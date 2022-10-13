UK health-tech start up Florence announces expansion into France following the success of UK business Florence, a fast-growing tech platform connecting NHS and social care workers with available shifts, today announces its expansion into France.

After experiencing standout growth year on year in the UK since 2017, the healthcare tech startup plans to continue its mission to solve the global healthcare staffing crisis by making care outstanding, through innovation and technology.



Florence is an app that connects nurses and care professionals with open shifts, cutting out the need for agency middlemen so shifts are filled directly. The tech platform also provides care organisations with rota and e-learning tools to make workforce management easier.



Initially, Florence will be expanding over four key areas in France; sales, operations, marketing and technology. To lead this team Florence has appointed Benjamin Huguet as the country manager, who has extensive experience in tech-based startups.



Earlier this year, Florence announced a Series B funding round totalling $35 million (£28.5 million) to invest in product expansion in the UK and international markets. Florence already works with over 100,000 e-learners, 90,000 nurses and healthcare workers, and over 2000 organisations.



The expansion into France is the next exciting step for the UK based tech innovator. Florence aims to fill 2,500 shifts a month before the end of 2023, working with over 150 care providers and more than 500 nurses.



Florence’s decision to expand has come at a time when France is suffering from a similar post-covid staffing crisis to the UK. The pandemic has meant the French healthcare sector is suffering from possible closures as a direct result of staffing shortages. Existing covid restrictions have meant that many healthcare workers are having to work harder, with less resources, which is having an impact on patient care.



Dr. Charles Armitage; former NHS doctor, CEO and founder of Florence, added: “This is a really exciting step for Florence. We now serve more than a quarter of the social care sector in the UK and operate across 99% of the country. Florence has over 90,000 healthcare workers and 2000 organisations on the platform and we are hoping to replicate this success in France. France’s care service sector is structured in a similar way to the UK, making our offering very transferable and giving us the ability to create a world-class experience for both care workers and organisations.”



Benjamin Huguet , French Country Manager, said: “The healthcare system is vastly under supported which is why it is our mission to ensure health and social care workers have not just access to shifts, but are well-equipped to deliver their best performance. Florence has revolutionised the healthcare industry with its goal of fixing the broken staffing model for good. We need this in France more now than ever before. It's a privilege to spearhead operations in France, as the company expands across Europe.”



About Florence

Florence is an innovative technology company for social care. Its free app connects nurses, carers and support workers with shifts and e-learning, while organisations are given a full suite of powerful workforce management tools.

Florence, which has raised a total of $50 million (£35.5 million), was launched in 2017 by NHS doctor Charles Armitage and ex-British Army officer Dan Blake as a response to the UK’s care staffing crisis. The company is on a mission to fix the healthcare staffing gap and make care outstanding for everyone. Florence works with 100,000 e-learners, 90,000 workers and over 2000 organisations.

