Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain News

US regulator sues top crypto exchange Binance, CEO for 'willful evasion'

The world's biggest crypto exchange Binance and its CEO and founder Changpeng Zhao were sued by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Monday for operating what the regulator alleged were an "illegal" exchange and a "sham" compliance programme. (March 27 - Reuters)


US regulator sues top crypto exchange Binance, CEO for 'willful evasion'
- CFTC charges Binance with 'willful evasion' of federal law
- Binance's compliance was 'ineffective' under CEO - CFTC
- CFTC cites practices first reported by Reuters last year

The CFTC sued Binance, Zhao and its former top compliance executive with "willful evasion" of U.S. law, "while engaging in a calculated strategy of regulatory arbitrage to their commercial benefit."

The regulator's lawsuit comes amid a broader and increasingly high-profile crackdown on crypto companies. For years, U.S. prosecutors and civil investigators have targeted crypto firms for illegal offerings and failures to comply with rules designed to prevent illicit activity. But the pace of such government activity has surged recently.

The CFTC said in its complaint on Monday that from at least July 2019 to the present, Binance "offered and executed commodity derivatives transactions on behalf of U.S. persons," in violation of U.S. laws.

Binance's compliance programme has been "ineffective" and the firm, under the direction of Zhao, told employees and customers to circumvent compliance controls, the CFTC said, citing a number of practices first reported by Reuters in a series of investigations into the exchange last year.

The CFTC also accused Binance's former Chief Compliance Officer Samuel Lim of "aiding and abetting" Binance's violations. Lim did not immediately respond to calls and messages from Reuters.

A spokesperson for Binance, which dominates the global digital asset sector, said the firm will continue to "collaborate" with regulators despite the lawsuit being "unexpected and disappointing".

Binance has made "significant investments" to ensure it does not have U.S. users on its platform, the spokesperson said.

CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam said in a statement that Binance executives knew for years "they were violating CFTC rules, working actively to both keep the money flowing and avoid compliance."

The CFTC is responsible for oversight of commodities and derivatives markets, including for Bitcoin. Firms such as brokers that facilitate U.S. customers' trading of such products are required to be register with the agency.

Reuters reported in December that the U.S. Justice Department had been investigating Binance since 2018 for possible money-laundering and sanctions violations. Binance has processed at least $10 billion in payments for criminals and companies seeking to evade U.S. sanctions, Reuters has found.

Binance's cryptocurrency BNB, the world's fourth largest by market size, dropped around 4% on the news.

Zhao, a billionaire who was born in China and moved to Canada at the age of 12, has not yet directly addressed the CFTC's allegations.

In a tweet on Monday afternoon, he wrote "4" - a reference to a previous post listing his "Do's and Don'ts" for 2023. The fourth item on the list was "Ignore FUD, fake news, attacks," using an acronym for "fear, uncertainty and doubt" often used in crypto in relation to news perceived as negative.

'PIRATE SHIP'
Founded in Shanghai in 2017, Binance sits at the heart of the global crypto industry. Its core Binance.com exchange processed trades worth about $23 trillion last year, according to data provider CryptoCompare. Trading volumes hit $34 trillion in 2021, Zhao said last year.

With a holding company based in the Cayman Islands, Binance has never revealed the location of its core exchange. The CFTC charged the holding company and two other Binance units.

Binance did not require customers to submit information verifying their identity before trading and "failed to implement basic compliance procedures designed to prevent and detect terrorist financing and money laundering," the CFTC said.

The CFTC's complaint detailed Binance's efforts to retain U.S. customers even after the company, in partnership with a purportedly independent American firm, launched a U.S. exchange in 2019 to serve American customers in compliance with U.S. regulations.

Reuters previously reported that this American firm, BAM Trading, was in fact controlled by Zhao and managed by Binance as a de-facto subsidiary. The CFTC said when Zhao hired BAM’s first CEO, he "described Binance as a pirate ship and explained that he wished for Binance.US to be a navy boat."

