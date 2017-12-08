USA | CFO Moves – week ending Decembre 1, 2017

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company [EDINBURG, Va.] (NASDAQ: SHEN) announced that James F. Woodward has joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Woodward most recently served as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Media General, Inc. During his 34 year career with Media General, Mr. Woodward also held positions as Group Vice President, Growth & Performance; Vice President, Human Resources; and other operational and accounting positions.



Athenahealth, Inc. [WATERTOWN, Mass.] (NASDAQ: ATHN) announced that Marc A. Levine will join the Company as an Executive Vice President and will become the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. He replaces John A. “Jack” Kane, who will step down as Interim Chief Financial Officer, and will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Levine most recently served as the executive vice president and CFO of JDA Software Group, Inc. Prior to JDA, Mr. Levine held several senior financial leadership roles over his 25-year career at Hewlett Packard Company, including senior vice president and corporate controller, senior vice president of finance and chief operating officer for HP’s Enterprise Services Business segment, and general manager of Southeast Asia for HP’s medical products business.



ARMO BioSciences, Inc. [REDWOOD CITY, Calif.] announced the appointment of Herb Cross as Chief Financial Officer, a newly-created position. Before joining ARMO BioSciences, Mr. Cross was the Chief Financial Officer at Balance Therapeutics, Inc. Previously, Mr. Cross was Chief Financial Officer and interim Chief Executive Officer at KaloBios Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Cross also served as Chief Financial Officer at Affymax. Earlier in his career, Mr. Cross was Vice President, Finance at Facet Biotech Corporation, a spin-off of PDL BioPharma, where he was Executive Director, Finance and Corporate Controller. He began his career at Arthur Andersen, LLP.



Cox Automotive [ATLANTA] named Mark F. Bowser, executive vice president and chief financial officer. Since 2008, Bowser has overseen accounting and financial planning & analysis, mergers and acquisitions, and programming at Cox Communications. Bowser joined Cox in 2006 as vice president of Cox Business. Prior to joining Cox, Bowser was vice president of Dell’s Large Corporate Accounts business division. Bowser began his career with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He began his telecommunications career at GTE where he held positions of increasing responsibility in finance until he joined Sprint and several of its predecessor companies. In addition to roles in finance, Bowser also served as president of Sprint’s Enterprise Markets division, and as senior vice president of Sprint’s business sales.



Apttus [SAN MATEO, Calif.] announced that it has appointed Terry Schmid as its Chief Financial Officer. For the past seven years, Terry served as CFO at Imperva. Prior to Imperva, he served as CFO at Coremetrics. Schmid has also held CFO positions at several other privately-held technology companies.



ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. [DELAND, Fla.] (NASDAQ: ARCW) announced the appointment of R. Brian Knaley as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Knaley will replace current Chief Financial Officer, Drew Kelley, who will remain with the Company as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Knaley has held several senior leadership positions with Spectranetics Corporation, Arcelormittal USA, and Caterpillar Tunneling.



Dealer Teamwork [EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.] announced Joe Skar as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Dealer Teamwork, Mr. Skar was the Chief Financial Officer at Lake Street Capital Markets. Before that, he served as Director of Fund Accounting at Whitebox Advisors. He began his career in public accounting at KPMG.



Mohr Partners, Inc. [DALLAS, TX] has hired Clark White to serve as its Chief Financial Officer. For eight years, White served as the Finance Director for DTZ Americas.



Opengear [PISCATAWAY, NJ] announced the appointment of William Levering as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Levering brings more than three decades of financial management experience to Opengear, including 17 years serving as CFO within several publicly-traded and privately-held technology companies. Prior to joining Opengear, Levering served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at FAST, LLC. Levering had previously held similar positions at NextDocs Corporation, Voxware, Princeton Softech (acquired by IBM), and AXS-One.



Physical Rehabilitation Network [CARLSBAD, Calif.] welcomes Mark Fuller as the new Chief Financial Officer of the company. Most recently, Fuller was the Chief Financial Officer for MB2 Dental solutions.



Bioclinica [DOYLESTOWN, PA.] has appointed William Hogan as the company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Former CFO David Peters is stepping down to pursue other career opportunities. William Hogan joins Bioclinica from Multi Packaging Solutions, where he was CFO for 12 years. Prior to MPS, Hogan held CFO roles in multinational product and services-based businesses.



