Services Group at KPMG.



GoDaddy Inc. [SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.] (NYSE: GDDY) announced that Mark Garrett has been appointed to its board of directors. Mr. Garrett, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Adobe, brings deep financial technology leadership to the board. Mr. Garrett, who will retire later this year, joined Adobe as Executive Vice President and CFO in 2007. He was named “Public Company CFO of the Year” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal in 2015 and, Institutional Investor Magazine ranked him No. 1 in the Best Software CFO category by sell-side analysts in 2017. Prior to Adobe, Mr. Garrett was EVP and CFO at Documentum. Mr. Garrett was also Senior Vice President and CFO of EMC’s software group.



Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. [CLEARWATER, Fla.] (NYSE: HRTG) announced that it has appointed Kirk H. Lusk as its Chief Financial Officer. Until April 28, 2018, Mr. Lusk will serve as co-Chief Financial Officer with Steven Martindale, the Company’s current Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Martindale’s contract expires on April 28, 2018, and he intends to pursue financial consulting opportunities. Mr. Lusk joined the Heritage team on November 30, 2017, when the Company acquired NBIC Holdings, Inc., the parent company of Narragansett Bay Insurance Company (collectively, “NBIC”). Mr. Lusk served as Chief Financial Officer for NBIC since January 2013. Prior to NBIC, Mr. Lusk served as International Chief Financial Officer of Aetna, Inc., Chief Financial Officer of Alea Group Holdings Bermuda Ltd., and Chief Financial Officer of GE Employers Reinsurance Corporation Global Casualty and GE Capital Auto Warranty Services.



Sonic Corp. [OKLAHOMA CITY] (NASDAQ: SONC) announced the promotion of Corey R. Horsch to chief financial officer. He replaces Claudia S. San Pedro, who most recently served the company as executive vice president and chief financial officer, and was just promoted to President of the company. Mr. Horsch joined Sonic as vice president of investor relations and treasurer in 2015.



Motif Bio plc [NEW YORK] (AIM: MTFB) (NASDAQ: MTFB) announced that Robert Dickey IV has informed the Company of his intention to resign from his role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Jonathan E. Gold, currently a Non-executive Director of the Company, has agreed to serve as interim CFO. Mr. Gold has a background of senior financial positions and is currently Managing Director of JEG Capital Partners LLC. He previously was a portfolio manager for the Federated Kaufmann Funds. Prior to that, Mr. Gold was a partner in Amphion Capital and Wolfensohn Partners.



True Temper Sports [MEMPHIS, Tenn.] announced the hiring of Jason Jenne as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Jenne recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Fred’s Inc. Mr. Jenne previously served in several senior leadership roles within True Temper Sports during his 18 year career at the company prior to departing in 2016 to pursue other professional leadership opportunities.



Fred’s Inc. [MEMPHIS, Tenn.] (NASDAQ: FRED) announced the appointment of Joseph Anto as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Anto succeeds Jason Jenne, who is leaving the Company. Previously, Mr. Anto served as Senior Vice President of Strategy and M&A at MediaNews Group, Inc., where he has served in various capacities since 2013. Additionally, he has been working with Fred’s in a consulting capacity over the past seven months.



Automation Anywhere [SAN JOSE, Calif.] announced that it has appointed Clyde Hosein as Chief Financial Officer. most recently he was Chief Financial Officer at RingCentral. He also served as CFO at Marvell Technology Group, as well as IDTI and Candescent. Prior to this, Hosein spent fourteen years at IBM in various finance, engineering and operational roles.



Connance Inc. [WALTHAM, MASS.] announced that D. Tyler Drolet has been named chief financial officer. Drolet joins Connance from Qvidian, where he served as chief financial officer. Prior to Qvidian, he was CFO for Active Endpoints. Drolet began his career at Arthur Andersen LLP.



Fidelis Cybersecurity [BETHESDA, Md.] announced Kurt Abkemeier as chief financial officer of the company. Abkemeier joined the company in July 2017. Prior to joining Fidelis, Abkemeier served as the CFO for Progress Software. Before Progress, Abkemeier was the CFO of Inteliquent. In addition to these two roles, during his career, Abkemeier also held senior executive positions at Cbeyond Inc. and AirGate PCS.