VIP CUSTOMERS
Though Binance's global business publicly said it was restricting U.S. customers from trading on its platform, the CFTC said Binance told its commercially valuable U.S.-based "VIP customers" how to evade its compliance controls.

Zhao kept information reflecting Binance's U.S. customer base secret from some senior managers, CFTC said. In October 2020, Zhao directed Binance personnel to replace the U.S. value for some data fields in Binance’s internal database with "UNKWN", it said.

Binance traded on its own platform through some 300 "house accounts," directly or indirectly owned by Zhao, though the exchange had not disclosed this activity in its public terms of use or elsewhere, according to CFTC. The house accounts were exempt from Binance’s “insider trading” policy, the CFTC said.

A top Binance executive told the Wall Street Journal in February that the company expected to pay penalties to resolve the U.S. investigations.

The CFTC said it is seeking monetary penalties, disgorgement of ill-gotten gains and permanent trading and registration bans.

Reporting by Tom Wilson in London, Chris Prentice in Washington and Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli, Alun John and Marguerita Choy - REUTERS

Lundi 27 Mars 2023




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Director M&A Healthcare

Associate/VP - M&A – Boutique Smid

Senior Manager/Director en M&A Ops

PE Officer - Client & Success Partners

Senior Associate/VP M&A and Fundraising – technology sector TECH

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

VC Analyst Digital Venture

VC Deep Tech Analyst

Côme, le Family Office - Investment Analyst en stage F/H

Offre de Stage : Consultant(e)s stagiaires en évaluation financière - Lyon (F/H)

Offer: Mergers and Acquisitions Intern

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Nomination | Alantra, Franck Portais devient Co-Chairman de la division Banque d'Investissement

Nomination | Apax by Seven2 recrute Avidan Geissmann en tant que Directeur - Distribution et Partenariats

Nominations | Alantra annonce l’arrivée de Kevin Debrabant, Alexis Sarremia et Philippe Sciorella en qualité de Directeurs.

Nominations | Plug & Play annonce la nomination de Thomas Bigagli et Carolin Wais en qualité de Partners

Nominations | Serena nomme Émilie Benayad et Sébastien Le Roy aux postes de Partner.

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

TMS Network (TMSN) Powers Up As Cryptocurrency Domain Appears Unstoppable. What Does This Mean For Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL)?

The Growing Popularity of Crypto Payments: Could TMS Network (TMSN), Alchemy Pay (ACH), and Ripple (XRP) Lead The Way Despite The Whales?

DigiFT DEX Raises $10.5M in Pre-Series A Funding Led by Shanda Group

Giddy Wallet Announces First-Ever Autogas Feature for Polygon

Tezos (XTZ) and Cardano (ADA) Investors Stake Tokens for Passive Income -- Here's Why They Should Invest In TMS Network (TMSN) Instead

The Race To Develop dApps Gives Fantom (FTM) (FTM) and Optimism (OP) (OP) An Edge. Could TMS Network's (TMSN) Presale Event Overtake Them?

Virtuality Web3 Summit, le salon professionnel dédié aux solutions Web3, ouvre ses portes les 16 et 17 mars

Comment l'utilisation de la fintech a-t-elle contribué à promouvoir la culture financière et à améliorer l'éducation financière ?

Bitcoin Payments: Xapo Bank Partners With Lightspark

Metis Unveils First-of-Its-Kind Optimistic and ZK Hybrid Rollup at ETH Denver to Accelerate Transaction Speeds

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Entretien | Guillaume Bremond, Directeur des Investissements (CIO) "Perpetua Investment Group c'est une approche spécifique de l’investissement centrée sur la valeur et la réallocation dynamique du capital."

Venture capitalists race to land next AI deal on Big Tech's turf

Obligate Opens On-Chain Bond Issuance Platform to Revolutionize Corporate Financing

Coinbase falls after US SEC threatens to sue over some crypto products

Bitget Invests $30M In Multi-Chain Wallet BitKeep Valued At $300M, Becoming Its Controlling Stakeholder

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2023). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.