Tokens.com & SuperWorld to Form Strategic Metaverse Partnership

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) (“Tokens.com” or the “Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in crypto assets linked to the Metaverse, Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”), and Non-Fungible Tokens (“NFTs”), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Metaverse Group, has entered a strategic partnership agreement with SuperWorld to invest up to $ 1 million in virtual real estate on the SuperWorld platform.



SuperWorld is a virtual world in augmented reality (AR), digitally mapped over the surface of the Earth. Plots of SuperWorld land are represented as non-fungible tokens corresponding to real world space. Any user in SuperWorld can explore and create AR content, engage in a virtual real estate marketplace, or buy and sell NFTs in the SuperWorld NFT Salon.



“We are pleased to partner with SuperWorld and bring a greater selection of rental opportunities to businesses seeking to enter the metaverse. This purchase expands our eight figure virtual holdings and bolsters our ability to grow a significant presence as leading virtual landlords,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO, Tokens.com. “Tokens.com is one of the only companies providing public market investors with exposure to the metaverse.”



The investment will be used to purchase plots of virtual land in SuperWorld, including virtual duplicates of popular real-world landmark locations, in which upcoming creative projects and events will be hosted by Metaverse Group. More announcements about these projects will be announced by Tokens.com, Metaverse Group and SuperWorld in the coming weeks. This will bring a larger brand marketing opportunity for businesses looking to enter the metaverse. SuperWorld Co-Founder & CEO Hrish Lotlikar stated, “I’m thrilled that SuperWorld will be partnering with the Metaverse Group and Tokens.com to leverage their world-class portfolio and create opportunities in the Metaverse to accelerate our vision of using AR/VR, AI, and blockchain technologies to build a better world.”



In addition, Decentraland, one of the leading metaverses, has partnered with Tokens.com for a first of its kind digital fashion show featuring avatar models, catwalks, pop up shops, and immersive experiences. The show is scheduled to take place March 24th to 27th on Tokens.com’s Fashion District Estate.



About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that owns an inventory of Metaverse, DeFi and NFT based digital assets. Through a process called staking, Tokens.com’s inventory of crypto assets are used to earn additional tokens. In addition, Tokens.com is the majority owner of the Metaverse Group, one of the world’s first virtual real estate companies. Through its growing digital assets and NFTs, Tokens.com provides public market investors with a simple and secure way to gain exposure to Web 3.0.

Tokens.com



About Metaverse Group

The Metaverse Group is a vertically integrated NFT based metaverse real estate company. The group, with its global headquarters in Decentraland’s Crypto Valley, also owns an eight figure real estate portfolio across many leading virtual worlds. The company intends to continue to purchase, develop and rent out its portfolio of real estate assets. Tokens.com, a publicly- traded company, is the majority owner of Metaverse Group.

https://metaversegroup.io



About SuperWorld

The SuperWorld virtual real estate platform is mapped over the entire surface of the globe, allowing users to purchase —literally—any place on Earth. From skyscrapers and stadiums to historical monuments and iconic structures including wonders of the natural world, when you step into SuperWorld, you’ll truly make a world of your own.

https://www.superworldapp.com/