LendingPoint [KENNESAW, Ga.] announced that Antonio Martino has joined the company as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Most recently Antonio was Director, Citi Corporate Treasury. Previously, Martino served as CFO of Citibank in Turkey and across Central Europe, with roles in Istanbul and Budapest, Hungary. In addition, Martino was Finance Director of Citibank Poland’s consumer banking division in Poland and Vice President of Finance within Citibank credit card business in Canada. Martino started his career in public accounting with Ernst & Young.



SOLE Financial [PORTLAND, Ore.] promoted Dawn Koenninger to Chief Financial Officer.



DropCar, Inc. [NEW YORK] (NASDAQ: DCAR) announced the appointment of Paul Commons as Chief Financial Officer. Most recently, Commons served as Chief Financial Officer for Zipz Inc. He previously worked at WPC Worldwide. He has also held executive positions at Voxware Inc., VPIsystems and RCN Corporation.



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. [CHICAGO] (NASDAQ: MDRX) announced that Dennis Olis has been named Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Since May of 2017, Olis has been serving as Allscripts interim Chief Financial Officer. Olis joined Allscripts in November 2012 as the Company’s Senior Vice President, Operations. From November 2016 to May 2017, he served as Allscripts Senior Vice President, Strategic Initiatives.



Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. [WESTERLY, R.I.] (NASDAQ: WASH) announced that Ronald S. Ohsberg has assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation and the Bank, having previously announced retirement of David V. Devault, who served as Washington Trust’s Vice Chair, Secretary and Chief Financial Officer.



The Mosaic Company [PLYMOUTH, Minn.] (NYSE: MOS) announced that Rich Mack will step down from his position as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and leave the company in May of 2018. Anthony T. “Tony” Brausen will serve as Senior Vice President – Finance and interim CFO, until the position is filled permanently. He will also serve as the Company’s designated principal accounting officer. Tony has led Mosaic’s accounting, financial analysis and reporting, treasury, tax, information technology and business unit finance teams.



Quorum Health Corporation [BRENTWOOD, Tenn.] (NYSE: QHC) announced that Michael J. Culotta will resign as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Culotta has served as the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since the Company’s spin-off from Community Health Systems, Inc. in April 2016. In connection with Mr. Culotta’s planned departure, Alfred Lumsdaine will be appointed to serve as Executive Vice President of Finance. Mr. Lumsdaine will then succeed Mr. Culotta in the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer immediately following Mr. Culotta’s resignation. Mr. Lumsdaine most recently served as President of Population Health for Sharecare, a position he has held since 2016. Prior to joining Sharecare, Mr. Lumsdaine served as chief financial officer of Tivity Health, Inc. since 2011. Previously, Mr. Lumsdaine was controller and chief accounting officer at Tivity Health, Inc., a role he assumed in 2002 when he first joined the company. Prior to joining Tivity Health, Inc., Mr. Lumsdaine held the position of Treasurer and Controller for Logisco, Inc., which followed senior level financial positions with Aegis Therapies and Theraphysics. Mr. Lumsdaine started his career with the Nashville office of Ernst & Young.



Super Micro Computer, Inc. [SAN JOSE, Calif](NASDAQ: SMCI) announced that Kevin Bauer has been appointed as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Bauer joined Supermicro in January 2017 and has previously served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy. Prior to joining Supermicro, Mr. Bauer was the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Pericom Semiconductor Corporation from February 2014 until its sale to Diodes Inc. in November 2015 and, thereafter, assisted Diodes with the integration of Pericom until November 2016. Prior to that he was Chief Financial Officer of Exar Corporation from June 2009 through December 2012 and Corporate Controller from August 2004 to June 2009.



Civitas Capital Group [DALLAS] announced Eugene “Gene” Fullam as Chief Financial Officer and a Managing Director. Most recently, Fullam was appointed executive director of economic development and commerce at the Vermont EB-5 Regional Center. Fullam has high-level experience across an array of investment firms, including Citigroup, HSBC, Lehman Brothers, and Standard & Poor’s. He later served as COO and CFO at International Bond & Marine.



Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [DURHAM, N.C.] (NASDAQ: DOVA) announced the appointment of Mark W. Hahn as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. He replaces Doug Blankenship, who is retiring. Mr. Hahn previously served as the Chief Financial officer of Cempra, Inc. from 2010 until it was acquired by Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2017. Prior to joining Cempra, from 2008 to 2009, Mark was the Chief Financial Officer for Athenix. Before taking on operating roles at corporations, Mark spent twelve years at Ernst and Young.



Lucas Group [ATLANTA] announced the promotion of Mark Hinshaw to the organization’s Chief Financial Officer. Hinshaw previously served as Vice President of Finance, joining Lucas Group in 2016. Throughout his career, Hinshaw has served in various financial roles from Controller to Senior Vice President of Portfolio Analytics.



Mack-Cali Realty Corporation [JERSEY CITY, N.J.] (NYSE: CLI) announced the appointment of David J. Smetana as chief financial officer. Mr. Smetana will begin to perform his duties as chief financial officer upon the departure of Anthony Krug, who will be leaving Mack-Cali to pursue other opportunities. Most recently, David was a managing director and REIT securities analyst on Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s Global REIT Securities Team from 2001 to 2017. Previously, Mr. Smetana was a REIT investment banker at Morgan Stanley and was part of Morgan Stanley’s Real Estate Special Situations Fund from 1997 to 2001.



Superior Energy Services, Inc. [HOUSTON] (NYSE: SPN) announced that it has appointed Westervelt “Westy” T. Ballard, Jr. as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Ballard will succeed Robert S. Taylor, who is retiring after 22 years of service to the Company. Since 2012, Mr. Ballard has served as Executive Vice President. Prior to that, he served as Vice President of Corporate Development after joining the Company in 2007. Before joining the Company, he spent eight years as a private equity and M&A professional. Mr. Ballard began his professional career in the United States Marine Corps as an infantry officer.



UniBank [LYNNWOOD, Wash.] announced the appointment of Simon Bai as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He joins the Bank from Puget Sound Bank where he served as the VP of Financial Reporting and Analytics.



Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC [WILMINGTON, N.C.] announced that Maria Teresa Hilado, chief financial officer of Allergan, has been named to PPD’s board of directors. Hilado has served as CFO of Allergan since December 2014, and she plans to retire from the company in the first quarter of 2018. Prior to joining Allergan, Hilado served as senior vice president, finance and treasurer of PepsiCo Inc. from 2009 to 2014. She previously served as vice president and treasurer for Schering-Plough Corp. from 2008 to 2009 and had spent more than 17 years with General Motors Co. in leadership roles of increasing responsibility, including assistant treasurer from 2006 to 2008 and CFO, GMAC Commercial Finance LLC from 2001 to 2005. She began her career with Far East Bank and Trust Co. in Manila, Philippines.



DocuTAP [SIOUX FALLS, S.D.] announced the appointment of Robert Rueckl as Chief Financial Officer. Rueckl’s extensive experience goes well beyond the realm of finance management, having navigated ever-changing market conditions in public, private-equity and multi-national companies. He has also led acquisitions at software-as-a-service companies in both the CFO and CEO roles.



Next Group Holdings, Inc. [MIAMI] (OTCQB: NXGH) announced that Michael Naparstek has joined Next Group Holdings, Inc. as its global Chief Financial Officer after serving as the Lead Engagement Partner if its Independent Registered Accounting Firm the last two years. Michael also served as CFO of a dot.com which went public, and as Director of Technical Accounting and Financial Reporting for a New York Stock Exchange air cargo company. Michael is a former Vice-Chair of the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ Accounting Principles and Auditing Standards Committee. Prior to joining the Firm, Michael spent 7 years at a Top 20 New York City-based national accounting firm as Partner in the National Office, as well as a Director in a Big 4 accounting firm’s National Risk and Assurance Office.



BLKBOX [NEW YORK] announced that the Company has appointed Brent Dial as Chief Financial Officer. Dial was the former CFO of Anheuser-Busch InBev North America’s $1bn High-End Business Unit.



Inspira Financial Inc. [BOCA RATON, FLORIDA] (TSX VENTURE: LND) announced that it has appointed Peder Sahlin as the Chief Financial Officer. Peder was previously the CFO for Regulus Alliance, and previously held the CFO position at Avalanche Group and Premier Capital Investors.



