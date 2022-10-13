Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

UK health-tech start up Florence announces expansion into France following the success of UK business

Florence, a fast-growing tech platform connecting NHS and social care workers with available shifts, today announces its expansion into France.


UK health-tech start up Florence announces expansion into France following the success of UK business
After experiencing standout growth year on year in the UK since 2017, the healthcare tech startup plans to continue its mission to solve the global healthcare staffing crisis by making care outstanding, through innovation and technology.

Florence is an app that connects nurses and care professionals with open shifts, cutting out the need for agency middlemen so shifts are filled directly. The tech platform also provides care organisations with rota and e-learning tools to make workforce management easier.

Initially, Florence will be expanding over four key areas in France; sales, operations, marketing and technology. To lead this team Florence has appointed Benjamin Huguet as the country manager, who has extensive experience in tech-based startups.

Earlier this year, Florence announced a Series B funding round totalling $35 million (£28.5 million) to invest in product expansion in the UK and international markets. Florence already works with over 100,000 e-learners, 90,000 nurses and healthcare workers, and over 2000 organisations.

The expansion into France is the next exciting step for the UK based tech innovator. Florence aims to fill 2,500 shifts a month before the end of 2023, working with over 150 care providers and more than 500 nurses.

Florence’s decision to expand has come at a time when France is suffering from a similar post-covid staffing crisis to the UK. The pandemic has meant the French healthcare sector is suffering from possible closures as a direct result of staffing shortages. Existing covid restrictions have meant that many healthcare workers are having to work harder, with less resources, which is having an impact on patient care.

Dr. Charles Armitage; former NHS doctor, CEO and founder of Florence, added: “This is a really exciting step for Florence. We now serve more than a quarter of the social care sector in the UK and operate across 99% of the country. Florence has over 90,000 healthcare workers and 2000 organisations on the platform and we are hoping to replicate this success in France. France’s care service sector is structured in a similar way to the UK, making our offering very transferable and giving us the ability to create a world-class experience for both care workers and organisations.”

Benjamin Huguet , French Country Manager, said: “The healthcare system is vastly under supported which is why it is our mission to ensure health and social care workers have not just access to shifts, but are well-equipped to deliver their best performance. Florence has revolutionised the healthcare industry with its goal of fixing the broken staffing model for good. We need this in France more now than ever before. It's a privilege to spearhead operations in France, as the company expands across Europe.”

About Florence
Florence is an innovative technology company for social care. Its free app connects nurses, carers and support workers with shifts and e-learning, while organisations are given a full suite of powerful workforce management tools.
Florence, which has raised a total of $50 million (£35.5 million), was launched in 2017 by NHS doctor Charles Armitage and ex-British Army officer Dan Blake as a response to the UK’s care staffing crisis. The company is on a mission to fix the healthcare staffing gap and make care outstanding for everyone. Florence works with 100,000 e-learners, 90,000 workers and over 2000 organisations.
florence.co.uk

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Jeudi 13 Octobre 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Offre : Analyste Sénior/Associate - Restructuring/Asset Backed Finance - Paris

Offre : Analyste M&A - Boutique spécialisée en FIG - Londres

Offre : Associate M&A - MidCap - Paris (Profil TS/VBM)

Offre : Sénior/AM/Manager/SM - Transaction Services - Paris et Régions

Offre : Analyste/Associate M&A - Paris/Nantes/Lyon/Toulouse

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Offre de Stage Private Equity (6 mois dès que possible)

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Venture Capital - Operating Analyst (6months) @Serena - September 2022

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Stage : Quantitative Analyst (M/F)

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Laetitia Carle, ex Morgan Stanley, rejoint la climate tech Greenly

François Barthelemy nommé Gérant au sein de Gimar&Co

Wefox Appoints Helen Heslop To Board

MANGOPAY nomme Olympe Leflambe au poste de General Counsel, Legal & Compliance

NFT Tech Appoints Frank Guo as Chief Financial Officer

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Cryptomonnaies : quels sont les conseils à suivre pour éviter les arnaques

REPORT: FinTech market set for cooling and consolidation, as macroeconomic factors bite

Icertis lance une solution de Contract Intelligence dédiée aux services bancaires et financiers

S’adapter aux nouvelles formes de travail

MOONFARE, leader mondial de la démocratisation du Private Equity, ouvre un bureau à Paris

UK health-tech start up Florence announces expansion into France following the success of UK business

Le prix de l’ETH est-il sous-évalué depuis The Merge ?

Open Banking : Pledg et Budget Insight ensemble pour démocratiser les technologies de l’environnement du BNPL

Prodware, entreprise engagée recrute plus de 70 nouveaux talents pour accompagner sa croissance

Réglementations MiCA et TFR : les acteurs des marchés de crypto-actifs entrevoient le bout du tunnel

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Community Labs Launches Its First Product, Execution Machine (EXM.DEV) - A Decentralized Application Development Platform on the Arweave Blockchain

Web3 Gaming Marketplace AQUA.xyz Integrates with Immutable X To Expand Offerings for Core Gamers

M&A : comment déstresser les opérations ?

Abu Dhabi to Host Inaugural Middle East Blockchain Awards

1Kosmos Mentioned in 2022 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Digital Identity

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.