Tinley Beverage Company Inc. [SANTA MONICA, Calif. and TORONTO] (CSE: TNY) (OTC: QRSRF) announced that it has appointed David Berman as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Berman brings 18 years of experience, having worked as a financial consultant and CFO for NASDAQ-listed, TSX Venture-listed and private companies during this time.



Grand Havana, Inc. [MIAMI] (OTC: GHAV) announced that Richard Silverman has been appointed to serve as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Grand Havana, Mr. Silverman served as Chief Financial Officer at Fresh Meal Plan, having joined in June 2014 as Chief Financial Officer. Earlier in his career, Mr. Silverman served as Chief Financial Officer at Delivery Lean.



BJ Services [TOMBALL, Texas] announced that Kelly Youngblood will join the Company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Youngblood joins the Company with 29 years of experience, having most recently served as the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Diamond Offshore. Prior to his time with Diamond Offshore, Mr. Youngblood held a variety of executive and leadership positions with Halliburton.



Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.] (NASDAQ: SNSS) announced the appointment of William Quinn as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Finance and Corporate Development. Willie most recently served as CEO and Co-Founder of the private cancer immunotherapy company Bullet Biotechnology. Prior to Bullet Bio, he led Corporate Development and Strategy at Jazz Pharmaceuticals. He began his career in the life science industry at Novation Biosciences. Willie also has prior investing experience from his time as an Associate Partner at Mobius Venture Capital.



Leaf Group Ltd. [SANTA MONICA, Calif.] (NYSE: LFGR) announced that Jantoon Reigersman has joined its executive team as Chief Financial Officer, and will start in his new role on December 11, 2017. Most recently, Reigersman was the CFO of Ogin Inc. He previously worked at Goldman Sachs in the fixed income division where he was an investor and member of the European special situations group. He started his career at Morgan Stanley as an investment banker in their mergers and acquisitions team in London.



CoolSys™ [BREA, Calif.] announced that Andy Mandell, who was previously chief operating officer for its subsidiary Source Refrigeration & HVAC, has been appointed chief financial officer at CoolSys. Prior to his tenure at Source Refrigeration & HVAC, Mandell spent the past 15 years at Valley Crest, where he served as CFO for the entire company, as well as president and CEO of the Valley Crest Group business segment. Previously, he held a series of senior financial roles at large public companies, including NewsCorp, Universal, ITT Sheraton, the Walt Disney Company, and PepsiCo.



DoubleVerify [NEW YORK] announced the appointment of Nicola Allais as Chief Financial Officer. Allais joins DoubleVerify after serving as CFO of Penton. Prior to that Allais was CFO of Downtown Music. Allais also previously worked at Primedia, Home Box Office and Ernst and Young.



Pinnacle Holding Company [SYRACUSE, N.Y.] announced the appointment of Dalton J. Axenfeld to the executive position of Chief Financial Officer.



Viad Corp [PHOENIX] (NYSE: VVI) announced the appointment of Virginia “Ginnie” Henkels as an independent director of the Company’s Board of Directors, effective November 29, 2017. Henkels has also been appointed to serve as a member of the Board’s Audit Committee. Henkels, was formerly Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Swift Transportation Company. Prior to joining Swift Transportation Company in 2004, Henkels held several finance and accounting leadership positions at Honeywell International, Inc. She also serves on the Board of LCI Industries.



Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [CAMBRIDGE, Mass.] (NASDAQ: IRWD) announced the promotion of Gina Consylman to senior vice president and chief financial officer. Ms. Consylman joined Ironwood in 2014. Prior to joining Ironwood, she was vice president, corporate controller and principal accounting officer at Analogic Corporation, served as senior director, corporate accounting at Biogen Inc., and as corporate controller at Varian Semiconductor Equipment Associates, Inc.



Unit Corporation [TULSA, Okla.] (NYSE: UNT) announced that Les Austin has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the company. The position was held by David T. Merrill, who was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in August 2017. Mr. Austin most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. Previously, from 2008 to 2011, he was the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Ram Energy Resources, Inc. In 2011, he was promoted to Chief Operating Officer where he served until his departure in 2012. Before joining Ram Energy Resources, Inc., Mr. Austin was the Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Matrix Service Company. He has also held various managerial and financial positions at Flint Energy Construction Co. and Ernst & Young, LLP.



Athenex, Inc. [BUFFALO, N.Y.] (NASDAQ: ATNX) announced the planned retirement of its Chief Financial Officer, Nick Riehle, effective December 31, 2017. He will continue to serve as an advisor to the Company with regard to financial matters and related areas of the business.

