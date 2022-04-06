Top nine of the most unusual jobs ever existed Not every job in the world is someone’s dream career or dream job, but sometimes it is even better. Here are some of the most unusual (or weird) jobs ever.

Top 9 Most Unusual Jobs Ever



As the famous saying goes, “when life throws lemons at you, make some lemonade”, a lot of people have tried to make the most of their situations in life. Whether it’s a career, relationships, hobbies, we have all tried to make positive sense out of whichever situation life throws at us.







The same can be still said for kids across the world who have dreams of becoming the next Ben Carson, Mark Zuckerberg, or even LeBron James because having big dreams would always be an essential part of life. However, it begs the question, who are those that end up with jobs like “Armpit Sniffer” or “Bed Tester”? I guess only the universe can provide an answer to such.



Now, let’s see the weirdest jobs ever and what the payment these people usually get:

Though weird and unusual, some of the jobs on this list are well-paying ones and also offer a huge level of flexibility to their employees. Some ensure people have the societal-motivated status of “being employed”, while others ensure people put food on their table. So let's see closer what some of these jobs are.



Paranormal Guide



As if the horrors experienced from watching scary movies aren’t enough, now I’ve to flat out work as a guide for people willing to participate in mind-boggling, scary things in real life. The funny part about this job is that it offers its employees a short training course for about four to six weeks whether you’re in the United States or in Europe.

Paranormal guides have got to be some of the bravest people in the world because how do you go lead people through haunted homes, mansions, castles, and graveyards without losing your mind. The job is also believed to offer between $30-$40 per hour in terms of payment not bad, yeah.



Dog Food Taster



Tasting dog food requires a certain type of expertise and you might be surprised to find out how well paying it is. Dogs are essential parts of human beings. They’re our favourite pets, they offer companionship and even security and it’s only natural we do a great job of taking care of them. Since dogs can’t tell us what their food tastes like or if it needs more or less spice in it, dog food tasters ensure that dog foods are prepared to the highest possible quality or taste. Some of these dog food tasters earn as much as $45,000 - $50,000 annually.



Golf Ball Diver



Have you ever been to a golf course to watch a game of golf? Or watch the sport itself on tv? Do you sit back and wonder what happens to all the golf balls that end up in the river or ponds? Believe me when I tell you the majority of these balls are recovered by golf ball divers.

This job offers scuba divers or people who enjoy deepwater exploration the opportunity to earn around $200 a day by simply recovering balls at the bottom of ponds in each golf course sounds simple right. However, employees in this particular field would tell you that having to navigate through a pond of mud or algae, or even escape snake bites isn’t as fun as it sounds.



Professional Snuggler



Now, this is definitely a weird one, however, a somewhat important job. Professional snugglers offer comfort to people who feel alone, depressed, or even sad. They also offer comfort in medical situations for people suffering the effects of post-traumatic stress events.

As simple as the job might sound, professional snugglers are required to have skills like empathy, good ethics, and good morals whilst also understanding that they can only offer hugs and nothing more intimate than that. People in this field of work earn around $60-$80 per hour and get more jobs than you can imagine. I’m pretty sure they smell nice too



Bed Tester



I’m pretty certain I know more than a handful of people who would make a killing in this field cos I’m sure the most important skill is your ability to sleep funny right!! Bed Testers work for bed-making companies and hotels by testing mattresses and pillows on their comfortability.

People in this line of work are basically paid to sleep at work, yes, you read it right. A good bed tester must know how to lie down properly, how to check if the mattress has no dips and if the edges of the bed are strong enough to sleep off. We were unable to find the average salary of a bed tester but we are sure having to sleep and get paid while doing it would make a lot of people happy.



Odour Sniffer



Smelling good is a big deal. It gets you a lot of good compliments and sometimes gets people attracted to you. That’s why the fragrance industry is a multi-billion dollar one to date. Odour Sniffers are employed by companies in the fragrance business like perfume makers, deodorants, and cosmetic products like paper towels to determine whether a product smells nice and how long the fragrance lasts.

Odour sniffers differ from Armpit sniffers, whose job is to smell armpits to determine the effects of fragrances on them. Odour sniffers deal directly with the product and not the consumer, and they’re believed to earn between $20-$25 per hour.



Milking Snakes



The sheer thought of sharing the same space with a snake drives fear into the hearts of many. However, there are some who earn a living by interacting with this dangerous animal on a daily basis.

Snake milkers are people who milk the venoms of different kinds of snakes in Zoos, pharmaceutical companies, and research institutes for medical research purposes. These venoms are used to develop antivenoms for snake bites because thousands of people still suffer from such attacks in developing countries globally.





Car Plate Blocker



For those who would like to go on daily runs for health benefits or whatever purpose, this is definitely a job for you. Apparently, car plate blocking is a thing in Iran due to the government’s strange policy of cars with number plates ending in odd and even numbers alternating days on the road. That means if your car’s plate number ends in an odd number you only get to drive it on the road every two days.

The Iranian government implemented this to reduce traffic congestion but in typical human fashion, people have found a way to bypass it. Car plate blockers are hired to walk or run behind cars so that traffic cameras don’t capture the number plates. Sounds like a lot of stress already.



Professional Bridesmaid



Ever wondered if your female friends are up to the enormous task of being the bridesmaid on your wedding day or perhaps you’re scared that choosing one of your friends might create animosity. Then there’s a solution out there for you. All you need to do is employ a professional bridesmaid and your problems will be solved.

A professional bridesmaid basically works for the bride by helping her with shopping, dress selection, fitting, planning the bachelorette, and other wedding-related tasks. There’s no training institution for this job, however, it requires a lot of experience in the activities that place before and sometimes during the wedding day. Professional bridesmaids are believed to earn up to $7,000 on a monthly basis.



Movie Watcher



Movie Watchers earn around $15 per hour and are employed by a host of streaming companies to watch TV shows and movies, in order to determine if the movie is good enough to be released.

Experience isn’t a major factor in getting employed in this field, all you need to do is to be able to differentiate between a bad movie and a good one. As weird as it might sound, this job has turned out to be a favourite one amongst many cos imagine having to be paid to watch Avengers: Endgame, a movie many paid money to go see in the cinemas.



Professional Gambler



No matter how it sounds, in fact, the work of professional gamblers is a very well-paid one. However, despite all the fun the activity has, it requires many different skills and being well-experienced.

Conclusion



There are many strange and interesting professions all over the world. They all differ a lot, but all of them have their own meaning. Let’s take a look at some weird jobs, that we have not mentioned before:

- Professional Mourner;

- Face Feeler;

- Professional Line Stander;

- Human Statue;

-

- Soap Boiler;

- Detecting Landmines with Rodents;

- Feng Shui Consultant;

- Intimacy Coordinator;

- Dog Surfing Instructor.

Some of them may be familiar to you and some of them are new. Anyway, it is also the best profession ever, if the worker chooses it by himself and has pleasure while working.

