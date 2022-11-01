Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

Tuum partners with Bricknode to add investment solutions to its offering

Tuum, the next-generation core banking platform, has announced a partnership with Bricknode, the leading brokerage-as-a-service provider, to enable financial institutions to quickly deploy innovative digital investment products.


Tuum partners with Bricknode to add investment solutions to its offering
Tuum's API-first, modular core banking platform enables companies to quickly roll out new financial products, from accounts, deposits and lending to payments and cards. By partnering with Bricknode, Tuum is adding investments to its platform, further expanding its product portfolio.

Bricknode has developed one of the industry's most comprehensive core investment platforms, Bricknode Broker, which supports multi-asset investing, from stocks and bonds, to mutual funds and commodities. The platform is dynamic and configurable, enabling financial services providers to launch unique investment propositions in weeks.

Modularity is a key concept of both Tuum and Bricknode's business models. Financial companies can select the specific modules needed to power their business and integrate them seamlessly alongside third-party applications.

"We're on a mission to help democratize investing for people around the world by making it easy for companies to launch innovative new products," said Erik Hagelin, co-CEO of Bricknode. "That's why we're delighted to partner with Tuum and open up new product capabilities for their customers."
"We see huge potential for disruption in the private banking and wealth management space, and are witnessing a rising interest from established financial institutions as well as start-ups to launch new exciting investment products," said Julien Douve, Global Head of Alliances and Partnerships at Tuum.
"Technology for investing has lagged behind other areas of finance. Therefore, we're thrilled to partner with Bricknode to be able to offer next-generation investment capabilities to our clients, alongside our core banking functionalities."

About Bricknode
Bricknode is a B2B-focused SaaS company that provides scalable, cloud-based software enabling financial companies to launch digital banking products at speed. The platform makes it easy for customers to build or transform almost any financial product with complete software for investment management, funds, lending, deposits and savings. The company also offers outsourcing solutions for back-office administration. Bricknode was founded in 2010 and supports financial companies globally.
bricknode.com

About Tuum
Tuum is a next-generation core banking technology provider. Its API-first, cloud-agnostic and highly configurable platform covers retail and business banking processes, from accounts and lending to payments and cards, allowing financial institutions to easily roll out customer-centric financial solutions.
Tuum brings together expertise in technology and banking. It was founded in 2019 by a small group of Estonian financial IT pioneers with decades of experience in digitizing and transforming large Nordic banks. The company has acquired customers throughout Europe and currently employs over 100 people in its offices in Tallinn, Berlin, Malaga and London.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Mardi 1 Novembre 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Offre : Manager TS - Rennes - Big 4

Offre : Analyste Sénior/Associate - Restructuring/Asset Backed Finance - Paris

Offre : Analyste M&A - Boutique spécialisée en FIG - Londres

Offre : Associate M&A - MidCap - Paris (Profil TS/VBM)

Offre : Sénior/AM/Manager/SM - Transaction Services - Paris et Régions

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Offre de Stage Private Equity (6 mois dès que possible)

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Venture Capital - Operating Analyst (6months) @Serena - September 2022

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Stage : Quantitative Analyst (M/F)

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Killian Vermersch nommé CEO de Golem.ai

Grégoire Cléry rejoint Libeo, leader européen des paiements entre entreprises, en tant que Directeur du marché Expertise Comptable

Le serial entrepreneur Cyril Ferey rejoint l’équipe d’I&S Adviser

Jeantet renforce son département Corporate M&A avec Quentin Mette

Okta nomme Pierre Barbier Directeur Général pour sa filiale France

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

4 Tips for First-Time Cryptocurrency Traders: How to Get Started Safely and Easily

Résultats de l’enquête CPME sur la situation économique et financière des TPE-PME en période de crise énergétique

La crypto-monnaie est-elle utile comme méthode de paiement ?

Motley Fool Epic Bundle

Motley Fool vs Zacks

Tuum partners with Bricknode to add investment solutions to its offering

Importance des relations publiques pour les startups

ChainPort announces first permissionless bridge to Cardano

Axelar & Polygon to Deliver Secure Cross-Chain Communication to Polygon Supernets

What is tax fraud?

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Axelar & Polygon to Deliver Secure Cross-Chain Communication to Polygon Supernets

Widoowin CF lance M&A System™ et démocratise l’accès au M&A aux entreprises, aux entrepreneurs et aux professionnels du chiffre et de l’épargne

ChainPort announces first permissionless bridge to Cardano

BitPay Adds Polygon Network Expanding Crypto Payment Options

OVER, TerraBitcoin Club and Luxochain Offers At Least 1 Bitcoin

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.