UK | CFO Moves - week ending 20, 27 February 2015

CFO Moves - week ending 27 February 2015



Pearson announced the appointment of Coram Williams as its new chief financial officer. Coram will join Pearson as CFO designate on July 1st, and succeed Robin Freestone as CFO on August 1st, when he will also replace Robin on the Pearson board as an executive director. Pearson announced on October 24th 2014 that Robin Freestone would stand down before the end of 2015. Coram Williams is currently chief financial officer of Penguin Random House, and was formerly CFO of the Penguin Group. He was appointed to that position in April 2008, after working as Head of Financial Planning and Analysis for Pearson since September 2005. Coram was previously Finance and Operations Director for Pearson Education’s English Language Teaching business in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (ELT EMA), responsible for the finances of two UK divisions, four operating companies, and two regional offices across that area. During this time, he also served as Interim President of Pearson Education Italia. Prior to this, his first role in Pearson PLC was Financial Strategy and Planning Manager for Pearson Education UK. Coram began his professional career at Autocar, a British motoring magazine, as a news reporter and road tester. He then joined Arthur Andersen; this move led to positions of increasing responsibility for Arthur Andersen Business Consulting and Arthur Andersen Worldwide.



SuperGroup Plc announced that Shaun Wills has stepped down as Chief Financial Officer and a Director of the Company and its subsidiaries. Nick Wharton, previously CEO of Dunelm Group plc and before that CFO of Halfords Group Plc, has been appointed as interim Chief Financial Officer.



Bovis Homes Group PLC announced the appointment of Earl Sibley as Group Finance Director. Earl worked in senior finance positions in Barratt Developments plc since 2008 including Regional Finance Director overseeing a number of Barratt operating divisions. Earl previously worked for Bovis Homes between 2006 and 2008 as Group Financial Controller. Before working for Bovis Homes, Earl qualified with Ernst & Young. Earl will take up his position on 16 April 2015.



RSA Insurance Group plc announced that Richard Houghton, Group Chief Financial Officer, will stand down from the Board of Directors with effect from 7 May 2015. He will continue in his executive role but will leave the Group later this year.



Guinness Peat Group plc (‘GPG’) announced the appointment of Richard Howes as Executive Director. Richard is the current Chief Financial Officer of Coats plc.



CFO Moves - week ending 20 February 2015



SABMiller plc announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Jamie Wilson, has tendered his resignation for personal reasons. He steps down from the Board with immediate effect and will leave the Group on 31 March 2015. Domenic De Lorenzo, currently Director of Group Strategy and a member of the Group’s executive committee, is acting Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect. Domenic De Lorenzo assumed responsibility last year for group strategy alongside his previous responsibilities as Director of Corporate Finance and Development. He has been closely involved in the Group’s finance strategy since his appointment to the executive committee in 2011. He is a 19-year veteran of the group, having originally joined in South Africa in 1996.



Hammerson plc announced the appointment of Pierre Bouchut as a Non-Executive Director. Pierre is currently the Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer of Delhaize Group. Pierre’s early career was spent in corporate finance both at Citibank and Bankers Trust and as a consultant at McKinsey. He then spent 15 years with the French retailer Casino, initially as Chief Financial Officer and latterly as CEO and member of the Board. Pierre’s later career has included CFO positions at Schneider Electric and Carrefour.



Alliance Pharma plc (AIM: APH) announced that Richard Wright has informed the Board of his intention to leave the Company, after nearly eight years as Finance Director, to pursue other opportunities. Richard will remain in his role until 31 May 2015.



Majestic Wine PLC announced that Nigel Alldritt, Finance Director, will become Interim Chief Executive. Nigel served for 13 years on the Board with various responsibilities including Finance, IT and Logistics.



Primary Health Properties PLC announced the appointment of Phil Holland as Finance Director of the Company. Phil Holland is finance director of Nexus TradeCo Limited, which provides property, accounting and secretarial services to the Company under an Advisory Agreement. Phil Holland, who joined Nexus in November 2010, was previously CFO of Natixis Capital Partners Limited. Phil Holland is also a director of PHP Bond Finance PLC, a PHP group finance company listed in London, and PHP Finance (Jersey) Limited, a PHP group finance company listed in the Channel Islands. He is a non-executive director of Network Living Limited.