Treliant Adds Cryptocurrency Advisor Michael Saxon to Expand Blockchain and Virtual Currency Services

“Business models built on blockchains and virtual currencies are proliferating in both mainstream financial services companies and disruptive FinTech startups—introducing unprecedented risk as well as opportunity,” said Treliant Managing Partner Ross Marrazzo. “Michael understands this emerging market like few others, and can help clients control critical issues in operations and strategy, compliance, and financial crimes mitigation.”
“I’ve long been dedicated to helping founders and executives systematically build and grow their businesses by staying at the leading edge of new technologies,” Michael said. “The key is to embed innovations like cryptocurrency in proven leadership and business methodologies.”
Michael’s consulting in the virtual currency market has focused on operations and compliance systems; processes mitigating anti-money laundering and sanctions risk; and compliance systems and regulatory matters. Past engagements include: serving as project manager and primary author for a crypto startup “go-to-market” compliance risk assessment, road map, and program development project; serving as Interim BSA Compliance Officer for a U.S.-based crypto on-ramp technology provider; and serving as team leader for a global digital currency exchange’s compliance initiative to mitigate customer anti-money laundering/Bank Secrecy Act (AML/BSA) risk. He has also advised crypto companies on customer and third-party disputes and litigation, and on state and federal regulatory engagement. He has trained executives and analysts on the emerging market.
Michael is a retired U.S. Army officer and combat veteran who served on the faculty of the United States Military Academy at West Point for 10 years, culminating in his directing West Point’s ethics education program. He holds a BS from West Point and an MA and PhD from Indiana University. He also holds certifications in interorganizational planning and in organizational strategy.
Treliant is a multi-industry consulting firm that serves organizations around the globe. Our firm serves financial institutions, consumer-oriented businesses, other corporations, and law firms. As a firm of leading professionals from industry and government, we assist our clients in navigating regulatory requirements and on best practices, while meeting strategic and operational objectives. We partner with clients as trusted advisors and via managed services including through secondments, interim resources, and other outsourcing strategies. Our advisory and assurance services and specialized, high-quality business solutions strengthen our clients’ corporate and regulatory compliance programs, risk management, and business performance. We also provide comprehensive support for corporate and regulatory investigations, litigation, and as government agency monitors and independent consultants. We serve companies from Main Street to Wall Street and across the globe.
www.treliant.com
