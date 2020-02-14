Tokenisation of ships: New scheme aims to be the first to offer tokenised ownership of ships in advanced talks to raise initial $200 million

articles liés
-
MY Sardines met en circulation ses premiers tokens SardinesCoins
-
Bitcoin Usage is Increasing Among Merchants
-
BitCherry – To Build a Trusted Distributed Business Ecosystem
-
OKChain Testnet Now Live – with its First DeFi Application OKEx DEX
-
Docucert dévoile sa solution de protection des créations grâce à la technologie Blockchain
Magma Maritime will be the first platform to provide alternative finance through tokenisation, enabling fractional ownership of cargo ships, such as dry bulk carriers. The asset-backed tokens will be tradeable on a fully regulated exchange, resulting in a secondary market for token holdings. The platform will focus on creating a sustainable fleet via the purchase and upgrade of newer vessels, in line with the Poseidon Principles for sustainability.
The group is in advanced negotiations with potential investors to raise an initial amount of US$200 million to purchase a number of modern dry bulk cargo vessels, which will have a tokenised ownership structure.
The new offering is for ship owners who would like more manageable and more liquid shipping holdings and for institutional investors seeking direct exposure to the shipping market, but who don’t necessarily have technical knowledge. The offering is also of interest to traditional financial institutions looking to refinance their existing debt exposure to this asset class.
Second-hand vessels purchased would be relatively new and ideally no older than five years, and upgraded to achieve the highest sustainability rating in accordance with the Poseidon Principles. The shipping industry is having to adhere to tighter sustainability regulations, which means older ships are becoming less employable and have lower residual value. In using younger vessels there would be higher utilisation rates and more efficient fuel consumption.
John M Hadjipateras of John C Hadjipateras & Sons, one of the most respected shipping companies in London, is part of the Magma Maritime team, said: “The maritime industry is focussing more on sustainability in order to meet specified targets. This means greater use of younger more efficient vessels, and our new proposition would allow this to happen in a cost effective and efficient way.
“It also makes it easier for institutional investors to gain exposure to the maritime sector, diversifying their portfolios further with asset-backed tokens.”
Andrew Graham, Chairman, Magma Maritime said: “Now is the right time to try and launch the first tokenised finance proposition for the maritime industry. The concept is now much better understood, and access to finance in the maritime sector has become much harder to secure. In recent years the sector has seen a dramatic reduction in the number of banks offering ship finance, prompting a real need for a new financing approach. We believe a sustainable focus is now an imperative for the sector to thrive and Magma can help deliver this with token financed fleets.”
magmamaritime.com
The group is in advanced negotiations with potential investors to raise an initial amount of US$200 million to purchase a number of modern dry bulk cargo vessels, which will have a tokenised ownership structure.
The new offering is for ship owners who would like more manageable and more liquid shipping holdings and for institutional investors seeking direct exposure to the shipping market, but who don’t necessarily have technical knowledge. The offering is also of interest to traditional financial institutions looking to refinance their existing debt exposure to this asset class.
Second-hand vessels purchased would be relatively new and ideally no older than five years, and upgraded to achieve the highest sustainability rating in accordance with the Poseidon Principles. The shipping industry is having to adhere to tighter sustainability regulations, which means older ships are becoming less employable and have lower residual value. In using younger vessels there would be higher utilisation rates and more efficient fuel consumption.
John M Hadjipateras of John C Hadjipateras & Sons, one of the most respected shipping companies in London, is part of the Magma Maritime team, said: “The maritime industry is focussing more on sustainability in order to meet specified targets. This means greater use of younger more efficient vessels, and our new proposition would allow this to happen in a cost effective and efficient way.
“It also makes it easier for institutional investors to gain exposure to the maritime sector, diversifying their portfolios further with asset-backed tokens.”
Andrew Graham, Chairman, Magma Maritime said: “Now is the right time to try and launch the first tokenised finance proposition for the maritime industry. The concept is now much better understood, and access to finance in the maritime sector has become much harder to secure. In recent years the sector has seen a dramatic reduction in the number of banks offering ship finance, prompting a real need for a new financing approach. We believe a sustainable focus is now an imperative for the sector to thrive and Magma can help deliver this with token financed fleets.”
magmamaritime.com
Chaineum : ICO, STO Boutique
Laurent Leloup : Conseil transformation blockchain
Leloup Partners : Healthcare Investment Banking
Laurent Leloup : Conseil transformation blockchain
Leloup Partners : Healthcare Investment Banking
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.